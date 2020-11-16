Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Her Therefore I Am Music Video

Featuring her on-point twerking skills

Monday, November 16, 2020 - 10:05

Billie Eilish has shown off her incredible dance moves in behind-the-scenes footage from her Therefore I Am music video.

Sharing a series of cute pictures and videos from shoot day, Billie wrote: “SWIPE FOR TIA BEHIND THE SCENES LOLLLLLL empty mall at 4 am u see us doing the try not to dance challenge and faaaaaaailing. this shoot was so chaotic LMFAO we had so much fun.”

Instagram/BillieEilish

Fans are loving the clips, with one person writing: “I REALLY THOUGHT YALL JUST WALKED AROUND THE MALL BUT THEN I SAW THE GOLF CART AHHA💀” as another complimented her  “twerking” talents.

In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Billie said the lyrics and overall message of the song are “very, very up for interpretation. I'm, like, very curious to see what people get from it and also what they, you know, feel when they hear it."

Instagram/BillieEilish

Some fans have interpreted the music video as being a subtle response to bodyshaming comments.

In the video, Billie can be seen running through an empty shopping centre and stopping at a series of fast-food places, including Wetzel's Pretzels, Chipotle, and a doughnut shop.

Instagram/BillieEilish

The song’s lyrics are addressed to a mystery person, with Billie saying: “I'm not your friend or anything / Damn, you think that you're the man / I think, therefore, I am.”

She adds: "Stop, what the hell are you talking about? Get my pretty name out of your mouth.”

What do you think the song is about?

