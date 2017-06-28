Britney Spears Sets the Record Straight Over Lip-Sync Rumours

WATCH BRITNEY'S 'SLUMBER PARTY' VIDEO HERE!

Yes. It's true. After years of being plagued by lip-sync rumours, Britney has finally broken the ice. She has revealed whether or not she sings live in a brand new interview.

The '3' singer is currently on tour in Asia - wowing fans with her infamous hits and incredible choreography - but she is also making time to do some press in between shows.

In conversation with an Israeli TV network, Britney was asked the age old question: Does she mime?

'How much of your show is with playback - backed up with playback. How much of it is live?"

And the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker responded!

"I’m glad you’re addressing this question because it’s really funny. A lot of people think that I don’t sing live. I do usually — because I’m dancing so much — I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback."

There's our answer! Most popstars these days use playback so that they can fully commit to their showstopping dancing and it seems that Britney uses it too and sings over it. In fact, Britney seemed quite angry that anyone would think otherwise.

"It really pisses me off because I’m busting my ass out there and singing at the same time, and nobody ever really gives me credit for it.” Whether or not Britney turns her mic up in shows is still unclear but it appears that she does indeed sing live.

There's actually some evidence of The Legendary Miss Britney Spears singing live on her recent Carpool Karaoke.

Granted it's hard to hear her over James Corden, but there are definitely quite a few moments of live singing there.

What a popstar!