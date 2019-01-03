BLACKPINK Make It As The First K-Pop Girl Group To Perform At Coachella

It’s that time of the year, people. The Coachella lineup is officially out!

Aaaaand it’s a beautiful time to be alive for fans of the K-Pop group, BLACKPINK (or BLΛƆKPIИK, for official stans).

The girl group, who you may have heard recently featuring on Dua Lipa’s latest track ‘Kiss and Make Up’ which entered the UK Top 40, are going to be the first K-Pop girl group to ever attend Coachella.

That’s right, the girls will be joining the line-up amongst the likes of Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala. The first K-pop group to ever attend in general were Epik High in 2016, so this is a pretty huge deal for the Korean pop world.

After rising to success in the US last year with their song ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’ which debuted at No. 55 on the Billboard Hot 100, the girl group formed of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa’s debut EP ‘SQUARE UP’ became the highest charting set to date on the Billboard Hot 200 for a K-Pop girl group, entering at No. 40.

The girls announced their first performance at the infamous festival this morning to their 14.4 million Instagram followers, and their big news has already accumulated over 300,000 Instagram likes.

Twitter fans are celebrating the huge success for the band accordingly with over 625K Tweets about their appearance at the festival so far:

I've loved K-pop since the 90s. I've pushed for it in my content. I've had countless chats with music insiders about its Western breakthrough, which has been happening the past few years. BLACKPINK playing Coachella is hugely significant. The locals have no idea what's coming. 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/bod9uYr19m — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) January 3, 2019

My mutual said BLACKPINK's styling team will be managed by UMG and we'll most probably get American type of styling. DIFFERENT FLAVOR.

I'm damn excited for all of them and if it is true I better prepare and hold my wig tight bc I cant stop styling Lalisa on my mind lmao — kumaya (@bestofjenniekim) January 3, 2019

Blackpink will be the first K-pop girl band to perform at Coachella. Always great to see any type of Asian representation in mainstream American art and culture as it is so exceedingly rare. Let’s break more stereotypes and preconceptions in 2019. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) January 3, 2019

guys omg think of all the celebs that would ATTEND coachella cause of blackpink



exhibit a: this guy pic.twitter.com/jwVa1lsLyO — jc (@kapsyon) January 3, 2019

We feel you, Ezra Miller.

We’re incredibly proud of the girls and can’t wait to see them kill it on the Coachella stage.

Find all the K-Pop acts, albums, and events you need to keep your eyes peeled for in 2019 here...