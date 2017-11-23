Introducing Our MTV Brand New For 2018 Shortlist…

2017 has been an incredible year for new music and we reckon 2018 is going to top it. There’s never been so much promise in the industry and today we’re SO excited to reveal our MTV Brand New For 2018 nominees who we think you should keep an eye on over the next year.

Selected by MTV officials, key music influencers and industry representatives, these acts join the MTV Brand New school of fame which features the likes of Adele, Justin Bieber, Anne-Marie, Florence + The Machine, AJ Tracey, Krept & Konan, Years & Years and more.

In January you’ll decide our winner with a public vote, but for now get to know our 10 acts here...

Who?: Brainchild of brothers Ewan and Callum, the pair grew up on a separate diet of hip hop and R&B before the film Scott Pilgrim vs The World convinced them they were destined to start a band. Now a five piece and despite their name, this indie-funk, hip-rock group are determined to lift your spirits with their conversational lyrics and exuberant live shows.

Listen To: ‘Wages’, ‘Living Alone’, ‘Are You High?’

Fun Fact: Their first ever gig involved a home-made glitter cannon fashioned from a leaf blower!

They say: “We’re just out here doing what we love doing so it feels amazing to be recognised by MTV and we’re just so grateful that we’ve been chosen. Looking forward to the competition!”

Follow: Instagram: @realbadsounds // Twitter: @realbadsounds

Who?: Despite his Top 20 smash with Camelphat, ‘Cola’, it would be lazy to label Elderbrook as just an electronic artist. A triple threat of singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist, Alexander Kotz’s one-man live show setup has left him the talk of the town both sides of the Atlantic so it’s no wonder Gorgon City invited him on the road with them.

Listen To: ‘Cola’, ‘Talking’, ‘Closer’.

Fun Fact: Kotz has been known to sample the sound of breaking reading glasses and crackling ice in coffee in his productions.

He says: “First I got to play the MTV EMA after party and now I’ve been chosen as one of their top ten for Brand New 2018. Feels incredible that MTV have my back and believe in me when I grew up watching them. Amazing feeling!”

Follow: Instagram: @_elderbrook // Twitter: @_elderbrook // Snapchat: @elderbrook

Who?: Describing her sound as “Quentin Tarantino music,” Canadian-born Jessie Reyez’s genreless music is cathartic, rebellious and vulnerable all at once. Her ‘Figures’ track catapulted her into the spotlight and soon after ‘Gatekeeper’ called out her experience of music industry sexism, garnering widespread acclaim. Unafraid to be herself, 2018 is hers for the taking.

Listen To: ‘Shutter Island’, ‘Gatekeeper’, ‘Figures’.

Fun Fact: Her emotional performance in her 'Figures' video was so raw they decided to keep it as one full take.

Follow: Instagram: @jessiereyez // Twitter: @Jessiereyez // Snapchat: @jessiereyez

Who?: One of the leading names in the UK’s firing Afrobashment scene, Lotto Boyzz are the hottest thing in Birmingham right now. With millions of YouTube views notched up in just a few months, Ash and Lucas are well worth keeping your eye on this year.

Listen To: ‘No Don’, ‘Birmingham (Anthem)’, ‘Hitlist’.

Fun Fact: The Lotto in their name stands for ‘Last Of The Trill Ones’.

They say: “We just wanna thank MTV for giving us this opportunity. Honestly feels amazing to be recognised by such a huge and influential platform and to be grouped up with other unreal artists. Thanks MTV!!”

Follow: Instagram: @lottoboyzz // Twitter: @lottoboyzz_ // Snapchat: Ash @ash_yosh, Lucas @lotto_lucas

Who?: Music runs through the veins of Mabel McVey, daughter of producer Cameron McVey (Massive Attack, Sugababes) and singer Neneh Cherry. Influenced by the golden age of 00s R&B, Mabel, is fast-becoming one of the UK’s breakout pop stars. With ‘Finders Keepers’ already at Top 10 hit, expect big things for her in 2018.

Listen To: ‘Finders Keepers’, ‘Bedroom’, ‘Begging’.

Fun Fact: Her brother is Marlon Roudette.

She says: “I feel so blessed to be in the top 10 for MTV Brand New 2018! It’s unreal being championed by MTV when I still watch it and get star struck by the talent they support. Bring on the competition!”

Follow: Instagram: @mabelmcvey // Twitter: @MabelMcvey // Snapchat: @mabelmcvey

Who?: Shooting to notoriety last year with his viral single ‘Addison Lee’, Hackney’s Not3s is just getting started. Nominated for two MOBO awards this year, Not3s’ music sits somewhere between dancehall, rap and R&B and his latest EP attracted features from Tinie Tempah, Shakka and MoStack. Take not3.

