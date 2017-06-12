Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead Shares Cute Pic Of Her New Baby Girl

Earlier this week Binky Felstead and boyf Josh Patterson (aka JP) welcomed their Chelsea bun fresh out the oven, but ever since the birth they've been keeping their daughter under wraps - until now.

While The Made in Chelsea stars are still keeping their new arrival pretty private, Binky took to her Instagram to share the adorable moment she was able to bring her little girl home with her 1.3 Million followers. Aww!

Okay, so there's still no telling who's good looks the little one has inherited but we can tell that she recieved quite the homecoming celebration - an occasion that was made even more special by the fact that it was also Binky's birthday.

What a perfect gift.

IM A DADDY 🙌🏼 IM A DADDY 🙌🏼 A post shared by Josh Patterson (@joshuapatterson_jp) on Jun 12, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

Whichever parent the baby takes after she's bound to be a cutie.

Congrats guys!