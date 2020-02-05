Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms There Are Talks For A Hannah Montana Prequel

Sweet niblets, when will it drop?

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 - 10:16

Billy Ray Cyrus has confirmed that there are talks about rebooting the Hannah Montana series.

The singer gave an interview to HollywoodLife where he revealed that execs are currently drawing up plans for a prequel to the iconic Disney show. He joked that he’d “do it in a heartbeat” purely to “get his mullet back” for a few months.

Getty

Teasing what the prequel would actually involve, Billy Ray explained: “I think there’s a whole story that led up to Miley becoming Hannah Montana.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Disney have produced a spin-off series for a popular 00s show, with That’s So Raven and Lizzie McGuire both being rebooted for modern audiences.

Getty

In 2017, Miley told People Magazine that she wouldn’t be keen on reprising her role: ““[I] probably [wouldn’t do a Hannah Montana reboot]. It’s a lot of time to be spent with my dad. You know, my dad was my dad on the show. I have enough dad time.”

“That was really hard every day from, like, [ages] 11 to 18. I didn’t get a school escape like most people. I went to work with my dad. And then I started driving my dad toward the end, when I could start driving. 

“And then my grandma went with me every day. It was a lot of time with dad and grandma.”

Getty

At this stage, it’s also unclear if any other OG castmembers like Emily Osment, Jason Earles, or Mitchell Musso would be on board for the prequel. Here’s hoping more information will be released soon.

Latest News

Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms There Are Talks For A Hannah Montana Prequel
Kylie Jenner Gives Fans An Update On Her Relationship With Travis Scott
Unique festivals, rainforest hikes and white-sand beaches... St.Kitts is the place to be
Did KJ Apa Just Confirm He's In A Relationship With Model Clara Berry?
Jacob Elordi Has Been Pictured Kissing Rumoured Girlfriend Zendaya In New York
2 Weeks Road Trippin' The Deep American South
James Charles Is Messaging Fans After Leaking His Own Phone Number
Kylie Jenner Threw The Most Extra Party To Celebrate Stormi’s 2nd Birthday
Antigua: 6 Reasons To Book The Caribbean Getaway Of Your Dreams Right Now
Win Tickets To The 2020 BRIT Awards (And After Party!)
Justin Bieber Got A Huge Neck Tattoo And Fans Think There’s A Hidden Meaning
Billie Eilish Hits Out At “Disrespectful” YouTubers For Impersonating Her
This YouTuber Admits Faking His Girlfriend’s Death To Gain More Subscribers
Zac Efron Is Reportedly In A ‘Serious’ Relationship With Actor Halston Sage
YUNGBLUD Wins MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020!
Hailey Bieber Reveals The Genetic Disorder That She’s Being Cruelly Trolled About
Ariana Grande Debuted A New Tattoo At The Grammys And We All Missed It
Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Stormi’s Dramatic Birth For The First Time
Noah Cyrus And Machine Gun Kelly Spark Dating Rumours With Cosy Pictures
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - YUNGBLUD
YUNGBLUD Talks Incredible Fanbase, Calming The Thoughts In His Head & More

More From Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms There Are Talks For A Hannah Montana Prequel
Lil Nas X Ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road Remix - Music Video
Lil Nas X
Old Town Road (Official Movie) (Ft. Billy Ray Cyrus)
Lil Nas X
Old Town Road (Ft. Billy Ray Cyrus) (Diplo Remix)
Music
18 Musicians You Didn't Know Had Famous Family Members
Musicians You Didn't Know Had Famous Family Members
Miley Cyrus Admits She Suffered From Depression
Billy Ray Cyrus Releases Rap Version Of Achy Breaky Heart
Pharrell On Miley: 'She's Just Expressing Her Freedom'
Billy Ray Cyrus: 'Miley Is Happy After Liam Hemsworth Split'
Billy Ray Cyrus: "That's Still My Miley"
Billy Ray Cyrus Defends Miley's 'Wrecking Ball' Clip
Pharrell Williams On Miley Cyrus: "That Girl's A Threat"

Trending Articles

Did KJ Apa Just Confirm He's In A Relationship With Model Clara Berry?
Noah Centineo Posted A Video Of Himself Showering With Girlfriend Alexis Ren
Kylie Jenner Gives Fans An Update On Her Relationship With Travis Scott
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Jacob Elordi Has Been Pictured Kissing Rumoured Girlfriend Zendaya In New York
James Charles Is Messaging Fans After Leaking His Own Phone Number
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms There Are Talks For A Hannah Montana Prequel
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Travel
Unique festivals, rainforest hikes and white-sand beaches... St.Kitts is the place to be