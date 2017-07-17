35 Hottest YA Beach Reads For Summer 2017

The sun is finally doing a bit of shining and whether you’re jetting off on the ultimate beach break (lucky you) or will be getting your tan on in the park, here’s a load of the greatest YA reads to escape into while you’re at it.

From fantastical new worlds to some seriously steamy romances, we guarantee that you won’t be able to put down a single one.

The Names They Gave Us by Emery Lord

Lucy Hansson was ready for a perfect summer with her boyfriend, working at her childhood Bible camp on the lake and spending quality time with her parents. But when her mom's cancer reappears, Lucy falters - in her faith and in her ability to cope.

When her boyfriend "pauses" their relationship and her summer job switches to a different camp - one for troubled kids - Lucy isn't sure how much more she can handle.

Attempting to accept a new normal, Lucy slowly regains footing among her vibrant, diverse co-workers, Sundays with her mom, and a crush on a fellow counsellor. But when long-hidden family secrets emerge, can Lucy set aside her problems and discover what grace really means?

The Upside of Unrequited by Becky Albertalli

Molly Peskin-Suso knows all about unrequited love. No matter how many times her twin sister, Cassie, tells her to woman up, Molly is always careful. Better to be careful than be hurt.

But when Cassie gets a new girlfriend who comes with a cute hipster-boy sidekick, everything changes. Will is funny, flirtatious and basically the perfect first boyfriend.

There's only one problem: Molly's co-worker, Reid, the awkward Tolkien superfan she could never fall for…right?

Alex, Approximately by Jenn Bennett

Bailey “Mink” Rydell has met the boy of her dreams. They share a love of films and talk all day – Alex is perfect. Well, apart from the fact that they’ve never actually met . . . and neither of them knows the other’s real name.

When Bailey moves to sunny California to live with her dad, who happens to live in the same town as Alex, she decides to track him down. But finding someone based on online conversations alone proves harder than Bailey thought, and with her irritating but charismatic (and potentially attractive?) colleague Porter Roth distracting her at every turn, will she ever get to meet the mysterious Alex?

Who Runs The World? by Virginia Bergin

Sixty years after a virus has wiped out almost all the men on the planet, things are pretty much just as you would imagine a world run by women might be: war has ended; greed is not tolerated; the ecological needs of the planet are always put first. In two generations, the female population has grieved, pulled together and moved on, and life really is pretty good - if you're a girl.

It's not so great if you're a boy, but fourteen-year-old River wouldn't know that. Until she met Mason, she thought they were extinct.

What We Lose by Zinzi Clemmons

Thandi is a black woman, but often mistaken for Hispanic or Asian.

She is American, but doesn’t feel as American as some of her friends. She is South African, but doesn’t belong in South Africa either.

Her mother is dying.

Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman

Eleanor Oliphant is happy. Nothing is missing from her carefully timetabled life. Except, sometimes, everything.

One simple act of kindness is about to shatter the walls Eleanor has built around herself. Now she must learn how to navigate the world that everyone else seems to take for granted - while searching for the courage to face the dark corners she's avoided all her life.

Change can be good. Change can be bad. But surely any change is better than...fine?

Highly Illogical Behaviour by John Corey Whaley

When Lisa finds out about Solomon's solitary existence as an agoraphobic, she comes up with a plan sure to net her a scholarship: befriend Solomon. Treat his condition. And write a paper on her findings.

To earn Solomon's trust, Lisa begins letting him into her life, introducing him to her boyfriend Clark, and telling him her secrets. Soon, Solomon begins to open up and expand his universe. But all three teens have grown uncomfortably close, and when their facades fall down, their friendships threaten to collapse as well.

The Girl’s Guide To Summer by Sarah Mylnowski

Sydney Aarons is leaving Manhattan for a summer backpacking around Europe with her best friend, Leela. They're visiting London, France, Italy, Switzerland and everywhere in between - it's going to be the trip of a lifetime.

But the trip gets off to a bad start when Leela's ex-boyfriend shows up on their flight out of JFK. When they touch down in London, Leela Instagrams their every move in the hope Matt will come and find them... Which he does, along with the most gorgeous guy Sydney has ever seen.

Will Sydney's summer fling last the distance? And what will happen when they all head home?

Good Me, Bad Me by Ali Land

Annie's mother is a serial killer and the only way she can make it stop is to hand her in to the police. But out of sight is not out of mind.

As her mother's trial looms, the secrets of her past won't let Annie sleep, even with a new foster family and name - Milly. A fresh start. Now, surely, she can be whoever she wants to be.

But Milly's mother is a serial killer. And blood is thicker than water. She is, after all, her mother's daughter…

Juniper Lemon’s Happiness Index by Julie Israel

It's been sixty-five days since the accident that ripped Juniper's world apart and killed her sister, Camilla. Until she discovers the letter. The letter Camie wrote, but never got to send.

