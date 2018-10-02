The Biggest New Movies To See At The Cinema This Week
Planning a cinema date this week? Whether you wanna laugh, cry, or see a massive alien eting faces, here’s the best of what’s on offer…
A Star Is Born
Starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, it’s the movie everyone’s talking about and it finally hits cinemas this week. Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut tells a story of love, music and heartbreak. You’ll be in floods of tears AND downloading the soundtrack when you leave the cinema.
Venom
Tom Hardy stars in the massive new Marvel movie as Venom. The hunky hero stars as journalist Eddie Brock, who becomes superpowered Venom by being bound to an alien symbiote, and consequently, the first Marvel hero who will definitely eat your face off.
Johnny English Strikes Again
Bumbling British spy Johnny English, played by the legendary Rowan Atkinson, returns on a new mission: to get with modern technology to overcome a master hacker. If your mum trying to use Instagram never fails to crack you up, then you’ll love this.
Night School
Want a laugh? Expect all the bants as Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish team up for new comedy Night School. Kevin Hart stars as a guy going back to High School to finally graduate, while Tiffany Haddish is his no-BS teacher. Also features Kevin Hart in a chicken suit. So really, what else is there to know?
