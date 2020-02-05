Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms There Are Talks For A Hannah Montana Prequel

Billy Ray Cyrus has confirmed that there are talks about rebooting the Hannah Montana series.

The singer gave an interview to HollywoodLife where he revealed that execs are currently drawing up plans for a prequel to the iconic Disney show. He joked that he’d “do it in a heartbeat” purely to “get his mullet back” for a few months.

Teasing what the prequel would actually involve, Billy Ray explained: “I think there’s a whole story that led up to Miley becoming Hannah Montana.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Disney have produced a spin-off series for a popular 00s show, with That’s So Raven and Lizzie McGuire both being rebooted for modern audiences.

In 2017, Miley told People Magazine that she wouldn’t be keen on reprising her role: ““[I] probably [wouldn’t do a Hannah Montana reboot]. It’s a lot of time to be spent with my dad. You know, my dad was my dad on the show. I have enough dad time.”

“That was really hard every day from, like, [ages] 11 to 18. I didn’t get a school escape like most people. I went to work with my dad. And then I started driving my dad toward the end, when I could start driving.

“And then my grandma went with me every day. It was a lot of time with dad and grandma.”

At this stage, it’s also unclear if any other OG castmembers like Emily Osment, Jason Earles, or Mitchell Musso would be on board for the prequel. Here’s hoping more information will be released soon.