It's mysteriously addressed to 'You' and dated July 4th - the day of the accident. Desperate to learn the identity of Camie's secret love, Juniper starts to investigate.

But then she loses something herself. A card from her daily ritual, The Happiness Index: little notecards on which she rates the day. The Index has been holding Juniper together since Camie's death - but without this card, there's a hole. And this particular card contains Juniper's own secret: a memory she can't let anyone else find out.

The Movie Version by Emma Wunsch

The only thing sixteen-year-old Amelia Anderson loves more than movies is her older brother, Toby, a larger-than-life force, as popular with the cheerleaders as with the stoners.

Amelia, on the other hand, is addicted to Netflix and afraid to drive. But she doesn’t mind. She's happy playing the sidekick in the movie version of Toby’s life.

But when a devastating event takes Toby out of the picture, Amelia s left without a star. Ready or not, she has to step into her own spotlight. It s time to get out of her head, get off of Netflix, and get behind the camera and the wheel.

Nemesis by Brandon Reichs

It’s been happening since Min was eight. Every two years, on her birthday, the same man finds her and murders her in cold blood. But hours later she wakes up in a clearing just outside her hometown –alone, unhurt, and with all evidence of the crime erased.

Across the valley, Noah just wants to be like everyone else. But he’s not. Nightmares of murder and death plague him too, though he does his best to hide the signs.

And as the world around them begins to spiral towards panic and destruction, the two troubled teens discover that people have been lying to them their whole lives...

Little Wrecks by Meredith Miller

Ruth, Magda, and Isabel are different from everyone else. They can see beneath the seemingly perfect, cookie-cutter exterior of their small town of Highbone, Long Island. They know that below the surface, each house is filled with secrets, indifference, and violence.

These girls refuse to become willing participants of these fake lives. Instead, they are determined to fight every condescending comment, every unwelcome touch, and every lie they've been told.

When the opportunity to commit the perfect crime appears, the girls finally start to see their way out of Highbone. But for the first time, Ruth, Magda, and Isabel are keeping secrets from each other. As they drift apart, the weight of reality starts to set in. These girls can't save each other. They might not even be able to save themselves.

Windfall by Jennifer E. Smith

Alice doesn't believe in luck, Alice believes in love. Mostly that she's been in love with her best friend, Teddy, for the last three years.

When she buys him a lottery ticket for his birthday and he wins 32 million dollars, they are thrown together with the world at their feet. Teddy decides that he will spend his money committing random acts of kindness, and who better to go on that adventure with him than Alice?

In the process they get to know themselves and each other better than they ever have before, but money can't buy you love…

Red Rising by Pierce Brown

Darrow is a Helldiver. A pioneer of Mars. Born to slave beneath the earth so that one day, future generations might live above it.

He is a Red - humankind's lowest caste. But he has something the Golds - the ruthless ruling class - will never understand.

He has a wife he worships, a family who give him strength. He has love. And when they take that from him, all that remains is revenge…

Blood Red Road by Moira Young

Raised in isolated Silverlake, Saba is ignorant of the harsh and violent world beyond her home. But when her twin is snatched by black-robed riders, red rage fills her soul.

How will Saba find him in a wild, scorching and lawless land?

Racing across the cruel dustlands to find him, she can spare no one. Not even the boy who saves her life. She must silence her heart to survive. Blood will spill.

Super Awkward by Beth Garrod

As potentially the most awkward human on earth, it makes sense that when I, Bella Fisher, meet the FITTEST BOY IN THE WORLD, Zac, I'm doing solo star jumps. While dressed as a cereal box.

Now I've got to somehow persuade Zac to come to prom with me while avoiding my evil ex and dealing with a secret so mega-awks I want to Ctrl-Z my brain.

What could go wrong? Oh yeah, that's right. Absolutely everything.

The One Memory Of Flora Banks

Flora has anterograde amnesia. She can't remember anything day-to-day: the joke her friend made, the instructions her parents gave her, how old she is.

Then she kisses someone she shouldn't, and the next day she remembers it. It's the first time she's remembered anything since she was ten.

But the boy is gone. She thinks he's moved to the Arctic. Will following him be the key to unlocking her memory? Who can she trust?

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

Sixteen-year-old Starr lives in two worlds: the poor neighbourhood where she was born and raised and her posh high school in the suburbs.

The uneasy balance between them is shattered when Starr is the only witness to the fatal shooting of her unarmed best friend, Khalil, by a police officer.

Now what Starr says could destroy her community

Girlhood by Cat Clarke

New girl Kirsty seems to get Harper in ways she never expected. She has lost a sister too. Harper finally feels secure. She finally feels...loved. As if she can grow beyond the person she was when Jenna died.

