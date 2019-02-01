Bring Me The Horizon

Bring Me The Horizon Land Their First UK Number One Album With ‘amo’

Plus, Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' lands two weeks at number one.

Claire Rowden
Friday, February 1, 2019 - 18:00

The Bring Me The Horizon lads have finally hit the UK top spot with their 7th studio album ‘amo’, and we are so incredibly proud of them.

With tracks on the album including ‘medicine’, ‘mother tongue’ and ‘nihilist blues’ charting successfully in the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100, it’s no surprise that the new body of music has landed the number one spot.

View the lyrics
Some people are a lot like clouds, you know
'Cause life's so much brighter when they go
You rained on my heart for far too long
Couldn't see the thunder for the storm
Because I cut my teeth and bit my tongue
Till my mouth was dripping blood
But I never dished the dirt, just held my breath
While you dragged me through the mud
I don't know why I tried to save you 'cause
I can't save you from yourself
When all you give a shit about is everybody else

And you just can't quit, why don't you deal with it?
I think it's time to stop

You need a taste of your own medicine
'Cause I'm sick to death of swallowing
Watch me take the wheel like you, not feel like you
Act like nothing's real like you
So I'm sorry for this, it might sting a bit

Some people are a lot like clouds, you know
'Cause life's so much brighter when they go
And I spent too long in a place I don't belong
I couldn't see the thunder for the storm

But you won't admit, why don't you get a grip?
'Cause you can't keep going on and on and on and on like this
And you just can't quit, why don't you deal with it?
I think it's time to stop

You need a taste of your own medicine
'Cause I'm sick to death of swallowing
Watch me take the wheel like you, not feel like you
Act like nothing's real like you
So I'm sorry for this, it might sting a bit

'Cause I cut my teeth and bit my tongue
Till my mouth was dripping blood
But I never dished the dirt, just held my breath
While you dragged me through the mud
Yeah, I cut my teeth and bit my tongue
Till my mouth was dripping blood
But I never dished the dirt, just held my breath
While you dragged me through the mud

And you just can't quit, why don't you deal with it?
I think it's time to stop

You need a taste of your own medicine
'Cause I'm sick to death of swallowing
Watch me take the wheel like you, not feel like you
Act like nothing's real like you
So I'm sorry for this, it might sting a bit

Taste of your own medicine
Yeah, I'm sick to death of swallowing
Watch me take the wheel like you, not feel like you
Act like nothing's real like you
So I'm sorry for this, it might sting a bit

Some people are a lot like clouds, you know
'Cause life's so much brighter when they go
Writer(s): jordan fish, lee malia, matthew kean, matthew nicholls, oliver sykes Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Their first album ‘Count Your Blessings’ peaked at number 93 back in 2006, and in 2015 their latest ‘That’s The Spirit’ reached number 2. Now bettering their chart debuts to the highest extent, the band have reached number 1 and it’s to no surprise when their album is THIS good.

The band revealed to the OfficialCharts.com: “Thank you to everyone in the UK for getting our new album amo to Number 1. Thanks for buying it and streaming it and showing us support – it really means a lot to us. Thank you very much, we love you.”

UMG

Meanwhile, in the UK Singles Chart, Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ remains at Number 1, and she’s racked up more than 10.4 million listens over the last 7 days. Plus Lewis Capaldi makes his first appearance in the UK Top 10 with ‘Someone You Loved’. Oh, and finally, 'Nights Like' This by Kehlani featuring Ty Dolla $ign, jumps 12 places to round off the charts at Number 40.

