B.o.B Wants Your Money To Prove The Earth Is Flat

Can we send some satelittes into the night sky to prove that Earth is flat? B.o.B could use some money right now.

Yes, that was our poor attempt at an 'Airplanes' remix because rapper B.o.B has set up a GoFundMe page to 'Show BoB The Curve' - in other words, help him prove that Planet Earth is indeed flat.

We're not sure how David Attenborough feels about this but it's a very real thing that is actually happening, and people already making donations to Flat Earth Bob.

The 'Nothin' On You' rapper has set a $200,000 goal to help him "purchase and launch one, if not multiple, satellites into space." What's the going rate for satellites these days?

B.o.B has kicked things off by donating $1,000 himself and promises that fellow Flat Earthers will be kept "updated with step-by-step documentation of the process".

We imagine that he might need some sort of planning permission from NASA before he goes searching for the curve (or edge) of the world but we'll leave him to it.

What do you think?

By Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

REVISIT B.o.B AND HAYLEY WILLIAMS' 'AIRPLANES' VIDEO BELOW