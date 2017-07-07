Review: Bleachers Bring Their Wild Hearts To London’s Bush Hall

You know when you listen to an album incessantly for a while you begin to dream of seeing it performed live? Well that was us with Bleachers and their sophomore record Gone Now, so when they stopped by London’s Bush Hall this week we all but dived out of the office to get a peek at the band in action.

Unlike most venues in the city, this one in Shepherd’s Bush was a 400 capacity situation and was the opposite of the summer gigs Bleachers have been playing in the run up. But because Jack Antonoff knows how to get a crowd really freaking excited, it felt like we were at Lollapalooza and not West London on a Wednesday night.

The set was a mix of old and new, with the likes of Rollercoaster and I Wanna Get Better in there with new tracks and personal faves Everybody Lost Somebody, Let’s Get Married and, well let’s be honest, all of them.

And seeing as this was our first ever live Bleachers experience we also had the joy of witnessing the incredible sax player that is Evan Smith, along with the rest of the band who we quickly fell in love with.

While despite the sweat situation all over our faces, by the end we were jumping our hearts out to Don’t Take The Money and waving our hands in the air like we really just didn’t care.

So thank you, Bleachers, for playing a venue that meant we could see your beautiful faces and hear every single note of our fave songs.

Oh and they've just announced that they’re playing London’s Koko on October 18, so go and grab a ticket right this second.