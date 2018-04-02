Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna Responds After Footage Emerges Of Theme Park Altercation

The reality star has since praised the mothers who "protect their children at all costs."

Monday, April 2, 2018 - 16:36

Blac Chyna has commented about the video footage of an incident she was involved in at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Easter Sunday.

The 29-year-old, who is parent to 5-year-old son King Cairo and 16-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian, was spotted on camera swinging a pink stroller around at the California theme park. 

It’s unclear exactly what prompted the outburst, but the reality star has since taken to Instagram Stories to praise the mothers who “protect their children at all costs" before suggesting someone tried to touch her child. 

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story. I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost.

She signed the note off with the comment: “Love, King and Dreams Mommy.”

Instagram/BlacChyna

An eyewitness reportedly told E! News: "I saw the initial contact. A woman with the pink shoes tried grabbing [Chyna's] baby's hand and Chyna told her, 'Don't be grabbing on my baby' and walked off."

Earlier in the day, Blac had shared Snapchat footage of daughter Dream being pushed around in what looks like the same pink buggy she later attempted to throw. 

 

 

 

