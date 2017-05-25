books

Exclusive Cover Reveal Of New Holly Bourne Book It Only Happens In The Movies Plus Read The First Chapter Right Here

Linds Foley
Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 14:37

Now the sun has finally pulled its pants up and is doing some shining, you'll be in need of something to read to keep you company as you laze about on the grass.

Enter YA author extraordinaire Holly Bourne, who's gearing up to release new novel It Only Happens In The Movies this October and who just so happens to have given us the honour of revealing the cover right here, right now. And did we mention we've also got the first chapter for you to have a read of right now? Yeah, that too. 

TA-DAH.

Wanna know more? Of course you do:

Audrey is over romance. Since her parents' relationship imploded her mother's been catatonic, so she takes a cinema job to get out of the house. But there she meets wannabe film-maker Harry. Nobody expects Audrey and Harry to fall in love as hard and fast as they do. But that doesn't mean things are easy. Because real love isn't like the movies...

The greatest love story ever told doesn't feature kissing in the snow or racing to airports. It features pain and confusion and hope and wonder and a ban on cheesy clichés. Oh, and zombies...

If you lurrrve romance but are a little less keen on the Hollywood clichés then this is a book for you, and chatting about what inspired the story, Holly says: “I wrote this book for every girl who's watched romance movies - where the boys are all as sexy as Harry Styles, are all willing to change their bad ways just for you, who climb through your bedroom window and then take you out and kiss you in the rain - and thought 'literally nothing like that happens to me ever.'

"It's about a girl called Audrey who takes a job at a local independent cinema to escape her family dramas, where she meets Harry. She thinks it could be the start of a truly cinematic romance, but life has other ideas.” 

Is Harry every movie cliché rolled into one? And will Audrey find her happy-ever-after? Read the first chapter RIGHT HERE to find out if real love can ever truly be like it is in the movies - and don't forget to pick up the full book when it hits shops on October 5th. If you're as forgetful as we are, you could always pre-order.

Now check out all the latest from MTV News below...

Latest News

This Is Your Chance To Ask Rita Ora ANYTHING

Marnie Simpson Reveals The Shocking Content Of The 'Twisted Messages' Lewis Bloor Sent Her In New Claims

Who Is Sam Bentham? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star

Our Vidiots Can't Handle Nicki Minaj's 'Anaconda' Music Video - Watch!

10 Signs You're Dating A Manchild

Megan McKenna Says TOWIE's 'B****y Atmosphere' Is Worse Than Ex On The Beach & CBB

Exclusive Cover Reveal Of New Holly Bourne Book It Only Happens In The Movies Plus Read The First Chapter Right Here

How Well Do MTV Crashes Stars Sigma REALLY Know Each Other?

Jonas Blue, Redfoo & More Added To MTV Presents Varna Beach!

Mariah Carey Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Manchester Attack Victim Martyn Hett

11 Celebrity Couples That Shook Us To Our Very Cores

Bella Hadid Debuts An Especially Drastic Hair Transformation And We're Hugely Into It

Zahida Allen and Scotty T neck on in the taxi

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Scotty T Neck On In The Taxi After She Admits She ‘Likes The Attention’ Despite Sean Pratt Relationship

Justin Bieber Forgot The Lyrics To 'Despacito’ So He Made Them Up

Charlotte Crosby Declares She's 'Turned Her Back' On Snapchat But There's One Major Catch

Little Mix Tease ‘Power’ Music Video With Vibrant New Pictures

Sarah Hyland Responds To Body Shaming Trolls Claiming She Is 'Promoting Anorexia'

Magikarp Jump

Pokemon Just Dropped An Entirely New Game For Your Phone!

Jemma Lucy Just Injected Her Friend With Botox Live On Snapchat

Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Following Manchester Attack

More From books

Life

Exclusive Cover Reveal Of New Holly Bourne Book It Only Happens In The Movies Plus Read The First Chapter Right Here

Life

10 YA Books That Get Mental Health Right

Life

J.K. Rowling Apologises To Harry Potter Fans For Killing Off Severus Snape

Life

11 Of The Best YA Books Guaranteed To Make You Ugly Cry

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals Terrifying Side Effect After She Ignored Her Surgeon's Advice

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Slept With Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle During The Party Tour in Ibiza

Ex On The Beach 7 cast tease major shock
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Series 7 Cast Tease Major Shock As Start Date And Line-Up Confirmed - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

15 Of The Most Dramatic Moments From Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear's Just Tattoo Of Us Episode

Zahida Allen and Scotty T neck on in the taxi
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Scotty T Neck On In The Taxi After She Admits She ‘Likes The Attention’ Despite Sean Pratt Relationship

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Talks THAT Drunken Kiss With Aaron Chalmers: ‘It Was Inevitable’

Marnie Simpson from Geordie Shore congratulates ex-boyfriend Lewis Bloor on boxing match win
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Speaks Out About Having An Abortion At 19 With Ex Anthony Hutton

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear bails on his tattoo
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby RAGES And Labels Stephen Bear An 'Absolute Pr*ck' After He Bails On Their Joint Tattoos

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Went On A Night Out Dressed As The Angel Of The North Because Of Course She Did

TV Shows

Who Is Abbie Holborn? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Declares She's 'Turned Her Back' On Snapchat But There's One Major Catch

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals The Shocking Content Of The 'Twisted Messages' Lewis Bloor Sent Her In New Claims