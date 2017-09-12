Blac Chyna

Is Blac Chyna Working On A Debut Rap Album?

There's another rap queen coming through...

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 17:01

So right now Cardi B is ruling the American charts with 'Bodak Yellow', Nicki Minaj is finishing up her fourth album and Stefflon Don is repping the UK big time, and now Blac Chyna wants in on the fun.

The reality star has been teasing fans with photos from recording studios on Instagram for the past few days and it's now been revealed what she's up to.

TMZ report that the model and reality star is going behind the mic for real as she works on her debut rap album with some of the biggest names in music.

View the lyrics

Blac Chyna is reportedly working with Tory Lanez, Jeremih and Swae Lee, and might be collaborating with Yo Gotti again, after she just appeared in his 'Rake It Up' video with Nicki Minaj (above).

She is also said to be working with rap producer Mally Mall, who just happens to be the man who discovered and launched her ex Tyga's career.

Getty Images

Blac Chyna has countless connections to the hip-hop world, after dating Tyga for years, appearing in Kanye West music videos ('Monster') and practically being family with Yeezy for a short while, so this will be huge if true.

Plus, we don't think she'd be short of things to talk about from the last few years alone...

Are you here for Blac Chyna the rapper?

🌟

🌟

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

👀

👀

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

By Ross McNeilage

