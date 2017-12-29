Britney Spears Expected To Announce World Tour This Week
The pop icon ends her Vegas residency this weekend...
After being Las Vegas' hottest commodity for four years, Britney Spears might be going back on the road.
The legendary pop princess is rumoured to be announcing a world tour this weekend after she performs on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve show on NYE.
While she could take a well-deserved break, plans for international performances in 2018 are already underway.
Pillow fights and feathers, overdosin'
Smells like a cologne and candy lotion
Like a slumber party
Sheets all on the floor just like an ocean
Building up your fortress like a mountain
Neighbors say we're causing a commotion
Like a slumber party
No, n-no, no, you and I, I, I
We ain't gonna sleep tonigh-igh-ight
Oh baby, no, n-no, no, you and I, I, I
We ain't gonna sleep tonight
Cause we got them candles hanging
Hanging from the ceiling low
We use our bodies to make our own videos
Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go
Go crazy, go
Like a slumber party
Like a slumber party
Like a slumber party
Let's fill up this clawfoot bath with bubbles
Loving me so hard it's causing trouble
If there's seven minutes in heaven make it double, triple
Like a slumber party
No, n-no, no, you and I, I, I
We ain't gonna sleep tonigh-igh-ight
Oh baby, no, n-no, no, you and I, I, I
We ain't gonna sleep tonight
Cause we got them candles hanging
Hanging from the ceiling low
We use our bodies to make our own videos
Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go
Go crazy, go
Like a slumber party
We got them candles hanging
Hanging from the ceiling low
We use our bodies to make our own videos
Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go
(Crazy, go) Go crazy, go
Like a slumber party
(I go fucking crazy)
Like a slumber party
A slumber party, yeah
Like a slumber party
No, n-no, no, you and I, I, I
We ain't gonna sleep tonight
Like a slumber party
We got them candles hanging
Hanging from the ceiling low
We use our bodies to make our own videos (our own videos)
Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go
Go crazy, go
Like a slumber party
We got them candles hanging
Hanging from the ceiling low
We use our bodies to make our own videos
Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go
(Go crazy, yeah) Go crazy, go
Like a slumber party (a slumber party)
Like a slumber party (I go crazy for you)
Like a slumber party
Britney surprised fans last week when she announced that she will be headlining Denmark's Smukfest music festival next August, confirming that European shows are on her agenda.
Besides a one-off London show during the 2016 Apple Music festival, the superstar has not performed in Europe in over six years (!) so this is huge news.
Some fans are speculating that the impending announcement could also be for another US-based residency, perhaps in New York.
This theory is based on her use of the apple emoji - the big apple, y'know? - in recent posts about her performance on the New Year's Eve countdown show.
However, Dick Clark's show is broadcast live from New York's Times Square so we're keeping everything crossed that she is not planning to simply move ship to the East Coast.
We'll most likely be spending our summer in Denmark to see her regardless, although a full-on UK and Ireland tour is exactly what we need in 2018.
C'mon, Brit! Make our dreams come true!
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH BRITNEY SPEARS' 'WORK BITCH' VIDEO BELOW
You wanna
You want a hot body?
You want a Bugatti?
You want a Maserati?
You better work bitch
You want a Lamborghini?
Sippin' martinis?
Look hot in a bikini?
You better work bitch
You wanna live fancy?
Live in a big mansion?
Party in France?
You better work bitch, you better work bitch
You better work bitch, you better work bitch
Now get to work bitch!
Ah ah ah
Now get to work bitch!
Ah ah ah
Bring it on, ring the alarm
Don't stop now, just be the champion
Work it hard, like it's your profession
Watch out now, cause here it comes
Here comes the smasher, here comes the master
Here comes the big beat, big beat disaster
No time to quit now, just time to get it now
Pick up what I'm putting down
Pick up what I'm putting down
You want a hot body?
You want a Bugatti?
You want a Maserati?
You better work bitch
You want a Lamborghini?
Sippin' martinis?
Look hot in a bikini?
You better work bitch
You wanna live fancy?
Live in a big mansion?
Party in France?
You better work bitch, you better work bitch
You better work bitch, you better work bitch
Now get to work bitch!
Ah ah ah
Now get to work bitch!
Ah ah ah
Break it off, break it down
See me come and you can hear my sound
Tell somebody, in your town
Spread the word, spread the word
Go call the police, go call the governor
I bring the treble, don't mean to trouble ya'
I make the governor, call me the governor
I am the bad bitch, the bitch that you'll never know
Hold your head high, fingers to the sky
They gonna try to try ya', but they can't deny ya'
Keep it moving higher, and higher
Keep it building higher, and higher
So hold your head high, fingers to the sky
Now they don't believe ya', but they gonna meet ya'
Keep it moving higher and higher
Keep it moving higher and higher and higher
Work, work, work, work
Work, work, work, work
(Work), work, work, (work)
Work, work, (work)
Work, work, (work), work
Work it out, (work it out), work it out, work it out
(Work it out), work it out, work it out, (work it out)
Work it out, work it out, (work it out), work it out
Work it out, (work it out) work it out
Work it out, (work it out) work it out
Work it out, (work it out) work it out
You better work bitch
You better work bitch