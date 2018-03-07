The Best Feminist Clapbacks Of All Time Ever by Moxie Author Jennifer Mathieu

Is there anything more joyous than a good clapback? Yes. A good feminist clapback is double the joy, and we are fortunate that we’ve had more than a few make headlines in recent months and years.

In my young adult novel The Truth About Alice, a slut-shamed, ostracised small town teen is forced to retreat rather than fight back – and who can blame her? Our culture doesn’t make it easy on a woman who speaks truth to power. While I believe fictional Alice faces a bright future despite all that she endures, readers who ache for Alice might want to stock up on some feminist fuel by revisiting these fantastic feminist clapbacks!

Maisie Williams Flips the Script

After Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams attended an important fundraiser for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, the Daily Mail chose to obsess over her outfit, blathering away about what this fierce feminist was wearing – or not wearing.

Williams had a bit of fun by tweeting out an alternative headline: “Game of Thrones actor, Maisie Williams, helps raise thousands at a Summer Masquerade Ball for @NSPCC,” reminding us that actions are more important than appearance. YES, Maisie!

Judge Aquilina Delivers Her Verdict

Sexual predator Larry Nassar, whose work with USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University allowed him access to hundreds of young female victims over several decades, had the gall to ask Judge Rosemarie Aquilina permission to skip out on listening to the testimony of the brave survivors who endured his abuse.

Aquilina responded by tossing Nassar’s request aside like a dirty tissue before sending him to prison for the rest of his life. “I just signed your death warrant,” Aquilina told Nassar. Pretty sure she enjoyed doing it, too.

Natalie Portman Speaks the Truth

As the Me Too and Time’s Up movements gained momentum, award-winning actor Natalie Portman decided to take advantage of her moment on stage at the Golden Globes awards ceremony to state a simple fact: “And here are the all-male nominees.” Uttered before a slate of men nominated for best director was announced, Natalie’s simple statement shined a light on a depressing fact – recent studies reveal women make up just over 10 percent of those in the director’s chair.

Natalie's words, delivered before millions, drew attention to an oft-ignored problem, earning Natalie a Feminist Lifetime Achievement Award!

Gabourey Sidibe Has the Last Laugh

After people with too much time on their hands and not enough self-esteem chose to attack Precious actor Gabourey Sidibe for her body as she appeared at the Golden Globes, Gabby answered back with a simple tweet: “To people making mean comments about my GG pics, I mos def cried about it on that private jet on my way to my dream job last night.”

Hope those folks have the number to the burn unit handy.

Chrissy Teigen Proves Moms Are People, Too

If you don’t follow Chrissy Teigen on Twitter, what are you waiting for? This model, wife, and mother has made a name for herself with her whip-smart, biting clapbacks on Twitter, including clapbacks aimed at those who would dare to throw shade at a new mum. When Chrissy went out to dinner 10 days after her daughter was born, she was inundated with folks who thought she’d been selfish.

After a follower asked her where her daughter was, Chrissy tweeted back, “I dunno I can’t find her.” The tongue-in-cheek joke highlighted a painful truth – would a male celebrity have been attacked for getting some “me time” shortly after becoming a father? Chrissy knows the answer, and we do, too.

Emma Watson Wears What She Likes

After the Harry Potter star took part in a Vanity Fair photo shoot to promote her latest film Beauty and the Beast, she was met with criticism about her choice of wardrobe. The HeforShe spokesperson blithely ignored the ignorant haters, stating, “Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality. I really don’t know what my tits have to do with it. It’s very confusing.”

We couldn’t agree more, Emma.

Maxine Waters Inspires a Catchphrase

Representative Waters is not having it. Back in August of 2017, United States Congresswoman Waters made headlines during a U.S. House committee meeting when she refused to be interrupted and railroaded as she tried to ask questions. Firmly yet politely, Rep. Waters made it clear she was, “Reclaiming my time!” and inspired a catchphrase among women everywhere – including women who were tired of being told how to feel and how to be.

Thank you, Auntie Maxine!

Jennifer Mathieu is the author of The Truth About Alice and Moxie.