Latest News

Keyboardist Jordan Fish, lead vocalist Oliver Sykes, drummer Matt Nicholls, guitarist Lee Malia and bassist Matt Kean of rock band &#039;Bring Me The Horizon&#039; visit SiriusXM Studios on October 4, 2018 in New York City.
Bring Me The Horizon Land Their First UK Number One Album With ‘amo’
Everything You Need To Know About BLACKPINK
12 things anyone who's ever had housemates will feel on a spiritual level
Thinking about getting veneers?
What It's Really Like To Get Veneers
What To Do If You've Been Cheated On
New Music Round-up: Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Nina Nesbitt, And More
What It's Like To Be In An Emotionally Abusive Relationship
Charlotte Crosby Strictly Come Dancing
Josh Ritchie Dishes On Plans To Propose To Charlotte Crosby On TV
Zac Efron Has Dyed His Hair And The Internet Has Officially Lost All Chill
Octavian - YO! MTV Raps - Behind The Scenes
Watch Octavian’s Astounding YO MTV! Raps Original Video Performance Of ‘Stand Down’
Charlotte Crosby Strictly Come Dancing
Charlotte Crosby Reveals The Reason She Won't Go On Strictly Come Dancing
A New Meme Is Trolling JK Rowling's Woke Updates About Harry Potter
Ally Brooke Is Back With New Single And Music Video Featuring Tyga 'Low Key'
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 5
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of All Time
10 Things We Learnt From The First Episode Of The Charlotte Show Series 2
Charlotte Crosby Reacts To That Shopping Trip Kick Off With Boyf Josh Ritchie: "I Can Understand Why Josh Lost His Temper" - Exclusive
Ariana Grande Has Already Fixed Her Accidental Tattoo Of A BBQ Grill
The Singer Who Got Harry Styles Tattooed On Her Face Explains Her Logic
Little Mix &#039;Think About Us&#039; Exclusive Pics
Check Out These EXCLUSIVE Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Little Mix's 'Think About Us' Music Video

More From Bring Me The Horizon

Keyboardist Jordan Fish, lead vocalist Oliver Sykes, drummer Matt Nicholls, guitarist Lee Malia and bassist Matt Kean of rock band &#039;Bring Me The Horizon&#039; visit SiriusXM Studios on October 4, 2018 in New York City.
Bring Me The Horizon Land Their First UK Number One Album With ‘amo’
Bring Me The Horizon - Medicine - Music Video
Bring Me The Horizon
medicine [Explicit]
Bring Me The Horizon - Wonderful Life - Live Video
Bring Me The Horizon
wonderful life (Live) [Explicit]
Bring Me The Horizon - Wonderful Life - Lyric Video
Bring Me The Horizon
wonderful life (Ft. Dani Filth) (Lyric Video)
Bring Me The Horizon - MANTRA - Music Video
Bring Me The Horizon
MANTRA [Explicit]
Music
NSFW: Were These The Most Shocking Music Videos Of 2016?
Bring Me The Horizon
Oh No
Music
Dear Bring Me The Horizon, WTF Is This?
Music
22 Bands & Artists We Loved At Rock Werchter 2016
Bring Me The Horizon - Avalanche
Bring Me The Horizon
Avalanche
Bring Me The Horizon
Follow You [Explicit]
Music
Bring Me The Horizon's Very NSFW New Video Is The Grossest Thing You'll Watch All Week

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison and John Noble split
Vicky Pattison Says The Only Time John Noble Has Contacted Her Since Split Is For His Money
Sam Gowland mourns death of Luke Jobson
Sam Gowland Shares Heartbreaking Post Following The Death Of His Best Friend Luke Jobson
Love Island&#039;s Megan and Wes split and Scotty T offers to be stepdad
Scotty T Reaches Out To Megan Barton-Hanson Following Wes Nelson Split And People Are SHOOK
A New Meme Is Trolling JK Rowling's Woke Updates About Harry Potter
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of All Time
Charlotte Crosby Strictly Come Dancing
Josh Ritchie Dishes On Plans To Propose To Charlotte Crosby On TV
Little Mix &#039;Think About Us&#039; Exclusive Pics
Check Out These EXCLUSIVE Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Little Mix's 'Think About Us' Music Video
Vicky Pattison Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan: “He’s Not A Towie Person”
Vicky Pattison Finally Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan Romance After That Steamy Kiss
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Reacts To That Shopping Trip Kick Off With Boyf Josh Ritchie: "I Can Understand Why Josh Lost His Temper" - Exclusive
Zac Efron Has Dyed His Hair And The Internet Has Officially Lost All Chill
Luke Jobson confirmed dead
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shares Tribute To Luke Jobson Following His Death
Liam Payne And Naomi Campbell ‘Spotted On A Secret Date In London’