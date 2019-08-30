Billie Eilish Slams A Magazine For Publishing A ‘Topless’ Image Without Her Consent

Billie Eilish has called out a magazine for publishing a cover that depicts her as a topless robot.

The singer criticised Nylon Germany for not getting into contact with her team before proceeding with the semi-naked cover. The 17-year-old pointed out that she didn’t consent to having a likeness of her image being used in this particular way.

Billie Eilish claps back at Nylon Germany for using a fake edited picture of her in order to sell the magazine. pic.twitter.com/uaMohRWwrW — Pop Alerts (@PopAIertNews) August 27, 2019

Taking to Instagram to share her opinion, she wrote: “What the f**k is this sh*t. 1. i was never approached by nylon about this piece whatsoever. i did not know it was happening nor did anyone on my team.

“2. this is not even a real picture of me. i had absolutely no creative input.

"3. youre gonna make a picture of me shirtless?? thats not real?? at 17? and make it the cover???? even if the picture was supposed to look like some robot version of me... i did not consent in any way.

Getty

She concluded: “4. ANNNDDD YOU’RE GONNA REMOVE ALL MY FUCKIN HAIR? booooooooooo to you🖕🏻"

The magazine have since released a statement about the situation, writing: “To you, @billieeilish & your fans: For this cover, it was never our intention to create a look that is confusing or insulting to Billie Eilish.

Getty

“It was only ever our intention to honor Billies impact and her work by creating this avatar which is part of a cover series highlighting the power of digital prodigy artists.

“This avatar is a piece of 3D artwork created in dedication to her achievements and the positive effect she has had on millions around the globe - including us.“

Yikes. Maybe check in with the artists next time?