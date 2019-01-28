BLACKPINK Have Dropped UK Tour Dates And They’re Playing London’s Wembley Arena

It’s happening, guys. BLACKPINK are officially coming to the UK and you are now legally allowed to lose your minds.

The quartet made of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé will be heading to venues as big as London’s Wembley Arena (12, 500 capacity) and Barcelona’s Palau Sant Jordi (17,000 capacity)!

getty

Check out the official YG Entertainment announcement of the BLACKPINK In Your Area tour dates below:

The girls will be heading to Amsterdam, London Berlin, Paris, and Barcelona in the UK this May for one night only in each city. Plus, with only nine released songs, the K-pop girl group going on tour with such a small catalogue of music is extremely impressive.

YG Entertainment Inc.

Recently breaking in on the UK scene with a Top 40 hit featuring popstar Dua Lipa on ‘Kiss and Make Up’, the girls have already have a strong following in the UK, and we’re certain the tour is going to sell out in minutes.

The group, who have recently embarked on their tour throughout Asia, will also be heading to Coachella, becoming the first K-pop girl group to ever perform at the festival, before they head over to our end of the pond for their UK tour dates, and we’re beyond excited for their arrival.

TOUR DATES SCHEDULE:

Amsterdam - May 18th

London - May 22nd

Berlin - May 24th

Paris - May 26th

Barcelona - May 28th