Then Kirsty's behaviour becomes more erratic. Why is her life a perfect mirror of Harper's? And why is she so obsessed with Harper's lost sister? Soon, Harper's closeness with Kirsty begins to threaten her other relationships, and her own sense of identity.

How can Harper get back to the person she wants to be, and to the girls who mean the most to her?

The Start of Me And You by Emery Lord

It's been a year since Paige's first boyfriend died in a swimming accident and it's time she re-joined the real world.

So she makes a plan to date a boy (long-standing crush Ryan Chase seems like the perfect choice), attend parties (with best friends by your side: doable), join a club (simple enough, right?) and swim (terrifying. Impossible).

But when she meets Ryan's sweet but so nerdy cousin, Max, he opens up her world and Paige's plans start to change. Is it too late for a second chance at life?

Indigo Donut by Patrice Lawrence

Seventeen-year-old Indigo has had a tough start in life, having grown up in the care system after her dad killed her mum. Bailey, also seventeen, lives with his parents in Hackney and spends all his time playing guitar or tending to his luscious ginger afro.

When Indigo and Bailey meet at sixth form, serious sparks fly. But when Bailey becomes the target of a homeless man who seems to know more about Indigo than is normal, Bailey is forced to make a choice he should never have to make.

Miss You by Kate Eberlen

Today is the first day of the rest of your life is the motto on a plate in the kitchen at home, and Tess can’t get it out of her head, even though she’s in Florence for a final, idyllic holiday before university.

Gus and his parents are also on holiday in Florence – and, for one day, the paths of these two eighteen-year-olds will criss-cross before they each return to England.

Over the course of the next sixteen years, life and love will offer them very different challenges. Separated by distance and chance, there’s no way the two of them are ever going to meet each other properly . . . or is there?

Orbiting Jupiter by Gary D. Schmidt

A heart-breaking story, narrated by twelve-year-old Jack, whose family is caring for fourteen-year-old Joseph.

Joseph is misunderstood. He was incarcerated for trying to kill a teacher. Or so the rumours say. But Jack and his family see something others in town don’t want to.

What's more, Joseph has a daughter he’s never seen. The two boys go on a journey through the bitter Maine winter to help Joseph find his baby - no matter the cost.

Moxie by Jennifer Mathieu

Vivian Carter is fed up. Fed up with her high school teachers who think the football team can do no wrong. Fed up with sexist dress codes, hallway harassment and gross comments from guys during class. But most of all, Viv Carter is fed up with always following the rules.

Viv's mum was a tough-as-nails, punk rock Riot Grrrl in the '90s, and now Viv takes a page from her mother's past and creates Moxie, a feminist zine that she distributes anonymously to her classmates. She's just blowing off steam, but other girls respond and spread the Moxie message.

As Viv forges friendships with other young women across the divides of cliques and popularity rankings, she realises that what she has started is nothing short of a girl revolution.

Girl in Pieces by Kathleen Glasgow

Charlie Davis is in pieces. At seventeen, she’s already lost more than most people lose in a lifetime.

But she’s learned how to forget it through cutting; the pain washes out the sorrow until there is nothing but calm. She doesn't have to think about her father or what happened under the bridge. Her best friend, Ellis, who is gone forever. Or the mother who has nothing left to give her.

Kicked out of a special treatment centre when her insurance runs out, Charlie finds herself in the bright and wild landscape of Tucson, Arizona, where she begins the unthinkable: the long journey of putting herself back together.

Wilde Like Me by Louise Pentland

Robin Wilde is an awesome single mum. She's great at her job. Her best friend Lacey and bonkers Auntie Kath love her and little Lyla Blue to the moon and back. From the outside, everything looks just fine.

But behind the mask she carefully applies every day, things sometimes feel…grey. And lonely. So after 4 years (and 2 months and 24 days!) of single-mum-dom, it's time for Robin Wilde to Change. Her. Life.

A little courage, creativity and help from the wonderful women around her go a long way. And Robin is about to embark on quite an adventure…

Grit by Gillian French

Seventeen-year-old Darcy has long held the title of "town slut." She knows how to have a good time, sure, but she isn't doing anything all the guys haven't done. But when you're a girl with a reputation, every little thing that happens seems to keep people whispering--especially when your ex-best friend goes missing.

But if anyone were to look closer at Darcy, they'd realise that there's a lot more going on beneath the surface. Staying out late, hooking up, and telling lies is what Darcy does to forget. Forget about the mysterious disappearance of her friend. Forget about the dark secret she and her cousin Nell share. Forget about that hazy Fourth of July night.

