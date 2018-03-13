Tracy Beaker Is Coming Back As A Single Mum Fighting To Make Ends Meet

Make way for potentially the greatest news of 2018 so far because Dame Jacqueline Wilson has just announced that she's penning a sequel centred around the best character in children's fiction: Tracy Beaker.

It's been 27 years since the world was first introduced to the Dumping Ground, which means readers are long overdue an update about what actually became of the curly-haired troublemaker.

The novel is titled My Mum Tracy Beaker and will be narrated from the perspective of 9-year-old daughter Jess as the duo navigate life from a housing association flat in London.

In an interview with The Guardian, Wilson said: "When I realised just how long ago it was since I wrote the first Tracy Beaker book, I thought: if we were in real time, Tracy herself would be in her 30s.

"And I've always thought that, even though Tracy had lots of problems in her life and a pretty rubbish mum who was never there for her, Tracy herself would be a good mum, no matter what."

The book will be aimed at the core Beaker audience of 7 to 11-year-olds but there will also be some nods to the original series that teenagers and OG fans are bound to appreciate.

As for what we can expect in terms of plot, Wilson is keeping her plans under lock and key but has hinted that she's determined to give Tracy the "happy ending" she deserves.

Fingers crossed Elaine The Pain and her gold lipstick make a random cameo.