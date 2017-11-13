Britney Spears Wins Big at the Best of Las Vegas Awards

Britney Spears is the undisputed Queen of Vegas.

The legendary superstar started her four-year residency show, Britney: Piece Of Me, in 2013 and started a new trend that was quickly followed by Calvin Harris, David Guetta and Jennifer Lopez, although her show is still the most in-demand.

Britney's concert has won four awards at the 2017 Best of Las Vegas awards including Best Resident Performer, despite some competition from J-Lo and co.

View the lyrics I think I see confetti from this potion

Pillow fights and feathers, overdosin'

Smells like a cologne and candy lotion

Like a slumber party

Sheets all on the floor just like an ocean

Building up your fortress like a mountain

Neighbors say we're causing a commotion

Like a slumber party



No, n-no, no, you and I, I, I

We ain't gonna sleep tonigh-igh-ight

Oh baby, no, n-no, no, you and I, I, I

We ain't gonna sleep tonight



Cause we got them candles hanging

Hanging from the ceiling low

We use our bodies to make our own videos

Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go

Go crazy, go

Like a slumber party

Like a slumber party

Like a slumber party



Let's fill up this clawfoot bath with bubbles

Loving me so hard it's causing trouble

If there's seven minutes in heaven make it double, triple

Like a slumber party



No, n-no, no, you and I, I, I

We ain't gonna sleep tonigh-igh-ight

Oh baby, no, n-no, no, you and I, I, I

We ain't gonna sleep tonight



Cause we got them candles hanging

Hanging from the ceiling low

We use our bodies to make our own videos

Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go

Go crazy, go

Like a slumber party

We got them candles hanging

Hanging from the ceiling low

We use our bodies to make our own videos

Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go

(Crazy, go) Go crazy, go

Like a slumber party

(I go fucking crazy)

Like a slumber party

A slumber party, yeah



Like a slumber party

No, n-no, no, you and I, I, I

We ain't gonna sleep tonight

Like a slumber party



We got them candles hanging

Hanging from the ceiling low

We use our bodies to make our own videos (our own videos)

Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go

Go crazy, go

Like a slumber party

We got them candles hanging

Hanging from the ceiling low

We use our bodies to make our own videos

Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go

(Go crazy, yeah) Go crazy, go

Like a slumber party (a slumber party)

Like a slumber party (I go crazy for you)

Like a slumber party Writer(s): Julia Michaels, Robin Lennart Fredriksson, Justin Tranter, Mattias Per Larsson Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

The Piece Of Me show received three awards for Best Production, Best Bachelorette Party and Best Bachelor Party, while Britney herself was crowned Best Performer.

"Wow!!! So honored to be named Best Resident Performer, Best Production Show, Best Bachelorette Party and Best Bachelor Party," she tweeted reacting to the news.

"Thank you so much to everyone who voted for #PieceOfMe!!!" Oh, we love a thankful, youthful, humble queen.

Getty Images

Britney's residency will end on December 31st this year after more than four years of shows, which was briefly taken out of Vegas earlier this year when she performed the show on a sold-out stadium tour in Asia.

Besides the month-long run in Asia, Britney fans have had to travel to Sin City for a glimpse of their pop queen, meaning we should now be hopeful for a world tour - or at least a few UK shows - with the next album.

She has been in the studio recording the follow-up to 2016's Glory throughout the year, so we hope to see her back on the road soon...

Congrats, Britney!

Wow!!! So honored to be named Best Resident Performer, Best Production Show, Best Bachelorette Party and Best Bachelor Party!! Thank you so much to everyone who voted for #PieceOfMe!!! 💗✨ #BOLV2017 @TheBestOfLV pic.twitter.com/37wjVtgh8y — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 13, 2017

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH BRITNEY SPEARS' 'WORK BITCH' VIDEO BELOW