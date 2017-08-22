Biomutant

Biomutant: Everything We Know About The New Open World Kung Fu Game

It's post-apocalyptic and it's furry AF.

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 13:47

THQ Nordic has unveiled its latest Gamescom announcement: post-apocalyptic, open-world kung-fu, action role-playing game, Biomutant.

Rumours about the game had already popped up on the internet following a premature advert in a German magazine a couple of days before Gamescom. We then saw an early peek of the game and description on Amazon. Now the news is officially out!

Biomutant - Cinematic Trailer

Led by the former game director of Mad Max and Just Cause, Biomutant is described as: "a post-apocalyptic open-world action role-playing game that delivers real-time melee, shooter and mutant ability action.

“Replayability by varied and deep character progression, exploration of three systematically generated worlds, an underworld and a small solar system, by foot, mech, air-balloon, jetski and UFO. Biomutant also features a fully customizable (MMO style) character and mutation system, bionics and creative item crafting, plus an interactive narrative featuring a contextual storyteller where the players create their own story of survival in a vibrant colourful world."

There’s no release date as yet, but it’s expected Biomutant will come to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2018.

Wondering what else is coming up? Here’s our picks of the very best releases coming up in August!
- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

21 Secret Easter Eggs Hidden In 'The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' That Will Blow Your Mind

  • What makes this shrine so special isn’t just the spirit orb waiting for you inside, its the shrine’s name ‘Oman Au’ which is actually an anagram for Aonuma as in “Eiji Aonuma”, the producer of Breath of the Wild.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    1 of 21
  • Remember all those fake swords you came across whilst searching for the Master Sword in ‘A Link to the Past’? Near the start of BOTW a similar bluff is set up when you stumble across a sword that looks masterful but turns out to be a rusty dud.
    YouTube/Zeltik
    2 of 21
  • The old man in the game is said to be a direct reference to the old man in the original Legend of Zelda who gives Link his sword. Whilst in the original game you start by entering a cave to greet him, in BOTW you exit a cave before greeting him.
    YouTube/Zeltik
    3 of 21
  • The divine beasts’ names are references to characters from earlier in the series: Vah Ruta is said to reference Ruto, the Zora princess of Ocarina of Time, whilst Vah Naboris is said to be named after a Gerudo hero known as Nabooru.
    YouTube/ZackScottGames
    4 of 21
  • Twitter user @Venick409 posted a genius way to get around without the use of a glider. Smash into a rock until its piping hot, then hop on just before it shoots off into the sky.
    Twitter/Venick409
    5 of 21
  • Wanna ride around on a giant horse? Who doesn’t?! Ganon’s horse can be found exactly here.
    YouTube/BeardBear
    6 of 21
  • Recognise the Temple of Time from 'Ocarina of Time’ in this scene? Speed up the background melody whilst walking through the temple’s ruins and you’ll also recognise the memorable ‘Song of Time’ which played whenever you entered the Temple of Time.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    7 of 21
  • Wanna dress like ‘Dark Link’ from Ocarina of Time (complete with “night speed” boost)? Seek out the vendor named Kilton who likes to trade in monster parts. 4,000 monster points gets you the costume!
    YouTube/Arekkz Gaming
    8 of 21
  • Additional classic costumes can be accessed by enabling amiibo functionality in your settings. Once activated, a proximity marker will show you where items will drop, with chests occasionally containing costume items you can then collect.
    YouTube/Arekkz Gaming
    9 of 21
  • Spectacle Rock, which first appeared in the original 1986 release during the First Quest appears again in Breath of the Wild. It can be found on the edge of the Gerudo Desert, south of Gerudo Canyon.
    YouTube/Looper
    10 of 21
  • Linebeck Island meanwhile takes its name from the cowardly Captain last seen in Phantom Hourglass.
    Nintendo
    11 of 21
  • Parallels to older games continue when you take a look at the flowers surrounding the Master Sword in the game’s official E3 trailer and compare them to the flowers surrounding the Master Sword you find in ‘A Link to the Past’.
    YouTube/Looper
    12 of 21
  • Whilst watchman Botrick’s striking resemblance to President Satoru Iwata may actually be a deliberate move by Nintendo to pay tribute to its former leader who sadly passed away in 2015.
    YouTube/Seaniccus
    13 of 21
  • As in previous Zelda entries, the cuccos are still regarded as a sacred species so any attempts to harm a cucco continuously will result in a flock of cucco’s attacking you.
    YouTube/Chris Bradel
    14 of 21
  • . In contrast, throwing a cucco at an enemy so that they attack it and incur the wrath of a cucco flock is a pretty genius move that may prove useful in defeating certain foes.
    YouTube/Master0fHyrule
    15 of 21
  • As you may have heard, the ancient Hylian script in the game has scrambled words that can be decoded. Whilst most translations are pretty straightforward, “All Your Base Are “ found in this shrine actually references the 1989 video game Zero Wing.
    YouTube/Chamber of Sages
    16 of 21
  • And “It’s dangerous to go alone” translated from the script viewed through Link’s scope here, is in fact a partial quote from the 1986 game.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    17 of 21
  • One fan is said to have even translated some symbols from the game’s Master Edition packaging to reveal the phrase "The Hyrule Fantasy", the subtitle of the original Zelda game that was released over 30 years ago in Japan.
    Nintendo
    18 of 21
  • Fancy a ride on Link's beloved horse Epona from previous games? You can unlock the best horse ever by using the Link amiibo figurine that came out with Super Smash Bros. for Wii U.
    YouTube/Eurogamer
    19 of 21
  • Similarly, Wolf Link can be unlocked by using the Twilight Princess Wolf Link.
    YouTube/Eurogamer
    20 of 21
  • Lastly, just southeast of Hyrule Castle you'll find ‘Ranch Ruins’ which upon closer inspection bares lots of similarities to Ocarina of Time's Lon Lon Ranch. Might this be a clue as to when BOTW takes place in the expansive Zelda timeline?
    YouTube/Tusken Raiders
    21 of 21

