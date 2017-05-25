Exclusive Cover Reveal Of New Holly Bourne Book It Only Happens In The Movies Plus Read The First Chapter Right Here

Now the sun has finally pulled its pants up and is doing some shining, you'll be in need of something to read to keep you company as you laze about on the grass.

Enter YA author extraordinaire Holly Bourne, who's gearing up to release new novel It Only Happens In The Movies this October and who just so happens to have given us the honour of revealing the cover right here, right now. And did we mention we've also got the first chapter for you to have a read of right now? Yeah, that too.

TA-DAH.

Wanna know more? Of course you do:

Audrey is over romance. Since her parents' relationship imploded her mother's been catatonic, so she takes a cinema job to get out of the house. But there she meets wannabe film-maker Harry. Nobody expects Audrey and Harry to fall in love as hard and fast as they do. But that doesn't mean things are easy. Because real love isn't like the movies...



The greatest love story ever told doesn't feature kissing in the snow or racing to airports. It features pain and confusion and hope and wonder and a ban on cheesy clichés. Oh, and zombies...

If you lurrrve romance but are a little less keen on the Hollywood clichés then this is a book for you, and chatting about what inspired the story, Holly says: “I wrote this book for every girl who's watched romance movies - where the boys are all as sexy as Harry Styles, are all willing to change their bad ways just for you, who climb through your bedroom window and then take you out and kiss you in the rain - and thought 'literally nothing like that happens to me ever.'

"It's about a girl called Audrey who takes a job at a local independent cinema to escape her family dramas, where she meets Harry. She thinks it could be the start of a truly cinematic romance, but life has other ideas.”

Is Harry every movie cliché rolled into one? And will Audrey find her happy-ever-after? Read the first chapter RIGHT HERE to find out if real love can ever truly be like it is in the movies - and don't forget to pick up the full book when it hits shops on October 5th. If you're as forgetful as we are, you could always pre-order.