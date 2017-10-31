Britney Spears Celebrates the Anniversary of the 'Slumber Party' Video on Instagram

Living legend Britney Spears may not have released any music this year but she has still been showing us all how it's done on tour around the world and in the final shows of her Piece of Me: Las Vegas residency. The princess of pop reigns supreme.

Last night the 'Gimme More' star, celebrated the one year anniversary of her 'Slumber Party' video.

View the lyrics I think I see confetti from this potion

Pillow fights and feathers, overdosin'

Smells like a cologne and candy lotion

Like a slumber party

Sheets all on the floor just like an ocean

Building up your fortress like a mountain

Neighbors say we're causing a commotion

Like a slumber party



No, n-no, no, you and I, I, I

We ain't gonna sleep tonigh-igh-ight

Oh baby, no, n-no, no, you and I, I, I

We ain't gonna sleep tonight



Cause we got them candles hanging

Hanging from the ceiling low

We use our bodies to make our own videos

Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go

Go crazy, go

Like a slumber party

Like a slumber party

Like a slumber party



Let's fill up this clawfoot bath with bubbles

Loving me so hard it's causing trouble

If there's seven minutes in heaven make it double, triple

Like a slumber party



No, n-no, no, you and I, I, I

We ain't gonna sleep tonigh-igh-ight

Oh baby, no, n-no, no, you and I, I, I

We ain't gonna sleep tonight



Cause we got them candles hanging

Hanging from the ceiling low

We use our bodies to make our own videos

Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go

Go crazy, go

Like a slumber party

We got them candles hanging

Hanging from the ceiling low

We use our bodies to make our own videos

Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go

(Crazy, go) Go crazy, go

Like a slumber party

(I go fucking crazy)

Like a slumber party

A slumber party, yeah



Like a slumber party

No, n-no, no, you and I, I, I

We ain't gonna sleep tonight

Like a slumber party



We got them candles hanging

Hanging from the ceiling low

We use our bodies to make our own videos (our own videos)

Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go

Go crazy, go

Like a slumber party

We got them candles hanging

Hanging from the ceiling low

We use our bodies to make our own videos

Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go

(Go crazy, yeah) Go crazy, go

Like a slumber party (a slumber party)

Like a slumber party (I go crazy for you)

IT HAS REALLY BEEN ONE YEAR SINCE BRITNEY AND TINASHE WOWED US TOGETHER!

The 'Toxic' superstar took to Instagram to honour the momentous occasion. Britney posted some images from the video and wrote: "Can’t believe it’s been a year since the 'Slumber Party' video was released! This was my favorite scene and outfit!!"

Neither can we Britney. We are still just as in awe of it today as we were when you released it.

'Slumber Party' was the second hit single from Britney's critically acclaimed ninth studio album Glory. Not only was it lauded by media and fans but it also featured a brand new verse from rising star Tinashe. Both artists killed it in the music video.

The 'Slumber Party' visual is also special because it stars Britney's boyfriend Sam Asgari.

The two lovebirds met on set and have been inseparable ever since. What a meet-cute!

Fingers crossed that Britney is gearing up to put out a new video soon.

If it is anywhere near as brilliant as 'Slumber Party' is, we will adore it.

Words: Sam Prance

