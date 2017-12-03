Britney Spears

Britney Spears Celebrates Birthday with Gorgeous Elvis Cover on Instagram

What a superstar...

Monday, December 4, 2017 - 12:57

Britney Spears may not have released any new music in 2017 but it's safe to say that she's had an incredible 2017. Not only has she taken her toured the world for the first time since 2011 but she also received Radio Disney's first ever icon award.

On top of that, she just took to Instagram to bless us with a stunning Elvis Presley cover.

YES. YOU CAN REALLY HEAR BRITNEY SING LIVE ON INSTAGRAM RIGHT NOW.

The living legend turned 36 on Saturday and to celebrate the occasion, she shared a clip of herself singing with the caption: "I’ve always wanted to do a performance like this… singing in a pretty little black dress, with a simple 360, one take shot!"

She added: "I figured since it was my birthday, why not go for it?! So boom. When the clock struck 12:00, I did it!!! Thank you all for the beautiful birthday wishes, and for letting me do what I love. I appreciate you more than you will ever know!!!!"

I was really inspired yesterday by @madonna’s post. She’s right… silence = death! These words really stuck with me, because they are so true. I’ve always wanted to do a performance like this… singing in a pretty little black dress, with a simple 360, one take shot! I figured since it was my birthday, why not go for it?! So boom 💥 When the clock struck 12:00, I did it!!! Thank you all for the beautiful birthday wishes, and for letting me do what I love. I appreciate you more than you will ever know!!!!

What a talent. The 'Lucky' superstar's voice suits 'Can't Help Falling in Love' perfectly.

This isn't even the first cover that Britney has performed this year. Back in August, the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker surprised her audience at her Las Vegas residency with a brilliant rendition of Bonnie Rait's 'Something to Talk About'.

All of this has gotten us super excited as to what kind of album Britney is recording.

Almost 20 years into her career and the star sounds better than ever.

Fingers crossed that these surprise covers become a regular thing.

Words: Sam Prance

