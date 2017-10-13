Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ Viral Painting Sells For $10,000 At Vegas Cares Benefit

The ‘Circus’ legend continues to be a living angel on earth…

Tuesday, November 7, 2017 - 13:37

It’s time to give Britney Spears the respect she deserves.

Last month the Princess Of Pop revealed herself to be a modern day Picasso when she posted the most surreal, blissful video of her painting flowers on one of her mansion’s many balconies in a crop top while listening to Mozart.

The video, of course, went viral and the living legend has now auctioned off the finished art piece during the Vegas Cares benefit for the victims of last month's tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas, and one fine art collector paying an insane $10,000 for it.

Las Vegas has been Spears’ second home since 2013 when she began her insanely successful residency show, Britney: Piece Of Me, and she publicly offered her support to the city following the shooting.

“Completely heartbroken over the news this morning. Keeping the victims of last night’s tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers,” she said. “We’ll get through this together.”

Besides raising money at the Vegas Cares benefit, Britney also recently opened a new treatment facility at the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation after donating $1 million to the centre.

Getty Images

The pop queen has just kicked off the final leg of the Piece Of Me shows as she is wrapping up her residency and leaving Vegas for a new chapter in 2018, which means a new world tour might finally be on the horizon.

Britney has been working on her tenth (!) studio album throughout 2017 and is set to release it next year, so why not?

Queen of Paint. Queen of Pop. Queen of Philanthropy. Protect her at all costs.

Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!! 🤓😜💋💅🏻👩‍🎨🎨👯👗👛👒👠🦄🦋🐠🌹💥💥

Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!! 🤓😜💋💅🏻👩‍🎨🎨👯👗👛👒👠🦄🦋🐠🌹💥💥

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH BRITNEY SPEARS’ ‘WOMANIZER' VIDEO BELOW

