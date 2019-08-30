Billie Eilish Slams A Magazine For Publishing A ‘Topless’ Image Without Her Consent
The depiction of her as a robot hasn't gone down well
Billie Eilish has called out a magazine for publishing a cover that depicts her as a topless robot.
The singer criticised Nylon Germany for not getting into contact with her team before proceeding with the semi-naked cover. The 17-year-old pointed out that she didn’t consent to having a likeness of her image being used in this particular way.
Taking to Instagram to share her opinion, she wrote: “What the f**k is this sh*t. 1. i was never approached by nylon about this piece whatsoever. i did not know it was happening nor did anyone on my team.
“2. this is not even a real picture of me. i had absolutely no creative input.
"3. youre gonna make a picture of me shirtless?? thats not real?? at 17? and make it the cover???? even if the picture was supposed to look like some robot version of me... i did not consent in any way.
She concluded: “4. ANNNDDD YOU’RE GONNA REMOVE ALL MY FUCKIN HAIR? booooooooooo to you🖕🏻"
The magazine have since released a statement about the situation, writing: “To you, @billieeilish & your fans: For this cover, it was never our intention to create a look that is confusing or insulting to Billie Eilish.
“It was only ever our intention to honor Billies impact and her work by creating this avatar which is part of a cover series highlighting the power of digital prodigy artists.
“This avatar is a piece of 3D artwork created in dedication to her achievements and the positive effect she has had on millions around the globe - including us.“
Yikes. Maybe check in with the artists next time?