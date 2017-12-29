Britney Spears

Britney Spears Expected To Announce World Tour This Week

The pop icon ends her Vegas residency this weekend...

Friday, December 29, 2017 - 14:38

After being Las Vegas' hottest commodity for four years, Britney Spears might be going back on the road.

The legendary pop princess is rumoured to be announcing a world tour this weekend after she performs on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve show on NYE.

While she could take a well-deserved break, plans for international performances in 2018 are already underway.

Writer(s): Julia Michaels, Robin Lennart Fredriksson, Justin Tranter, Mattias Per Larsson

Britney surprised fans last week when she announced that she will be headlining Denmark's Smukfest music festival next August, confirming that European shows are on her agenda.

Besides a one-off London show during the 2016 Apple Music festival, the superstar has not performed in Europe in over six years (!) so this is huge news.

Some fans are speculating that the impending announcement could also be for another US-based residency, perhaps in New York.

This theory is based on her use of the apple emoji - the big apple, y'know? - in recent posts about her performance on the New Year's Eve countdown show.

Getty Images

However, Dick Clark's show is broadcast live from New York's Times Square so we're keeping everything crossed that she is not planning to simply move ship to the East Coast.

We'll most likely be spending our summer in Denmark to see her regardless, although a full-on UK and Ireland tour is exactly what we need in 2018.

C'mon, Brit! Make our dreams come true!

Words: Ross McNeilage

Writer(s): Ruth Anne Cunningham, Britney Spears, Sebastian Ingrosso, William Adams, Anthony Preston, Otto Jettman

