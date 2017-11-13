Britney Spears

Britney Spears Wins Big at the Best of Las Vegas Awards

The pop icon won four awards for her highly successful Piece Of Me residency...

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 17:15

Britney Spears is the undisputed Queen of Vegas.

The legendary superstar started her four-year residency show, Britney: Piece Of Me, in 2013 and started a new trend that was quickly followed by Calvin Harris, David Guetta and Jennifer Lopez, although her show is still the most in-demand.

Britney's concert has won four awards at the 2017 Best of Las Vegas awards including Best Resident Performer, despite some competition from J-Lo and co.

The Piece Of Me show received three awards for Best Production, Best Bachelorette Party and Best Bachelor Party, while Britney herself was crowned Best Performer.

"Wow!!! So honored to be named Best Resident Performer, Best Production Show, Best Bachelorette Party and Best Bachelor Party," she tweeted reacting to the news.

"Thank you so much to everyone who voted for #PieceOfMe!!!" Oh, we love a thankful, youthful, humble queen.

Getty Images

Britney's residency will end on December 31st this year after more than four years of shows, which was briefly taken out of Vegas earlier this year when she performed the show on a sold-out stadium tour in Asia.

Besides the month-long run in Asia, Britney fans have had to travel to Sin City for a glimpse of their pop queen, meaning we should now be hopeful for a world tour - or at least a few UK shows - with the next album.

She has been in the studio recording the follow-up to 2016's Glory throughout the year, so we hope to see her back on the road soon...

Congrats, Britney!

Words: Ross McNeilage

