Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish’s Mum Nearly Sent Her To Therapy Over Justin Bieber Obsession

The family nearly organised an intervention

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 - 10:06

Billie Eilish’s mum nearly sent her to therapy over her devotion to Justin Bieber.

In the latest episode of the me & dad radio show on Apple Music, Billie’s mum Maggie opened up about how much her daughter loved the track ‘As Long As You Love Me’. She recalled Billie “sobbing” on the way to dance lessons whenever it came on. 

Getty

“It was either Marina and the Diamonds or this, sobbing. Not just this, it was all of Justin Bieber…  Any Justin Bieber song, but I just happen to remember this one really well, and the video, and Billie talking to me about it.

“[She was] excited that it was coming out and just crying and crying. Everyone knows the whole Billie-Justin Bieber thing, but this song was a big part of it.”

@billieeilish so proud of you. Remix
View this post on Instagram

@billieeilish so proud of you. Remix

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Maggie added that the family almost organised an intervention to help her get over him: “I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber.”

Billie reacted: “You did?! Oh that's embarrassing," before adding: “I would watch the music video for this song and just sob.” 

Getty

Billie finally met her idol at Coachella in 2019. The pair were pictured sharing a hug on the same night Billie delivered her first ever performance at the festival. Several months later, Justin appeared on a remix for ‘Bad Guy.’

Proof that everyone’s childhood dream can become reality.

Latest News

Billie Eilish’s Mum Nearly Sent Her To Therapy Over Justin Bieber Obsession
TikTok’s Bryce Hall Responds To Rumours Addison Rae Is Secretly Pregnant
Charli D’Amelio Is Shading Ex-Boyfriend Chase Hudson Over Cheating Claims
Is Tana Mongeau Dating Too Hot To Handle Star Francesca Farago?
Get To Know Rebecca Garton
Get To Know: Rebecca Garton
Kylie Jenner’s Company Is Reportedly Being Sued Over Her $600 Million Deal
Shane Dawson’s Fiancé Ryland Adams Slams Tati Westbrook’s Claims
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Looks Almost Unrecognisable With His New Beard
North West Had A Cowboy-Themed Birthday Party At Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Ranch
MTV VMA Moon Person
2020 MTV VMAs To Take Place In New York City!
Ariana Grande Cuddles Up To Dalton Gomez As She Celebrates Her 27th Birthday
Get To Know GRACEY
Get To Know: GRACEY
Chloe Sims Shows Results Of Amazing New Hair Treatment
Blackpool Illuminations
2020 Blackpool Illuminations Annual Switch-On Goes Virtual With MTV!
Get To Know Joy Club
Get To Know: Joy Club
MTV Asks Aitch At Home
Get Your Fan Questions In For Aitch!
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Gives Fans A Tour Of Her Lavish New Property
Does TikTok’s Charli D’Amelio Charge $40,000 For A Sponsored Post?
Love Island’s Siannise Fudge And Luke Trotman Give Fans A Tour Of Their Flat
Charli D’Amelio And Chase Hudson Have Reunited In New TikTok Videos

More From Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish’s Mum Nearly Sent Her To Therapy Over Justin Bieber Obsession
Lizzo performs during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England.
BRITs 2020: 12 Major Moments From Music's Most Unforgettable Night
Dave, winner of the Mastercard Album Of The Year award, poses in the winners room at The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England
BRITs 2020: Full Winners List - Dave, Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish Dominate
Billie Eilish Hits Out At “Disrespectful” YouTubers For Impersonating Her
Billie Eilish - everything i wanted - Music Video
Billie Eilish
everything i wanted
Billie Eilish - xanny - Music Video
Billie Eilish
xanny [Parental Advisory]
Winners Halsey and Green Day at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Complete Winners List - BTS, Halsey, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big!
A Fan Stole Billie Eilish’s Ring During A Concert And She’s Naturally Furious About It
Billie Eilish Defends BTS After Fans Made Rude Comments About A Potential Collab
Billie Eilish Opens Up About A Disaster Date She Went On With A Rich Boy And His Butler
Billie Eilish - all the good girls go to hell - Music Video
Billie Eilish
all the good girls go to hell
Billie Eilish Talks Changing Her Style To “Show Her Body” When She Turns Eighteen

Trending Articles

TikTok’s Bryce Hall Responds To Rumours Addison Rae Is Secretly Pregnant
Charli D’Amelio Is Shading Ex-Boyfriend Chase Hudson Over Cheating Claims
Billie Eilish’s Mum Nearly Sent Her To Therapy Over Justin Bieber Obsession
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Is Tana Mongeau Dating Too Hot To Handle Star Francesca Farago?
TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Weight
Life
What Can Masturbation Do To Your Mental Health?
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal
Rihanna laughing.
8 Celebs Who've Got Real About STIs