Binky Felstead

Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead Shares Cute Pic Of Her New Baby Girl

Who's looks has she inherited?

Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 12:18

Earlier this week Binky Felstead and boyf Josh Patterson (aka JP) welcomed their Chelsea bun fresh out the oven, but ever since the birth they've been keeping their daughter under wraps - until now.

While The Made in Chelsea stars are still keeping their new arrival pretty private, Binky took to her Instagram to share the adorable moment she was able to bring her little girl home with her 1.3 Million followers. Aww!

Couldn't ask for a better birthday present ... Just got to bring our little girl home !!!! #happybirthdaytome 💗✨🎈🎉🎁

Okay, so there's still no telling who's good looks the little one has inherited but we can tell that she recieved quite the homecoming celebration - an occasion that was made even more special by the fact that it was also Binky's birthday.

What a perfect gift.

IM A DADDY 🙌🏼

IM A DADDY 🙌🏼

A post shared by Josh Patterson (@joshuapatterson_jp) on

Whichever parent the baby takes after she's bound to be a cutie.

Congrats guys!

Latest News

Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead Shares Cute Pic Of Her New Baby Girl

Bachelor In Paradise Cast Members Speak Out For First Time Since Allegations Of ‘Misconduct’ Forced Filming To Be Suspended

Hailey Baldwin Says She's Not An Instagram Model: "Don't Ever Call Me That"

Love Island 2017: Meet New Guy Mike Who Says He Has ‘No Loyalty’ And Already Has His Eyes On THREE Of The Girls Who Are Taken

Ex On The Beach Extended Preview: Marty McKenna Tashes On First And There's Major Dramz When Our Singletons First Meet

Katy Perry Slams Awards Shows For Being 'Fake' And Claims She's No Con Artist

Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub

YouTuber Louise Pentland Just Announced That She's Pregnant

From Candy To Prince, Jason Derulo Gives Us The Inside Story On His 'Swalla' Music Video

Shawn Mendes Stands His Ground During Fight With Alleged Autograph Tout

Love Island 2017: Camilla And Jonny head for Splitsville, Marcel Gets A Snog And A New Boy Is On His Way

Cole And Dylan Sprouse Had The Sweetest Of Reunions On Instagram Stories

Adele And Rita Ora Visit Those Affected By Grenfell Tower Tragedy And Offer Their Support

Ex On The Beach 7 cast reveal their lasts

This Is How Ex On The Beach's Che McSorley Grafts Lads On Social Media - EXCLUSIVE

Pretty Little Liars Season 7: 13 Things We Learned From ‘Choose Or Lose’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

There's A Srsly Creative Way To Free The Nipple On Instagram Thanks To Nail Art

Happy Birthday Jesy - An Ode To The Little Mix Star

Gaz Beadle Sparks Rumours He's Rekindled His Relationship With Emma McVey

More From Binky Felstead

Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead Shares Cute Pic Of Her New Baby Girl

Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead Gives Birth To Baby Girl As Boyfriend JP Shares First Pic

Celebrity

Pregnant Binky Felstead Announces She’s Leaving Made In Chelsea To ’Start The Next Big Chapter’ Of Her Life

Celebrity

Made In Chelsea's Binky Felstead Announces That She And JP Are Expecting A Baby Girl

Celebrity

Watch The EXACT Moment Binky Felstead Told Her Made In Chelsea Co-Stars She's Pregnant

Celebrity

Binky Felstead's Selfie In Bed With JP Confirms They're Back On

Celebrity

Binky Felstead Reportedly Expecting A Baby Girls As She Shares Happy News With Made In Chelsea Cast

binky felstead, baby bump
Style

MIC’s Binky Felstead Shares Selfie Of Her ‘Brewing Summer Baby’

Celebrity

Binky Felstead Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump To A Very Excited Jamie Laing

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Gaz Beadle Sparks Rumours He's Rekindled His Relationship With Emma McVey

CBB&#039;s Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor

Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How To Get Away With Having Sex In The Celebrity Big Brother House

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Admits She’d Totally Snog A Certain Housemate

Vicky Pattison Breaks Her Silence On Ferne McCann's Pregnancy For The First Time

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry Reckon There’s No Way Scotty T And Newbie Abbie Holborn Will Last – EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Ex On The Beach's Marty McKenna Gushes Over Justin Bieber And His Chopper – EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Says She Is ‘Happy’ Abbie Holborn Was Chosen Over Sarah Goodhart So She Can Focus On Marty McKenna – exclusive

Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub