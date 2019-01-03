BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK Make It As The First K-Pop Girl Group To Perform At Coachella

These girls didn't come to play in 2019.

Claire Rowden
Thursday, January 3, 2019 - 10:43

It’s that time of the year, people. The Coachella lineup is officially out!

Aaaaand it’s a beautiful time to be alive for fans of the K-Pop group, BLACKPINK (or BLΛƆKPIИK, for official stans).

getty

The girl group, who you may have heard recently featuring on Dua Lipa’s latest track ‘Kiss and Make Up’ which entered the UK Top 40, are going to be the first K-Pop girl group to ever attend Coachella.

That’s right, the girls will be joining the line-up amongst the likes of Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala. The first K-pop group to ever attend in general were Epik High in 2016, so this is a pretty huge deal for the Korean pop world.

After rising to success in the US last year with their song ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’ which debuted at No. 55 on the Billboard Hot 100, the girl group formed of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa’s debut EP ‘SQUARE UP’ became the highest charting set to date on the Billboard Hot 200 for a K-Pop girl group, entering at No. 40.

BLACKPINK - ‘뚜두뚜두 (DDU-DU DDU-DU)’ M/V

The girls announced their first performance at the infamous festival this morning to their 14.4 million Instagram followers, and their big news has already accumulated over 300,000 Instagram likes.

@coachella 2019 🌴 see you there🖤💖 . #BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 #COACHELLA #코첼라 #2019_LINEUP #20190412 #20190419 #YG

Twitter fans are celebrating the huge success for the band accordingly with over 625K Tweets about their appearance at the festival so far:

We feel you, Ezra Miller.

We’re incredibly proud of the girls and can’t wait to see them kill it on the Coachella stage. 

Find all the K-Pop acts, albums, and events you need to keep your eyes peeled for in 2019 here...

