BLACKPINK Announce World Tour Bringing Them To Europe, North America And Australia

K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK have officially announced their world tour, and it’ll be bringing them to North America, Europe and Australia. Dates have yet to be confirmed.

The iconic quartet had a hugely successful 2018, breaking into the UK charts with ‘Kiss And Make Up’ featuring Dua Lipa, becoming the first Korean girl group to have four number one singles on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart, and also being the first and ONLY ever female K-Pop group to enter and rise to the top of Billboard’s Emerging Artists Chart. Truly, Legends only.

Yesterday, their company YG Entertainment took to Twitter to reveal the news:

The girl group who recently announced they will be appearing at this year’s Coachella, are currently beginning their tour throughout Asia, and will now be bringing their live music all over the world.

As you can imagine, international fans could not be more ecstatic...

#BLACKPINK: *Announces world tour including London*



Me, casually trying not to freak out: pic.twitter.com/oATeci4ScJ — Jake ✨ (@PawsUpFor2NE1) January 9, 2019

no...its not dating



SHE WAS FREAKING THINKING OF THE COACHELLA ATTENDANCE AND THE REAL WORLD TOUR BLACKPINK IS GOING TO HAVE.



2 year old GLOBALGIRLGROUP BLACKPINK IS GONNA HAVE A REAL WORLD TOUR AND BLINKS AINT READY. I STAN #BLACKPINK @ygofficialblink #GGGBLACKPINK https://t.co/6E0BZkwudF — eggy (@0_0@) (@eggyroll777) January 9, 2019

when blackpink said WOLRD TOUR, It's mean WORLD TOUR. not touring around Japan and Korea or around Asia. 2 years old group with only 9 songs and without a full album DID THAT. — Hary 🗽 (@badboyfaiy) January 9, 2019

damn Blackpink is really breaking records. i mean, they are the first kpop girl group to do a WORLD TOUR with ONLY 9 SONGS. we stan legends — - (@nalalislay) January 9, 2019

BLACKPINK, composed of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé, will be the first female Korean pop group to ever do a world tour with only 9 songs.

Live Nation announced yesterday that there is a confirmed BLACKPINK London date, so get ready to buy the hot tickets. Berlin, Amsterdam, and Barcelona have also been confirmed.

This girl group are making history and we’re so here for it! We can’t wait to see what records they break in the upcoming year.

