Blake Lively

Blake Lively Tells Ryan Reynolds About Wanting To Cheat On Him

....with Anna Kendrick.

Linds Foley
Friday, June 22, 2018 - 10:11

If you know anything about Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's relationship, it's that despite being more beautiful than a 40ft ice cream sundae sprinkled with gold flakes and smothered in extra salted caramel sauce, they are both hilariously down to earth - and aren't afraid to take the piss out of each other on social media. 

We know, as if you didn't already have enough to hate them for. 

Watch the latest from MTV News below...

And they've been showing that off once again with some excellent public trolling over on Twitter.

It all started when Blake shared a fairly dark and sexy looking poster of her new movie, A Simple Favor, which co-stars the equally hilarious Anna Kendrick.

@annakendrick47 is the hotter, female(r) version of my husband... so, would it reaaaally count as cheating?? 🔪👗🍸🎀🖤

Taking the opportunity to make a sly dig at her husband, Blake captioned it: "@annakendrick47 is the hotter, female(r) version of my husband...so, would it reaaaally count as cheating??"

And of course Anna and Ryan weren't going to let that slide.

Responding, Anna apparently wrote: "So glad we're finally taking this public. I let Ryan have Deadpool, he can give me this."

It looks like Ryan knows when he's beaten and replied: "The most ambitious crossover event in history. I'll miss you both. Tell my story."

Seems fair, @annakendrick47. #CommentsByCelebs

Seems fair, @annakendrick47. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

Don't know about you but we are sort of shipping Liverick (or do we mean Kenley??) already. 

Latest News

James Arthur - You Deserve Better - MTV Live Session
World Exclusive! James Arthur Stuns With Acoustic 'You Deserve Better' MTV Performance
Louisa Northcote showing off her natural beauty on Instagram
#FreeThePimple Is Trending On Instagram Calling Out Unrealistic Beauty Standards
8 Beauty Products Loved By Love Island Contestants
Love Island's Sophie Gradon Spoke About The Effects Of Online Bullying In Final Interview
Charlotte Crosby didn&#039;t remember who Adam Collard iwas.
Charlotte Crosby Doesn’t Remember her Romance With Love Island’s Adam Collard, Like, At All
Alex Cameron Photographed by Chris Rhodes
Get To Know: Alex Cameron
Kim Kardashian Returns To Paris For The First Time Since Robbery
Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Amelia Thirlwall and Perrie Louise Edwards of the British band Little Mix perform live on stage during a concert at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on May 24, 2017 in Berlin, Germany
Little Mix Are BACK With Cheat Codes On Brand New Summer Smash 'Only You'
Blake Lively Tells Ryan Reynolds About Wanting To Cheat On Him
Sophie Kasaei&#039;s Geordie dog
Sophie Kasaei Proves Her Dog Is A Geordie At Heart
Demi Lovato Performing Live at WiLD 94.9 FM&#039;s Jingle Ball
Demi Lovato’s New Song ‘Sober’ Is An Emotional Confession Of Her Breaking Her Sobriety After 6 Years
The outfits from Love Island
Here’s Where You Can Shop All Of This Week’s Love Island Outfits RN
This YouTuber Transformed Into Squidward In The Only Make-Up Tutorial You’ll Ever Need
Everything We Know About Riverdale Season 3
Vicky Pattison Goes In On Love Island’s Adam For His Treatment Of Rosie
Resident Evil Revelations
The Resident Evil 2 Remake Now Features 'Wet Gore' Which Is As Terrifying As It Is Gross
Here’s How To Watch Someone’s Instagram Story Without Them Knowing
Instagram has launched their own video-sharing site, IGTV
Instagram Launches Brand New Video Sharing App IGTV And Here's How It Works
Love Island’s Sophie Gradon Dies Aged 32 As Tributes Pour In
Riverdale’s Charles Melton Apologises For Fat Shaming Tweets

More From Blake Lively

Blake Lively Tells Ryan Reynolds About Wanting To Cheat On Him
Kylie Jenner
Celebs Who Kept Life Changing Events From Us | MTV Celeb
From Kylie Jenner to Selena Gomez: Celebs Who Tried To Keep Humungous Secrets
The 'Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants' Cast Reunite To Celebrate America Ferrera’s Pregnancy
Blake Lively Just Trolled Ryan Reynolds On His Birthday With A Little Help From Ryan Gosling
Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Once Saved His Nephew’s Life
Celebrity
Blake Lively Just Teased A Gossip Girl Reunion: "Never Say Never"
Celebrity
Ryan Reynolds Talking About The Moment He Knew Blake Lively Was 'The One' Will Melt Your Cold Heart
Celebrity
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Welcome Their Second Child Together
The Shallows
Movies
These 8 People Survived Shark Attacks - Here's How
Movies
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants Cast Reunite - But What Could It Mean?
The Shallows
The Shallows
MTV Movies Spotlight: 'The Shallows’

Trending Articles

Love Island’s Sophie Gradon Dies Aged 32 As Tributes Pour In
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Tried To Blame Josh Ritchie For Being Late And He Was Having None Of It
Ariana Grande performing at iHeart radio Wango Tango
Ariana Grande’s Net Worth Is Way Beyond Our Wildest Dreams
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts About Love Island’s Adam
Geordie Shore Spoiler: OG Holly Hagan Finally Returns To The Family With Big Promises: “Those F*ckers Aren’t Going To Know What’s Hit Them!”
Love Island’s Zara McDermott ‘Falls Victim To Revenge Porn After Nude Photos Leak Online’
Vicky Pattison Goes In On Love Island’s Adam For His Treatment Of Rosie
WTF Is 'What The Yuck?!' And Are You Brave Enough To Watch?
Demi Lovato Performing Live at WiLD 94.9 FM&#039;s Jingle Ball
Demi Lovato’s New Song ‘Sober’ Is An Emotional Confession Of Her Breaking Her Sobriety After 6 Years
Charlotte Crosby didn&#039;t remember who Adam Collard iwas.
Charlotte Crosby Doesn’t Remember her Romance With Love Island’s Adam Collard, Like, At All
Blake Lively Tells Ryan Reynolds About Wanting To Cheat On Him
Love Island's Sophie Gradon Spoke About The Effects Of Online Bullying In Final Interview