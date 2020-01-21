Fans Think 13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn Might Be Dating Actor Zachary Quinto

Fans think 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn might be dating Zachary Quinto after the pair were spotted going to a dog park together in California.

Images published on JustJaredJr.com show the 26-year-old holding a hot drink from Maru Coffee while the 42-year-old was strolling along with an iced coffee. While it’s totally possible the two are just friends, both are rumoured to be currently single.

Zachary split from longtime partner Miles McMillan back in 2019 after five years together. In February, an insider told People that their romance ended on good terms: “They amicably split earlier this year.”

As for Brandon, he’s placed a lot of emphasis on keeping his private life to himself. Last year, there was speculation that he was dating Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden, although neither confirmed or denied those assumptions.

Prior to that, he was in a relationship with Sam Smith. Following the split, Sam had nothing but positive things to say about Brandon, describing him as “wonderful” and adding: "All my relationships have ended in a nice way, never nasty."

Brandon himself has previously discussed dating in Hollywood as a queer man, telling Variety: “No one wants to write that article or read that article that would be like, ‘Oh! Brandon is with this person and we are so happy for them!’

“There’s always something behind it and there’s always some sort of scandal that wants to be revealed, and that’s frustrating. And in fact, it wouldn’t be there if I was with a woman.”

Their dating life is obviously none of our business, but they ~would~ look great together.