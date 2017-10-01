Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna Vows To ‘Seek Justice’ After Rob Kardashian And Kylie Jenner File Lawsuit

There's no end to this legal drama.

Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 13:29

Blac Chyna has sworn to get justice after being accused of "battery, assault and vandalism" in a lawsuit filed by ex Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

Blac's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, has branded the claims "very ugly and false" after her client is alleged to have strangled Rob with an iPhone charging cable and trashed a house rented to her by Kylie.

The lawsuit also claims that Blac "[deliberately attempted] to extort the Kardashian family for her own monetary gains."

Getty Images

In a press conference, Blac's lawyer said: "The allegations are false. Robert Kardashian and Blac Chyna share a baby, Dream. He just entered into a case where he promised not to disparage her and now this."

Discussing the impact of this legal drama on Rob and Blac's child, Dream, she continued:

"[Dream] could not be happier but thank goodness she’s young and oblivious to all of this. As Chyna has said many times, she just wants to peacefully coparent Dream and it would be nice if Mr. Kardashian had the same philosophy."

Getty

This comes an insider reported to have connections with Blac told PEOPLE that the alleged fight at the Jenner household was "not a real thing." 

“It makes sense on their part to come up with a counter claim for the very real claim made against him,” the source added.

This latest legal drama comes barely two weeks after Blac and Rob finally reached a custody agreement over their daughter, Dream. 

 

 

 

Latest News

How Eating Too Much Sugar Can Have An Impact On Your Mental Health

Say Hello To Tindstagramming, A Whole New Reason To Stay Single Forever

The Latest Riverdale Photo Gives Fans The First Look At A Brand New Character

Blac Chyna Vows To ‘Seek Justice’ After Rob Kardashian And Kylie Jenner File Lawsuit

Charlotte Crosby Goes To The Dark Side With This Drastic Hair Transformation

Jemma Lucy Lashes Out After Being Blocked From Amber Davies’s Fashion Launch

Did Kim Confirm All Three Kardashian Pregnancies With This Cryptic Instagram?

Sophie Kasaei On Those Reports Charlotte Crosby Is Set To Enter I’m A Celeb

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals What She *Really* Thinks About That Spurs Badge Tattoo From Series One - EXCLUSIVE

Science Says That Stumbling Across Spoilers Is Actually Good For You

Cara Delevingne Reveals She ‘Hated’ Herself For Battling Depression

You’ll Never Guess Who Auditioned For A Part In Beauty And The Beast

This Is Why Sophie Kasaei Doesn’t Think Scotty T Should Get Engaged Yet

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Stephen Bear Admits Awkwardness Over Holly Hagan And Kyle Christie’s Appearance - EXCLUSIVE

Kris Jenner Discusses The Possibility Of A Kendall Jenner Spin-Off Show

Vicky Pattison Is A Literal Goddess On ‘BAE-cation’ With John Noble

Nick Jonas On The Real Reason His Disney Channel Days Were So Dramatic

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Why She Still Won’t Be Seen Wearing A Bikini

Charlotte Crosby reacts to her tattoo reveal from Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Brands Stephen Bear 'A D*ck' Over His 'Villain Act' In The Series One Finale - EXCLUSIVE

The Killers Score Record Breaking Fifth UK Number 1 Album

More From Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna Vows To ‘Seek Justice’ After Rob Kardashian And Kylie Jenner File Lawsuit

Rob Kardashian Is Reportedly Suing Black Chyna For 'Trying To Strangle Him' At Kylie Jenner's House

Celebrity

Rob Kardashian’s Break-Up With Blac Chyna Just Got A Lot More Expensive

Is Blac Chyna Working On A Debut Rap Album?

Celebrity

Blac Chyna ‘Offered A Record Deal’ And Already Has Plans To Blast The Kardashians?

Celebrity

Rob Kardashian Returns To Social Media After Blac Chyna Legal Drama

Celebrity

Is Blac Chyna Set 'To Destroy' The Kardashians With Secrets That Rob Told Her?

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian land reality show

5 Lessons Rob Kardashian Taught Us In How NOT To Handle A Break Up

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Hints Blac Chyna May Have Violated A Non-Disclosure Agreement With Allegations Against Rob

Celebrity

Blac Chyna Reveals What She’s Done With Everything Rob Kardashian Ever Bought Her

The Kardashians Are Said To Be "Disappointed" In Rob's Explicit Blac Chyna Rant

The Most WTF Moments Of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Relationship To Break Up

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Puts Her Incredible Weight-Loss On Display In Cropped Jumper

Charlotte Crosby Goes To The Dark Side With This Drastic Hair Transformation

Definitive Proof That Chloe Ferry Didn't Photoshop Her Bum In That Geordie Shore Group Pic

This Is Why Sophie Kasaei Doesn’t Think Scotty T Should Get Engaged Yet

Jemma Lucy Lashes Out After Being Blocked From Amber Davies’s Fashion Launch

TV Shows

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #6!

Sophie Kasaei On Those Reports Charlotte Crosby Is Set To Enter I’m A Celeb

The Most Painfully Unglamorous Moments Of Old School Geordie Shore

15 Moments That Prove Rebecca Walker Was The Most Underrated Geordie Ever TBH

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Why She Still Won’t Be Seen Wearing A Bikini

Did Kim Confirm All Three Kardashian Pregnancies With This Cryptic Instagram?

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face