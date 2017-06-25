Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna Was Involved In A Nasty Car Accident In LA

Another driver allegedly drove into the back of the reality star's car

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 12:52

Blac Chyna has been caught up in a scary sounding car accident.

The 29-year-old reality star and mum-of-two was rear ended while driving in Studio City in Los Angeles in the early hours of Saturday.

Getty

The star was driving her Rolls-Royce when another car smashed into the back of her.

TMZ has photos of the crash scene which show the second car in a much worse condition than Blac’s Rolls.

Getty

However they also report the star was checked over in an ambulance by paramedics at the scene for 45 minutes before she was released and picked up by someone else.

The US news site also says the other driver was detained by police following the incident.

Snapchat

Blac famously has a young daughter with on-off lover Robert Kardashian of Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame.

She also has a son named King Cairo from a previous relationship with Tyga.

