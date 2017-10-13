Britney Spears’ Viral Painting Sells For $10,000 At Vegas Cares Benefit

View the lyrics

Superstar

Where you from? How's it going?

I know you, got a clue what you're doing

You can play brand new to all the other chicks out here

But I know what you are

What you are, baby

Look at you

Getting more than just a re-up

Baby, you got all the puppets with their strings up

Faking, like a good one, but I call 'em like I see 'em

I know what you are

What you are, baby



Womanizer, woman-womanizer

You're a womanizer, oh, womanizer, oh

You're a womanizer, baby

You-you-you are, you-you-you are

Womanizer, womanizer, womanizer (womanizer)



Boy don't try to front, I know just what you are

Boy don't try to front, I know just what you are

You got me going, you're oh-so charming

But I can't do it, you womanizer

Boy don't try to front, I know just what you are

Boy don't try to front, I know just what you are

You say I'm crazy, I got you crazy

You're nothing but a womanizer



Daddy-O

You got the swagger of champion

Too bad for you, you just can't find the right companion

I guess when you have one too many, makes it hard

It could be easy, who you are

That's just who you are, baby

Lollipop

Must mistake me for a sucker

To think that I would be a victim, not another

Say it, play it how you wanna

But no way I'm ever gonna fall for you

Never you, baby



Womanizer, woman-womanizer

You're a womanizer, oh, womanizer, oh

You're a womanizer, baby

You-you-you are, you-you-you are

Womanizer, womanizer, womanizer (womanizer)



Boy don't try to front, I know just what you are

Boy don't try to front, I know just what you are

You got me going, you're oh-so charming

But I can't do it, you womanizer

Boy don't try to front, I know just what you are

Boy don't try to front, I know just what you are

You say I'm crazy, I got you crazy

You're nothing but a womanizer



Maybe if we both lived in a different world

(Womanizer, womanizer, womanizer, womanizer)

It would be all good, and maybe I could be your girl

But I can't cause we don't



Womanizer, woman-womanizer

You're a womanizer, oh, womanizer, oh

You're a womanizer, baby

You-you-you are, you-you-you are

Womanizer, womanizer, womanizer (womanizer)



Boy don't try to front, I know just what you are

Boy don't try to front, I know just what you are

You got me going, you're oh-so charming

But I can't do it, you womanizer

Boy don't try to front, I know just what you are

Boy don't try to front, I know just what you are

You say I'm crazy, I got you crazy

You're nothing but a womanizer



Boy don't try to front, I know just what you are

Boy don't try to front, I know just what you are

Womanizer, woman-womanizer

You're a womanizer, oh, womanizer, oh

You're a womanizer, baby

Writer(s): Raphael Akinyemi, Nikeshia Briscoe Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com