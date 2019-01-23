BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK Make Youtube History With The Most Viewed Video By A K-Pop Group

These girls are making 2019 their b*tch.

Claire Rowden
Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 11:13

It’s no secret that the BLACKPINK girls have been killing it so far in 2019, after announcing their appearance at Coachella later this year (becoming the first K-Pop girl group to ever play the festival), and then announcing their world tour bringing them to the UK and Europe… fans of the band have been blessed by the girls and all their hard work.

But Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé are not done slaying January just yet, as on Monday the 21st, the girls beat yet ANOTHER world record.

YG Entertainment Inc.

BLACKPINK’s music video for ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’ became the most viewed music video by a K-Pop group in the world:

BLACKPINK - '뚜두뚜두 (DDU-DU DDU-DU)' M/V

The girls first knocked K-pop group BTS off the top spot for the most viewed music video, and the stars have now scored over a whopping 621.9 million views and rising, topping BTS’s ‘DNA’, which has amassed 619.6 million.

According to YouTube, the video has averaged around 2.5 million views a day since its release in June of last year, and 1.95 daily views in January so far.

After rising to success in the US last year with the song and its incredible debut at No. 55 on the Billboard Hot 100, their debut EP ‘SQUARE UP’ then became the highest charting set to date on the Billboard Hot 200 for a K-Pop girl group, entering at No. 40 and making these girls some serious record breakers.

The girls have also made it onto the UK pop scene, featuring on Dua Lipa’s ‘Kiss and Make Up’ in 2018, the girls scored their first ever UK Top 40 with the British Pop singer. Is there anything this quartet can’t do?

With another record behind them, these girls are set to do amazing things in 2019- and we can’t wait to see it all.

Find all the K-Pop acts, albums, and events you need to keep your eyes peeled for in 2019 here...

