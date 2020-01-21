Brandon Flynn

Fans Think 13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn Might Be Dating Actor Zachary Quinto

The duo were spotted grabbing coffee together

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 09:53

Fans think 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn might be dating Zachary Quinto after the pair were spotted going to a dog park together in California.

Images published on JustJaredJr.com show the 26-year-old holding a hot drink from Maru Coffee while the 42-year-old was strolling along with an iced coffee. While it’s totally possible the two are just friends, both are rumoured to be currently single.

Getty

Zachary split from longtime partner Miles McMillan back in 2019 after five years together. In February, an insider told People that their romance ended on good terms: “They amicably split earlier this year.”

As for Brandon, he’s placed a lot of emphasis on keeping his private life to himself. Last year, there was speculation that he was dating Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden, although neither confirmed or denied those assumptions.

Getty

Prior to that, he was in a relationship with Sam Smith. Following the split, Sam had nothing but positive things to say about Brandon, describing him as “wonderful” and adding: "All my relationships have ended in a nice way, never nasty."

Brandon himself has previously discussed dating in Hollywood as a queer man, telling Variety: “No one wants to write that article or read that article that would be like, ‘Oh! Brandon is with this person and we are so happy for them!’ 

Getty

“There’s always something behind it and there’s always some sort of scandal that wants to be revealed, and that’s frustrating. And in fact, it wouldn’t be there if I was with a woman.”

Their dating life is obviously none of our business, but they ~would~ look great together.

 

Latest News

Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced He Has A Secret Twin Who Works At Starbucks
Fans Think 13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn Might Be Dating Actor Zachary Quinto
Did Taylor Swift Have Justin Bieber Kicked Out Of A Gym In Los Angeles?
Rihanna Has Been Pictured With ASAP Rocky After Her Split From Hassan Jameel
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Easy Life
Easy Life Tease Collabs, Talk GRAMMY Hopes & More
ex on the beach podcast reality tv
Celebrity Ex On The Beach | The Podcast
Here’s why Nashville is the undisputed city of music
RAYE - MTV PUSH Live
Apply For FREE Guestlist To See RAYE, Lily Moore, JC Stewart & YUNGBLUD At MTV PUSH Live
Twitter Thinks Charles Melton And Vanessa Hudgens Are Going To Start Dating
Kylie Jenner’s Ex Assistant Sets The Record Straight On Why She Quit The Job
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Aitch
Aitch Talks That Ed Sheeran Co-Sign & Why He’ll Be Suiting Up In 2020
Kylie Jenner Has Filed A Series Of Bizarre Trademarks Including ‘Kylie Museum’
Ariana Grande Defends Herself After Fans Criticised Some Of Her Outfit Choices
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Sea Girls
Sea Girls’ Rory Auditioned For The Band In The Shower!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Is Open!
TooFaced Founder Fires His Own Sister Over Transphobic NikkieTutorials Comments
James Charles Is Shocked After Fans Dug Up Some Unrecognisable Vintage Snaps
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Split
Vanessa Hudgens Is Glowing On Her First Outing Since 'Split' From Austin Butler After Nine Years
Liam Hemsworth Confirms He’s Dating Gabriella Brooks With A Beach PDA
NikkieTutorials Reveals She’s Transgender After Being Blackmailed Into Coming Out

More From Brandon Flynn

Fans Think 13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn Might Be Dating Actor Zachary Quinto
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Sam Smith Talks About His Brandon Flynn Breakup For The First Time And Our Hearts Hurt
Sam Smith has been spotted kissing Brandon Flynn.
Sam Smith And Brandon Flynn Have Reportedly Split After Nine Months Of Dating
Brandon Flynn Responds To Memes Of Him Kissing Sam Smith
Sam Smith And Boyfriend Brandon Flynn Pack On The PDA With A Kiss
Sam Smith Opens Up About Brandon Flynn Relationship And Talks Writing 'Happy' Songs
Brandon Flynn Gave Sam Smith The Cutest Shoutout And Our Hearts Can't Cope
13 Reasons Why Star Brandon Flynn Admits To Being A Bully In Powerful Video
Sam Smith has been spotted kissing Brandon Flynn.
Sam Smith Was Spotted Kissing 13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn And Fans Are Thrilled

Trending Articles

Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced He Has A Secret Twin Who Works At Starbucks
Fans Think 13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn Might Be Dating Actor Zachary Quinto
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Did Taylor Swift Have Justin Bieber Kicked Out Of A Gym In Los Angeles?
Vote For The Greatest Video Of The 10s!
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Is Open!
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
RAYE - MTV PUSH Live
Apply For FREE Guestlist To See RAYE, Lily Moore, JC Stewart & YUNGBLUD At MTV PUSH Live
Rihanna Has Been Pictured With ASAP Rocky After Her Split From Hassan Jameel
Life
Here's Why Celebs Are Holding Four Fingers Up In Their Selfies