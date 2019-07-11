Billie Eilish’s Mum Nearly Sent Her To Therapy Over Justin Bieber Obsession

Billie Eilish’s mum nearly sent her to therapy over her devotion to Justin Bieber.

In the latest episode of the me & dad radio show on Apple Music, Billie’s mum Maggie opened up about how much her daughter loved the track ‘As Long As You Love Me’. She recalled Billie “sobbing” on the way to dance lessons whenever it came on.

Getty

“It was either Marina and the Diamonds or this, sobbing. Not just this, it was all of Justin Bieber… Any Justin Bieber song, but I just happen to remember this one really well, and the video, and Billie talking to me about it.

“[She was] excited that it was coming out and just crying and crying. Everyone knows the whole Billie-Justin Bieber thing, but this song was a big part of it.”

Maggie added that the family almost organised an intervention to help her get over him: “I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber.”

Billie reacted: “You did?! Oh that's embarrassing," before adding: “I would watch the music video for this song and just sob.”

Getty

Billie finally met her idol at Coachella in 2019. The pair were pictured sharing a hug on the same night Billie delivered her first ever performance at the festival. Several months later, Justin appeared on a remix for ‘Bad Guy.’

Proof that everyone’s childhood dream can become reality.