Latest News

14 Things Guaranteed To Happen On Your First Friend Holiday

12 Genuinely Brilliant Eye Palettes For Under £20

Chrissy Teigen Reveals The Real Reason Why She’s Cutting Back On Alcohol

Biomutant

Biomutant: Everything We Know About The New Open World Kung Fu Game

Disney

Here's Your First Look At The Live-Action Frozen Broadway Cast In Costume

Kacy Hill Performs &#039;Like A Woman&#039; For MTV PUSH

Exclusive: Kacy Hill Does Gorgeous Shawn Mendes Cover

Marnie Simpson 'Shocked' By Charlotte Crosby's Weight-Loss: "F**k Me, That's A Lot"

Sophie Kasaei

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Reveals Her Romantic Moment On The Show And It Involves Hitting The Sh*g Pad With Joel Corry - EXCLUSIVE 

Hallelujah! Alexandra Burke Joins Strictly Come Dancing Line-Up

Teens In A Refugee Camp Have Launched Their Own Creative Magazine About What Life There Is Really Like

Scotty T Denies Threesome Rumours With Jemma Lucy And Weighs In On Celebrity Big Brother

Hellboy

Hellboy Reboot WON'T Be An Origin Story

Kendall Jenner Comes In For Criticism After Using This Emoji In A Tweet

Bonnie Tyler and Joe Jonas Actually Sang 'Total Eclipse Of The Heart' During The Eclipse

Katy Perry Just Opened Up About Orlando Bloom Rumours AND A Possible Taylor Swift Reconciliation

Little Mix

Did Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Mum Just Confirm That Little Mix Have a New Music Video?

The Geordie Shore Cast Have Their Say On Vicky Pattison Not Inviting Them To Her Wedding

Fans Think Taylor Swift's New Album Could Be Called 'Eclipse' And Could They Have A Point?

Khalid, Gucci Mane & More Added To 2017 VMA Performer Line Up!

The Vamps Reveal Their Number One Celebrations And Tease "Uplifting" New Album﻿

More From Biomutant

Biomutant

Biomutant: Everything We Know About The New Open World Kung Fu Game

Trending Articles

The Geordie Shore Cast Have Their Say On Vicky Pattison Not Inviting Them To Her Wedding

Scotty T Denies Threesome Rumours With Jemma Lucy And Weighs In On Celebrity Big Brother

Marnie Simpson 'Shocked' By Charlotte Crosby's Weight-Loss: "F**k Me, That's A Lot"

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Reveals Dramatic New Look After Getting Rinsed For Fake Tan Fail

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Chloe Ferry Hits Back At Trolls After Claiming Eggy Bread Talents Make Her 'Wife Material'

Celebrity

9 Celebrity Couples Who Have Had A Brutal Public Bust-Up

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Gets Emosh As She Gives Birth To Her And Dylan Siggers' Daughter Dulcie-Mae

Sophie Kasaei Reveals The Unexpected Secret Behind Her Sleek New Haircut

Sarah Hyland And Dominic Sherwood Have Split After Two Years Together

Holly Hagan Reckons Celebrity Big Brother's Sarah Harding Would Fit In On Geordie Shore

Little Mix
Music

Did Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Mum Just Confirm That Little Mix Have a New Music Video?