Blac Chyna ‘Offered A Record Deal’ And Already Has Plans To Blast The Kardashians?

Just when it looked like the drama between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna was about to settle down, a bunch of reports have come in claiming that the model is about to launch a bold new career in the music industry.

One group of people who might have something to say about that are the Kardashians, with Radar reporting that the 29-year-old is calling on the help of old pals Nicki Minaj and Drake to kickstart her venture. And - you guessed it - it looks like Rob's family could be in the firing line.

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Aug 5, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Having been seen wandering around Universal’s Capitol Records with her lawyer Walter Mosely, a source confirmed to the website that a deal is already on the table: “Chyna was offered a deal. A huge record deal. But you never take the first offer.”

Floating the idea that Blac could be set to open up about her failed relationship with Rob and her time with the Kardashians, the insider said: “Chyna hasn’t written the song ‘f*** the Kardashians’, but she’s thinking about it. She could,”

The source added: “She’s exploring all musical possibilities. She’s a poet and she’s been around the music industry for many, many years. She’s well versed.”

As for her connections with some of the biggest names in the music industry, the insider said that Nicki in particular is keen to take Blac under her wing: “Nicki has been very helpful as a mentor, and Drake shouted her out ten years ago on a record. All her friends are going to help her out.”

Oh boy. This could definitely be interesting.

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below: