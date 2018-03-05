Bon Iver

Bon Iver Triumphs In Night 7 Of Hammersmith Apollo Residency

It was an exhibition of new and old as Bon Iver completed his penultimate show in the epic run...

Monday, March 5, 2018 - 17:07

Ten years on from the release of seminal breakup folk debut For Emma, Forever Ago, Justin Vernon’s sonic reinvention has garnered new fans whilst maintaining his cult following. Indeed, last night (4th March) was the seventh of a sold out eight-night Bon Iver residency at the Hammersmith Apollo.  

After a dazzling, haunting set from tonight’s support Phoebe Bridgers, Vernon was eventually accompanied on stage with a ten-piece band, including two drummers and a five-piece horn section.

Watch the latest headlines with MTV News here:

With each drummer positioned above the band on raised platforms, it was an instant visual reminder of the prominence of booming percussion on 2016’s 22, A Million. That reminder was quickly brought to life through pounding interludes in early renditions of '10 dEAThbREasT', '666 ʇ' and '33 “God”'. The latter of which concluded with a hugely powerful closing breakdown.

Credit: Stuart Leech

Repeatedly drifting between vocoded newer material and his long-established acoustic melancholy-folk, Vernon yet again exhibited his renowned vocal versatility; equally as mighty as it can be delicate or soft. Whether it be the vocal solos on much-loved 'Blindsided' or the mighty effect-heavy inflections on '715 – CREEKS', those moments multiplied as the set came to a climax. 

With other nights pausing for a 20+ minute interval,  last night’s performance clearly benefited from an uninterrupted momentum. Closing with 'Holocene', '22 (Over Soon)' and an encore of 'The Wolves (Act I and II)', audience engagement peaked in what was an emotional, communal close to the set.

Credit: Stuart Leech

A decade on from his heart wrenching debut of self-imposed isolation, Vernon’s restless creativity has forced his rapid evolution. But whilst his sound has morphed from intimate to expansive, mournful to experimental, the raw emotion at the core of his musicianship remains as shimmeringly present as ever.

By Joe Horsman

Latest News

Bon Iver - Hammersmith, London
Bon Iver Triumphs In Night 7 Of Hammersmith Apollo Residency
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Look Set to Announce a Joint Tour
The Oscars 2018
13 Things That Happened At The Oscars 2018 That Will Make You Feel Really, Really Good
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Scores Huge Spotify Milestone with 'New Rules'
10 Steps To Feeling Less Awkward In The Gym
The Best Makeup And Beauty Inspo To Steal From The Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Personal photo of Ariana Grande in the studio, 2017
Ariana Grande Has Reportedly Finished Her New Album
17 Thoughts You'll Probably Have When You See Your Ex Is On Holiday
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Got A Massive Tribute Tattoo For His Son Chester
Every Insta You Need To Upload On Holiday To Say FU To Your Ex
All Of The Cutest Couples At the Oscars 2018
Emma Watson at the Oscars Vanity Fair After Party
Emma Watson Proudly Displays New Huge 'Time's Up' Tattoo At The Oscars 2018 Vanity Fair Party
See Who Wore What To The Vanity Fair Oscars After Party
Khloe Kardashian Just Announced She’s Having A Baby Girl
All The Best Celeb Outfits From The 2018 Oscars Red Carpet
Bastille
Bastille Will Headline Ocean City Sounds In Plymouth!
10 Of The Most Iconic Instagram Uploads Kylie Jenner Has Ever Posted
From Kylie Jenner To Ed Sheeran: 10 Dramatic Celeb Revelations That Were Surprisingly Low Key
Marnie Simpson Is Wearing Camouflage Trousers And We're Back In 2002 Again
Kim Kardashian Reveals The One Beauty Treatment She'd Never Try Again

More From Bon Iver

Bon Iver - Hammersmith, London
Bon Iver Triumphs In Night 7 Of Hammersmith Apollo Residency
Music
What You Missed In Music: will.i.am On Why ‘The Voice’ Winners Flop, Free The xx Tickets & More
Music
Our First Impressions Of Bon Iver’s Remarkable New Album ‘22, A Million’
Daft Punk, Bon Iver Star For Kanye West's 'Yeezus' LP
Phosphorescent Live Review
Latitude Live Review
Latitude This Weekend!
Adele Wins Big At 2012 Grammy Awards
Radiohead, Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg For Coachella 2012

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Got A Massive Tribute Tattoo For His Son Chester
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Tweets Then Deletes This Declaration Of 'Love' For Josh Ritchie
Kim Kardashian posing in an industrial kitchen
Kim Kardashian Gets Rinsed For Sexy New Picture
Personal photo of Ariana Grande in the studio, 2017
Ariana Grande Has Reportedly Finished Her New Album
Marnie Simpson Is Wearing Camouflage Trousers And We're Back In 2002 Again
Every Insta You Need To Upload On Holiday To Say FU To Your Ex
Emma Watson at the Oscars Vanity Fair After Party
Emma Watson Proudly Displays New Huge 'Time's Up' Tattoo At The Oscars 2018 Vanity Fair Party
See Who Wore What To The Vanity Fair Oscars After Party
The Oscars 2018
13 Things That Happened At The Oscars 2018 That Will Make You Feel Really, Really Good
Life
This Woman Has The Biggest Boobs In The World – Oh The Back Pain!
Following the tragic shooting at gay club Pulse in Orlando, Florida this weekend, members of the LGBTQ+ community turned out at Pride festivals across the USA to pay tribute and stand strong to the message that love will always win against hate.
Pride: Our Guide To All Things LGBTQIAPK
Geordie Shore Episode 9 Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Is ‘Fuming’ After Chloe Ferry Questions Whether He’s Looking At Other Lasses