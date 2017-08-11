Britney Spears Concert Disrupted By Man Charging Onstage

Britney Spears was left terrified when a man charged onstage during her performance on Wednesday night.

The pop icon was almost at the end of her ‘Piece Of Me’ show when the man jumped onstage behind her, leaving her visibly panicked as she was heard saying “he has a gun?”

Luckily, her security guards pinned him down within seconds before he got closer to the ‘Glory’ singer or her troupe of dancers but the venue was left at a standstill and the show came to a halt, finishing just before the ‘Till The World Ends’ encore.

Spears was very quickly escorted offstage while the man was arrested for trespassing and being disorderly, with TMZ reporting that no weapons were found on him.

It was the singer’s first show back in Vegas after she took the show to Asia for a one-off tour, performing 11 sold-out stadium shows.

A fan rushed on stage during Britney Spears #PieceOfMe show tonight! pic.twitter.com/6IzSVtlOlo — Absolute Britney (@absolutebritney) August 10, 2017

Hopefully she isn’t too shaken up and feels confident ahead of tonight’s show.

We love you, Britney!

By Ross McNeilage