So when someone in town anonymously nominates Darcy to be in the running for Bay Festival Princess - a cruel act only someone with a score to settle would make - all of the things that Darcy wants to keep hidden threaten to erupt in ways she wasn't prepared to handle...and isn't sure if she can.

Midnight Jewel by Richelle Mead

A refugee of war, Mira was cast out of her home country and thrust into another, where the conditions were inhospitable at best. In a life-altering twist of fate, she is given the chance to escape once more, and she takes it, joining the Glittering Court.

For a select group of girls, the Glittering Court offers a shot at a life they've only ever dreamed of, one of luxury, glamour, and leisure. But for Mira, it means further persecution, not only from her fellow Glittering Court jewels, but from her suitors, as well - men she would potentially be expected to give her life to.

By day, she goes through the motions, learning the etiquette and customs that will help to earn her anonymity, but by night, Mira hatches a different plan entirely - one that, if exposed, could get her hanged in the highest court of Adoria.

Words in Deep Blue by Cath Crowley

Years ago, Rachel had a crush on Henry Jones. The day before she moved away, she tucked a love letter into his favourite book in his family's bookshop. She waited. But Henry never came.

Now Rachel has returned to the city - and to the bookshop - to work alongside the boy she'd rather not see, if at all possible, for the rest of her life. But Rachel needs the distraction. Her brother drowned months ago, and she can't feel anything anymore.

As Henry and Rachel work side by side--surrounded by books, watching love stories unfold, exchanging letters between the pages--they find hope in each other. Because life may be uncontrollable, even unbearable sometimes. But it's possible that words, and love, and second chances are enough.

SweetFreak by Sophie McKenzie (out August 24th)

Carey and Amelia have been best friends forever. Then Amelia starts being trolled by SweetFreak, a mysterious and hateful online account, and Carey is accused of being behind the vicious comments and threats.



Shut out by her other friends and shunned by Amelia, Carey is determined to clear her name and find out who’s really sending the messages.

But as the online attacks spill over into real life, events start spiralling out of control. Can Carey expose the real SweetFreak before it’s too late?

When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon

Dimple’s main aim in life is to escape her traditional parents, get to university and begin her plan for tech world domination.

Rishi is rich, good-looking and a hopeless romantic. His parents think Dimple is the perfect match for him, but she's got other plans...

Dimple and Rishi may think they have each other figured out. But when opposites clash, love works even harder to prove itself in the most unexpected ways.

Heartless by Marissa Meyer

Catherine may be one of the most desired girls in Wonderland, and a favorite of the unmarried King of Hearts, but her interests lie elsewhere. A talented baker, all she wants is to open a shop with her best friend. But according to her mother, such a goal is unthinkable for the young woman who could be the next queen.

Then Cath meets Jest, the handsome and mysterious court joker. For the first time, she feels the pull of true attraction. At the risk of offending the king and infuriating her parents, she and Jest enter into an intense, secret courtship. Cath is determined to define her own destiny and fall in love on her terms.

But in a land thriving with magic, madness, and monsters, fate has other plans.

Nina is Not Ok by Shappi Khorsandi

Nina does not have a drinking problem. She likes a drink, sure. But what 17-year-old doesn’t?

And if Nina sometimes wakes up with little memory of what happened the night before, then her friends are all too happy to fill in the blanks. Nina’s drunken exploits are the stuff of college legend.

But then one dark Sunday morning, even her friends can’t help piece together Saturday night. All Nina feels is a deep sense of shame that something very bad has happened to her....

Genuine Fraud by E. Lockhart (out September 5th)

The author of We Were Liars is back with yet another book that will blow you away. Expect suspense and intrigue and the ultimate anti-hero as we meet Imogen – a runaway heiress, orphan, cook and cheat – and Jule – a fighter, social chameleon and an athlete.

An intense friendship. A disappearance. A murder, or maybe two. A bad romance, or maybe three. Blunt objects, disguises, blood, and chocolate. The American dream, superheroes, spies, and villains.

A girl who refuses to give people what they want from her. A girl who refuses to be the person she once was.

They Both Die At The End by Adam Silvera (out September 7th)

When Mateo receives the dreaded call from Death-Cast, informing him that today will be his last, he doesn't know where to begin. Quiet and shy, Mateo is devastated at the thought of leaving behind his hospitalised father, and his best friend and her baby girl. But he knows that he has to make the most of this day, it's his last chance to get out there and make an impression.

Rufus is busy beating up his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend when he gets the call. Having lost his entire family, Rufus is no stranger to Death-Cast. Not that it makes it any easier. With bridges to mend, the police searching for him and the angry new boyfriend on his tail, it's time to run.

Isolated and scared, the boys reach out to each other, and what follows is a day of living life to the full. Though neither of them had expected that this would involve falling in love...

