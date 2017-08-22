Biomutant: Everything We Know About The New Open World Kung Fu Game

THQ Nordic has unveiled its latest Gamescom announcement: post-apocalyptic, open-world kung-fu, action role-playing game, Biomutant.

Rumours about the game had already popped up on the internet following a premature advert in a German magazine a couple of days before Gamescom. We then saw an early peek of the game and description on Amazon. Now the news is officially out!

Led by the former game director of Mad Max and Just Cause, Biomutant is described as: "a post-apocalyptic open-world action role-playing game that delivers real-time melee, shooter and mutant ability action.

“Replayability by varied and deep character progression, exploration of three systematically generated worlds, an underworld and a small solar system, by foot, mech, air-balloon, jetski and UFO. Biomutant also features a fully customizable (MMO style) character and mutation system, bionics and creative item crafting, plus an interactive narrative featuring a contextual storyteller where the players create their own story of survival in a vibrant colourful world."

There’s no release date as yet, but it’s expected Biomutant will come to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2018.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx