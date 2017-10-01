Blac Chyna Vows To ‘Seek Justice’ After Rob Kardashian And Kylie Jenner File Lawsuit

Blac Chyna has sworn to get justice after being accused of "battery, assault and vandalism" in a lawsuit filed by ex Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

Blac's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, has branded the claims "very ugly and false" after her client is alleged to have strangled Rob with an iPhone charging cable and trashed a house rented to her by Kylie.

The lawsuit also claims that Blac "[deliberately attempted] to extort the Kardashian family for her own monetary gains."

Getty Images

In a press conference, Blac's lawyer said: "The allegations are false. Robert Kardashian and Blac Chyna share a baby, Dream. He just entered into a case where he promised not to disparage her and now this."

Discussing the impact of this legal drama on Rob and Blac's child, Dream, she continued:

"[Dream] could not be happier but thank goodness she’s young and oblivious to all of this. As Chyna has said many times, she just wants to peacefully coparent Dream and it would be nice if Mr. Kardashian had the same philosophy."

Getty

This comes an insider reported to have connections with Blac told PEOPLE that the alleged fight at the Jenner household was "not a real thing."

“It makes sense on their part to come up with a counter claim for the very real claim made against him,” the source added.

This latest legal drama comes barely two weeks after Blac and Rob finally reached a custody agreement over their daughter, Dream.