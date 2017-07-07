Bleachers

Review: Bleachers Bring Their Wild Hearts To London’s Bush Hall

Go and see them live immediately.

Lucy Bacon
Friday, July 7, 2017 - 13:08

You know when you listen to an album incessantly for a while you begin to dream of seeing it performed live? Well that was us with Bleachers and their sophomore record Gone Now, so when they stopped by London’s Bush Hall this week we all but dived out of the office to get a peek at the band in action.

Unlike most venues in the city, this one in Shepherd’s Bush was a 400 capacity situation and was the opposite of the summer gigs Bleachers have been playing in the run up. But because Jack Antonoff knows how to get a crowd really freaking excited, it felt like we were at Lollapalooza and not West London on a Wednesday night.

The set was a mix of old and new, with the likes of Rollercoaster and I Wanna Get Better in there with new tracks and personal faves Everybody Lost Somebody, Let’s Get Married and, well let’s be honest, all of them.

And seeing as this was our first ever live Bleachers experience we also had the joy of witnessing the incredible sax player that is Evan Smith, along with the rest of the band who we quickly fell in love with.

While despite the sweat situation all over our faces, by the end we were jumping our hearts out to Don’t Take The Money and waving our hands in the air like we really just didn’t care.

So thank you, Bleachers, for playing a venue that meant we could see your beautiful faces and hear every single note of our fave songs.

Oh and they've just announced that they’re playing London’s Koko on October 18, so go and grab a ticket right this second.

Latest News

Five Things We Learned At Kings of Leon's BST Hyde Park Show

Wish Upon

Watch The FREAKY AF Trailer For New Horror Movie WISH UPON – Exclusive!

This Swedish Music Festival Is Banning All Men In Response To Mass Sexual Assaults

Review: Bleachers Bring Their Wild Hearts To London’s Bush Hall

Who's Actually Left In Taylor Swift's Squad? Because Lorde Just Implied That She Isn't

Sophie Kasaei Thinks Chloe Ferry Needs To Get Over Marty McKenna

Animal Shelter Denies Lena Dunham's Claims Her Dog Was Was Abused Before Adoption

The Rock

The Rock Is Planning A Fast & Furious Spinoff

Billie Lourd And Taylor Lautner Have Reportedly Split

Did Scott Disick Just Send Bella Thorne A Huge Bouquet Of Flowers Or What?

Jemma Lucy Straddles Rumoured Ex On The Beach Star Girlfriend Zaralena Jackson

19 Awkward Stages Of Getting It On At A Music Festival

Aaron Chalmers Weighs In On Love Island Couples Discussing Marriage And Babies

Edward Grimes Gets Stood Up On Single AF, So He Dates A Horse Instead

New Music Round-Up: Kesha, Liam Payne, Jennifer Lopez and more...

Miley Cyrus Just Posted The Ultimate Throwback Of Her First Kiss With Liam Hemsworth

The Kardashians Are Said To Be "Disappointed" In Rob's Explicit Blac Chyna Rant

Single AF: Casey Johnson Calls Farrah Abraham A Witch After She Blocks Him On Twitter

Marnie Simpson Finally Tashes On With Her Fittest Single AF Date Yet

Cheryl And Liam Payne Share Super Cute Selfie On Date Night

More From Bleachers

Review: Bleachers Bring Their Wild Hearts To London’s Bush Hall

Music

Watch Jack Antonoff Get Jilted In The Ultra-Colourful ‘Don’t Take The Money’ Video

Bleachers

Don't Take The Money

Kanye West

MTV News | Rita Ora, Pia Mia & More Chat Kanye For President

Charli XCX Cancels The Rest Of Her US Tour

Meghan Trainor

MTV News | Meghan Trainor Forced To Cancel Shows Due To Vocal Cord Injury

Music

Bleachers' Jack Antonoff Talks Taylor Swift And How He 'Can't F**king Wait' For You To Hear Their New Album

Music

#MTVFestivalSeason: 11 Ways Calling Festival Was Totally Badass

Bleachers

I Wanna Get Better

Mark Ronson, Example, Tove Lo & More Added To V Festival 2015 Line Up!

Bleachers

Rollercoaster

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Marnie Simpson Reveals She And Aaron Chalmers Had Sex Before Their Onscreen Hook-Up

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Jemma Lucy Straddles Rumoured Ex On The Beach Star Girlfriend Zaralena Jackson

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Chloe Ferry breaks down in emosh heart-to-heart with Marty McKenna

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Breaks Down As She Opens Up To Marty McKenna In Emosh Heart-To-Heart

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty Contour Kit: A VERY Honest Review

Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Bumped Into Zac Efron And Geordie Shore's Marty McKenna Is Beyond Jealous

TV Shows

Marnie Simpson Finally Tashes On With Her Fittest Single AF Date Yet

Marnie Simpson Went On A Terrible Single AF Date With This Ex On The Beach Star

Aaron Chalmers Weighs In On Love Island Couples Discussing Marriage And Babies