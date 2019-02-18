Ghosts, Legends And Darkness With Author Of The Twisted Tree Rachel Burge

If you have a thing for Norse mythology, ghost stories set in the snow, and like your fairytales extra dark and twisty, The Twisted Tree - author Rachel Burge's debut novel - is the book for you.

The story is about a girl called Martha, who can tell things about people just by touching their clothes. It started the day she fell from the tree at a grandma’s house in Norway, the day she became blind in one eye.

Martha returns to Norway, hoping to learn why she has this strange ability, but when she gets there she finds her grandma is dead and there’s a peculiar boy in her cabin.

Want to know more? Check out what Rachel has to say about her spooky inspiration for the book and her favourite character to write...

