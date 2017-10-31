The Blair Witch Project Could Be Returning As A TV Show

Halloween is here once again, and somewhere in the deep, dark woods of Maryland, something evil is stirring. That’s right, the Blair Witch could be about to ride again, with the original creators apparently discussing the possibility of a TV show.

After last year’s moderately successful sort-of-sequel, co-creator Eduardo Sanchez has been discussing the future of the franchise, and agrees that the small screen could be the way to go. And if it does happen, it may appear as a kind of anthology horror series…

“I think that the idea of a Blair Witch anthology has always been very… just a really interesting thing,” says Sanchez, when asked about a potential project. “You're close. You're in the ballpark.”

“The more you think about it, you're like 'That might be the perfect… a TV show.' So, we'll see what happens, but I think that's the next big thing for Blair Witch. Probably TV,” he added.

It’s probably a little way off happening just yet, but in the meantime, we’ll just be waiting patiently over in this corner here. Face the wall? Sure…

