Britney Spears Celebrates Birthday with Gorgeous Elvis Cover on Instagram
What a superstar...
Britney Spears may not have released any new music in 2017 but it's safe to say that she's had an incredible 2017. Not only has she taken her toured the world for the first time since 2011 but she also received Radio Disney's first ever icon award.
On top of that, she just took to Instagram to bless us with a stunning Elvis Presley cover.
Pillow fights and feathers, overdosin'
Smells like a cologne and candy lotion
Like a slumber party
Sheets all on the floor just like an ocean
Building up your fortress like a mountain
Neighbors say we're causing a commotion
Like a slumber party
No, n-no, no, you and I, I, I
We ain't gonna sleep tonigh-igh-ight
Oh baby, no, n-no, no, you and I, I, I
We ain't gonna sleep tonight
Cause we got them candles hanging
Hanging from the ceiling low
We use our bodies to make our own videos
Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go
Go crazy, go
Like a slumber party
Like a slumber party
Like a slumber party
Let's fill up this clawfoot bath with bubbles
Loving me so hard it's causing trouble
If there's seven minutes in heaven make it double, triple
Like a slumber party
No, n-no, no, you and I, I, I
We ain't gonna sleep tonigh-igh-ight
Oh baby, no, n-no, no, you and I, I, I
We ain't gonna sleep tonight
Cause we got them candles hanging
Hanging from the ceiling low
We use our bodies to make our own videos
Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go
Go crazy, go
Like a slumber party
We got them candles hanging
Hanging from the ceiling low
We use our bodies to make our own videos
Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go
(Crazy, go) Go crazy, go
Like a slumber party
(I go fucking crazy)
Like a slumber party
A slumber party, yeah
Like a slumber party
No, n-no, no, you and I, I, I
We ain't gonna sleep tonight
Like a slumber party
We got them candles hanging
Hanging from the ceiling low
We use our bodies to make our own videos (our own videos)
Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go
Go crazy, go
Like a slumber party
We got them candles hanging
Hanging from the ceiling low
We use our bodies to make our own videos
Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go
(Go crazy, yeah) Go crazy, go
Like a slumber party (a slumber party)
Like a slumber party (I go crazy for you)
Like a slumber party
YES. YOU CAN REALLY HEAR BRITNEY SING LIVE ON INSTAGRAM RIGHT NOW.
The living legend turned 36 on Saturday and to celebrate the occasion, she shared a clip of herself singing with the caption: "I’ve always wanted to do a performance like this… singing in a pretty little black dress, with a simple 360, one take shot!"
She added: "I figured since it was my birthday, why not go for it?! So boom. When the clock struck 12:00, I did it!!! Thank you all for the beautiful birthday wishes, and for letting me do what I love. I appreciate you more than you will ever know!!!!"
What a talent. The 'Lucky' superstar's voice suits 'Can't Help Falling in Love' perfectly.
This isn't even the first cover that Britney has performed this year. Back in August, the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker surprised her audience at her Las Vegas residency with a brilliant rendition of Bonnie Rait's 'Something to Talk About'.
All of this has gotten us super excited as to what kind of album Britney is recording.
Almost 20 years into her career and the star sounds better than ever.
Fingers crossed that these surprise covers become a regular thing.
Words: Sam Prance
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.