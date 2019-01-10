BLACKPINK Announce World Tour Bringing Them To Europe, North America And Australia
The 'Ddu-Du-Ddu-Du' singers are bringing their music all over the globe.
K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK have officially announced their world tour, and it’ll be bringing them to North America, Europe and Australia. Dates have yet to be confirmed.
The iconic quartet had a hugely successful 2018, breaking into the UK charts with ‘Kiss And Make Up’ featuring Dua Lipa, becoming the first Korean girl group to have four number one singles on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart, and also being the first and ONLY ever female K-Pop group to enter and rise to the top of Billboard’s Emerging Artists Chart. Truly, Legends only.
Yesterday, their company YG Entertainment took to Twitter to reveal the news:
The girl group who recently announced they will be appearing at this year’s Coachella, are currently beginning their tour throughout Asia, and will now be bringing their live music all over the world.
As you can imagine, international fans could not be more ecstatic...
BLACKPINK, composed of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé, will be the first female Korean pop group to ever do a world tour with only 9 songs.
Live Nation announced yesterday that there is a confirmed BLACKPINK London date, so get ready to buy the hot tickets. Berlin, Amsterdam, and Barcelona have also been confirmed.
This girl group are making history and we’re so here for it! We can’t wait to see what records they break in the upcoming year.
