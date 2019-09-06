Billie Eilish Talks Changing Her Style To “Show Her Body” When She Turns Eighteen

Billie Eilish has opened up about changing her style when she turns eighteen and pointed out that she has every right to dress differently without having to explain her decisions.

The singer gave an interview for Elle’s Women In Music issue, where she discussed that time when the internet lost its mind over a picture of her wearing a white tank top.

Explaining that the overreaction to her body was weird AF, she said: “My boobs were trending on Twitter! At number one! What is that?! Every outlet wrote about my boobs!”

She added: "Someone with smaller boobs could wear a tank top, and I could put on that exact tank top and get slut-shamed because my boobs are big. That is stupid. It’s the same shirt!”

"The point is not: Hey, let’s go slut-shame all these girls for not dressing like Billie Eilish. It makes me mad. I have to wear a big shirt for you not to feel uncomfortable about my boobs!"

At the moment, Billie tends to wear baggy sweatshirts and loose tops ~because~ of this double standard. But, considering she’s turning eighteen soon, she’s pointed out that her fashion sense might change over time.

“I’m gonna be a woman. I wanna show my body. What if I wanna make a video where I wanna look desirable? I know people will say, ‘I’ve lost all respect for her,’” she said. “I can’t win!”

Friendly reminder that women deserve the same level of respect whether they’re wearing a tank top or a sweatshirt. You do you, Billie.