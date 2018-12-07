‘Black Panther’ And ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Nominated For Multiple Golden Globe Awards

The 2019 Golden Globe nominations have been announced and some of the biggest movies of the year have earned well deserved nods for their contribution to entertainment.

In a huge win for diversity, both Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians have received a handful of nominations each, with fans also noting that LGBTQ representation is on the rise with TV series Pose earning two nominations.

Marvel

Black Panther has been nominated in three categories including Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song for track ‘All The Stars’ performed by Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

Crazy Rich Asians follows close behind with two Golden Globe Nominations including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy in reference to Constance Wu’s epic performance.

Warner Bros

One Twitter user responded: “Still can’t get over the fact that the Golden Globes nominated three African-American films and an Asian film for 4 of their 10 Best Picture slots. It’s a huge win for representation.”

Giphy

The film that has received the most nominations overall is Vice, which has landed itself six official nods. The Favourite, Green Book, and A Star Is Born are all following close behind with five nominations each.

The former has also resulted in Best Actress and Best Actor nods for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, with the singer penning a note to fans to reveal how “appreciative” she is to receive this recognition.