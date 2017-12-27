Black Panther

This New Look At Black Panther Will Make It Your Most Anticipated Movie Of 2018

This new Black Panther TV spot looks incredible.

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 18:54

With Avengers: Infinity War grabbing all the headlines with the release of its first trailer, now seems as good a time as any for Marvel to remind us that there’s the small matter of Black Panther to get excited about before the next Avengers outing. And the release of an ace new TV spot is designed to do exactly that.

Black Panther will hit cinemas February 2018 / Marvel

Soundtracked by mammoth Run The Jewels banger Legend Has It, the new teaser shows off the new film’s striking visuals, as Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa deals with a rival to his throne in the form of the villainous Erik Killmonger. Watch out for Andy Serkis too, popping up again as secondary bad guy Ulysses Klaue...

Check out the new teaser, below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3nS_wzicYX4

Marvel sometimes falls down with its villains, but with Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger, it looks like the studio has got it very right. And when he yells, “Imma burn it all”, you feel like he really means it…

Directed by Ryan Coogler and co-starring Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Martin Freeman, Black Panther will open in the UK on 12 February 2018.

