The Biggest New Movies To See At The Cinema This Week

Planning a cinema date this week? Whether you wanna laugh, cry, or see a massive alien eting faces, here’s the best of what’s on offer…

A Star Is Born

Starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, it’s the movie everyone’s talking about and it finally hits cinemas this week. Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut tells a story of love, music and heartbreak. You’ll be in floods of tears AND downloading the soundtrack when you leave the cinema.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper star in A Star Is Born / Warner Bros.

Tom Hardy stars in the massive new Marvel movie as Venom. The hunky hero stars as journalist Eddie Brock, who becomes superpowered Venom by being bound to an alien symbiote, and consequently, the first Marvel hero who will definitely eat your face off.

See Venom this week or feel the wrath of the symbiote / Sony

See Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed give us all the behind the scenes goss right here...

Johnny English Strikes Again

Bumbling British spy Johnny English, played by the legendary Rowan Atkinson, returns on a new mission: to get with modern technology to overcome a master hacker. If your mum trying to use Instagram never fails to crack you up, then you’ll love this.

Johnny English returns in Johnny English Strikes Again / Universal

Want a laugh? Expect all the bants as Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish team up for new comedy Night School. Kevin Hart stars as a guy going back to High School to finally graduate, while Tiffany Haddish is his no-BS teacher. Also features Kevin Hart in a chicken suit. So really, what else is there to know?

Kevin Hart goes back to school in Night School / Universal

Now watch Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish take the Try Not To Laugh challenge...