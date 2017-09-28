Charli XCX and Julia Michaels Reflect On Britney's Iconic 'Blackout' Album

In 2007, Britney Spears' personal life went awry and the world cruelly watched as her life descended further into chaos each day, yet in October of that year she released her best album to date, the seamless and timeless, Blackout.

As the game-changing album's 10th anniversary approaches, The FADER interviewed the legendary superstar herself (!!) along with the album's collaborators and her biggest celeb fans to talk about how it came to be and its long-lasting impact.

"The magic of Blackout was actually pretty simple. It just wasn’t so thought out," Brit explains. "I just did what I felt and it worked. Sometimes less is more I guess."

Less is more? Imagine creating an album as incredible as Blackout and thinking it was easy. Legends only!

"I worked with Danja, and he gave me the opportunity and freedom to work with more urban sounds and influences. I also got the chance to sing more and stretch my voice in ways I hadn’t done before."

Producer Danja ('Gimme More', 'Get Naked') reminisces about the studio sessions and inspirations, while co-writer Keri Hilson reveals who came up with the iconic phrase "It's Britney Bitch"... Jim BEANZ, writer and producer.

THANK YOU FOREVER AND ALWAYS, JIM BEANZ. You're also iconic.

Getty Images

Self-proclaimed mega-fan Charli XCX says "The sound of this record was so fresh to me — the combination of all of it was pretty next level. I remember thinking that the songs felt very ahead of their time. They could still be on the radio now."

Meanwhile, Julia Michaels - who co-wrote a lot of Britney's Glory album with the pop icon - reveals that 'Gimme More' "definitely shaped the way that I write and probably shaped the way a lot of people write."

"Blackout was so influential. Not only production-wise, but for me as a lyricist. Britney is always ahead of the curve. Sonically, stylistically, always. Every album she’s ever done has always been like that. She’s a f*ckin’ icon."

Well, Julia, we certainly can't argue with that.

The entire piece is very interesting, so if you're a Blackout fan or just love Britney (who doesn't?) then we highly recommend...

Words: Ross McNeilage

