Bring Me The Horizon Land Their First UK Number One Album With ‘amo’

Some people are a lot like clouds, you know

'Cause life's so much brighter when they go

You rained on my heart for far too long

Couldn't see the thunder for the storm

Because I cut my teeth and bit my tongue

Till my mouth was dripping blood

But I never dished the dirt, just held my breath

While you dragged me through the mud

I don't know why I tried to save you 'cause

I can't save you from yourself

When all you give a shit about is everybody else



And you just can't quit, why don't you deal with it?

I think it's time to stop



You need a taste of your own medicine

'Cause I'm sick to death of swallowing

Watch me take the wheel like you, not feel like you

Act like nothing's real like you

So I'm sorry for this, it might sting a bit



Some people are a lot like clouds, you know

'Cause life's so much brighter when they go

And I spent too long in a place I don't belong

I couldn't see the thunder for the storm



But you won't admit, why don't you get a grip?

'Cause you can't keep going on and on and on and on like this

And you just can't quit, why don't you deal with it?

I think it's time to stop



You need a taste of your own medicine

'Cause I'm sick to death of swallowing

Watch me take the wheel like you, not feel like you

Act like nothing's real like you

So I'm sorry for this, it might sting a bit



'Cause I cut my teeth and bit my tongue

Till my mouth was dripping blood

But I never dished the dirt, just held my breath

While you dragged me through the mud

Yeah, I cut my teeth and bit my tongue

Till my mouth was dripping blood

But I never dished the dirt, just held my breath

While you dragged me through the mud



And you just can't quit, why don't you deal with it?

I think it's time to stop



You need a taste of your own medicine

'Cause I'm sick to death of swallowing

Watch me take the wheel like you, not feel like you

Act like nothing's real like you

So I'm sorry for this, it might sting a bit



Taste of your own medicine

Yeah, I'm sick to death of swallowing

Watch me take the wheel like you, not feel like you

Act like nothing's real like you

So I'm sorry for this, it might sting a bit



Some people are a lot like clouds, you know

'Cause life's so much brighter when they go

Writer(s): jordan fish, lee malia, matthew kean, matthew nicholls, oliver sykes Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com