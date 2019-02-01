Bring Me The Horizon Land Their First UK Number One Album With ‘amo’
Plus, Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' lands two weeks at number one.
The Bring Me The Horizon lads have finally hit the UK top spot with their 7th studio album ‘amo’, and we are so incredibly proud of them.
With tracks on the album including ‘medicine’, ‘mother tongue’ and ‘nihilist blues’ charting successfully in the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100, it’s no surprise that the new body of music has landed the number one spot.
Their first album ‘Count Your Blessings’ peaked at number 93 back in 2006, and in 2015 their latest ‘That’s The Spirit’ reached number 2. Now bettering their chart debuts to the highest extent, the band have reached number 1 and it’s to no surprise when their album is THIS good.
The band revealed to the OfficialCharts.com: “Thank you to everyone in the UK for getting our new album amo to Number 1. Thanks for buying it and streaming it and showing us support – it really means a lot to us. Thank you very much, we love you.”
Meanwhile, in the UK Singles Chart, Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ remains at Number 1, and she’s racked up more than 10.4 million listens over the last 7 days. Plus Lewis Capaldi makes his first appearance in the UK Top 10 with ‘Someone You Loved’. Oh, and finally, 'Nights Like' This by Kehlani featuring Ty Dolla $ign, jumps 12 places to round off the charts at Number 40.