Listen To: ‘My Lover’, ‘Addison Lee’, ‘Aladdin’.

He says: “MTV Brand New has had some sick talent over the years so I’m feeling so blessed to be in their top 10 artists for 2018. Hopefully I can follow in AJ Tracey’s footsteps and bring home the crown this year!”

Fun Fact: Not3s has a fan in famed documentary maker Louis Theroux who once tweeted out the lyrics to ‘Addison Lee’!

Follow: Instagram: @not3sofficial // Twitter: @Not3sofficial // Snapchat: @not3s1

Who?: Meet Heather, Ciara, Hugo and Charlie, your Manchester-hailing indie-pop saviours. Mentored by The 1975’s Matt Healy (he co-produced their first two singles ‘There’s A Honey’ and ‘Television Romance’ also directing the video for the latter), and backed by Dirty Hit, the team behind Wolf Alice, The Japanese House), we’ve got a good feeling about this foursome.

Listen To: ‘Television Romance’, ‘There’s A Honey’.

Fun Fact: The set for their 'Television Romance' was shot in a 92-year-old woman's flat, with all her decorations and belongings!

They say: “Can’t thank MTV enough for choosing us and believing in us. Lots of exciting stuff to come and we can’t wait to be a part of it. Good vibes all round!”

Follow: Instagram: @palewaves // Twitter: @palewaves

Who?: The term ‘pop sensation’ gets used a lot but it’s none more fitting than to use it to describe Norwegian newcomer Sigrid. After a writing session in which she was downtrodden by a group of men, she wrote ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ which became a youth anthem and streamed into the tens of millions. We’re so excited to hear what she brings in 2018.

Listen To: ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’, ‘Plot Twist’, ‘Strangers’.

Fun Fact: The FIRST song she ever wrote, 'Sun', led to phone calls and managers scrambling to get face time with the rising star.

She says: “Being one of the MTV Brand New 2018 finalists is such an honour. To be recognised this early on in my career feels great and to have the support from MTV is unbelievable.”

Follow: Instagram: @thisissigrid // Twitter: @thisissigrid // Snapchat: @thisissigrid

Who?: Tom Walker may count chef and party photo booth attendant among the jobs on his CV but we’re so glad he stuck with singing and song writing. Glasgow born and Manchester raised, Tom has producers including Naughty Boy and Steve Mac (Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’) behind him which spells exciting things for his debut album and the year ahead.

Listen To: ‘Leave A Light On’, ‘Heartland’, ‘Fly Away With Me’.

Fun Fact: Tom is a self-taught drummer, guitarist, pianist and bass player

He says: “Feels epic that I’ve been chosen by MTV and from the bottom of my heart I’m so thankful. Past artists have gone on to have unbelievable careers so I’m blown away that MTV think I’m up there with people like Anne-Marie and AJ Tracey!”

Follow: Instagram: @iamtomwalker // Twitter: @IamTomWalker

Who?: In just two years, Yxng Bane has taken the UK rap and grime world by storm. Signed to Disturbing London he’s in good company with Tinie Tempah, Wizkid, Yungen and more plus his remix of ‘Shape Of You’ went so viral Ed Sheeran decided to release it as an official remix!

Listen To: ‘Rihanna’, ‘Froze’, ‘Bestie’.

Fun Fact: 'Fine Wine', his track with Kojo Funds, took the pair just 15 minutes to create.

He says: “I feel so blessed to be chosen this year and to be up against some other unreal artists. Can’t thank MTV enough for the support! Yeah it feels sick to be included, bring it on!”

Follow: Instagram: @yxngbane // Twitter: @yxngbane // Snapchat: @yxngbane

Last year AJ Tracey was crowned as MTV Brand New 2017 champion. The grime MC from West London started out his career on pirate radio stations like many artists before him, but really came to attention when he linked up with South London MC Dave, even earning himself a shout out from Drake. Since winning MTV Brand New 2017, the artist has released a new album called ‘Secure The Bag’ with one of his songs even featuring Craig David.

AJ Tracey said: “I can’t thank MTV and my fans enough for crowning me the MTV Brand New 2017 winner. My fans always ride for me and support me and they really came through for me this time. I’ve gained so much from the whole experience and it feels good to know I’ve always got MTV backing me as they influenced me so much growing up. The success I’ve had since winning is unbelievable and I can’t wait to see who wins it this year!”

Get involved with Brand New For 2018 using the hashtag #MTVBrandNew.