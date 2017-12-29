Britney Spears Expected To Announce World Tour This Week

After being Las Vegas' hottest commodity for four years, Britney Spears might be going back on the road.

The legendary pop princess is rumoured to be announcing a world tour this weekend after she performs on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve show on NYE.

While she could take a well-deserved break, plans for international performances in 2018 are already underway.

View the lyrics I think I see confetti from this potion

Pillow fights and feathers, overdosin'

Smells like a cologne and candy lotion

Like a slumber party

Sheets all on the floor just like an ocean

Building up your fortress like a mountain

Neighbors say we're causing a commotion

Like a slumber party



No, n-no, no, you and I, I, I

We ain't gonna sleep tonigh-igh-ight

Oh baby, no, n-no, no, you and I, I, I

We ain't gonna sleep tonight



Cause we got them candles hanging

Hanging from the ceiling low

We use our bodies to make our own videos

Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go

Go crazy, go

Like a slumber party

Like a slumber party

Like a slumber party



Let's fill up this clawfoot bath with bubbles

Loving me so hard it's causing trouble

If there's seven minutes in heaven make it double, triple

Like a slumber party



No, n-no, no, you and I, I, I

We ain't gonna sleep tonigh-igh-ight

Oh baby, no, n-no, no, you and I, I, I

We ain't gonna sleep tonight



Cause we got them candles hanging

Hanging from the ceiling low

We use our bodies to make our own videos

Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go

Go crazy, go

Like a slumber party

We got them candles hanging

Hanging from the ceiling low

We use our bodies to make our own videos

Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go

(Crazy, go) Go crazy, go

Like a slumber party

(I go fucking crazy)

Like a slumber party

A slumber party, yeah



Like a slumber party

No, n-no, no, you and I, I, I

We ain't gonna sleep tonight

Like a slumber party



We got them candles hanging

Hanging from the ceiling low

We use our bodies to make our own videos (our own videos)

Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go

Go crazy, go

Like a slumber party

We got them candles hanging

Hanging from the ceiling low

We use our bodies to make our own videos

Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go

(Go crazy, yeah) Go crazy, go

Like a slumber party (a slumber party)

Like a slumber party (I go crazy for you)

Like a slumber party Writer(s): Julia Michaels, Robin Lennart Fredriksson, Justin Tranter, Mattias Per Larsson Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Britney surprised fans last week when she announced that she will be headlining Denmark's Smukfest music festival next August, confirming that European shows are on her agenda.

Besides a one-off London show during the 2016 Apple Music festival, the superstar has not performed in Europe in over six years (!) so this is huge news.

Some fans are speculating that the impending announcement could also be for another US-based residency, perhaps in New York.

This theory is based on her use of the apple emoji - the big apple, y'know? - in recent posts about her performance on the New Year's Eve countdown show.

Getty Images

However, Dick Clark's show is broadcast live from New York's Times Square so we're keeping everything crossed that she is not planning to simply move ship to the East Coast.

We'll most likely be spending our summer in Denmark to see her regardless, although a full-on UK and Ireland tour is exactly what we need in 2018.

C'mon, Brit! Make our dreams come true!

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH BRITNEY SPEARS' 'WORK BITCH' VIDEO BELOW