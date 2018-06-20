Blake Lively Tells Ryan Reynolds About Wanting To Cheat On Him

If you know anything about Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's relationship, it's that despite being more beautiful than a 40ft ice cream sundae sprinkled with gold flakes and smothered in extra salted caramel sauce, they are both hilariously down to earth - and aren't afraid to take the piss out of each other on social media.

We know, as if you didn't already have enough to hate them for.

And they've been showing that off once again with some excellent public trolling over on Twitter.

It all started when Blake shared a fairly dark and sexy looking poster of her new movie, A Simple Favor, which co-stars the equally hilarious Anna Kendrick.

Taking the opportunity to make a sly dig at her husband, Blake captioned it: "@annakendrick47 is the hotter, female(r) version of my husband...so, would it reaaaally count as cheating??"

And of course Anna and Ryan weren't going to let that slide.

Responding, Anna apparently wrote: "So glad we're finally taking this public. I let Ryan have Deadpool, he can give me this."

It looks like Ryan knows when he's beaten and replied: "The most ambitious crossover event in history. I'll miss you both. Tell my story."

Don't know about you but we are sort of shipping Liverick (or do we mean Kenley??) already.