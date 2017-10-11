Britney Spears

Britney Spears Has Created a Piece of Me Playlist in Honour of the End of Her Las Vegas Residency

The princess of pop brings her hit show to the hit streaming platform...

Wednesday, October 11, 2017 - 16:49

It's hard to believe that after four years of spectacular shows, Britney Spears' record-breaking Las Vegas residency is already drawing to a close. However, all good things come to an end and we're slowly starting to accept the fact that it's almost over.

Nevertheless, to make the end of an era a little easier to bear, Britney has created a playlist of the Piece of Me setlist.

View the lyrics
I think I see confetti from this potion
Pillow fights and feathers, overdosin'
Smells like a cologne and candy lotion
Like a slumber party
Sheets all on the floor just like an ocean
Building up your fortress like a mountain
Neighbors say we're causing a commotion
Like a slumber party

No, n-no, no, you and I, I, I
We ain't gonna sleep tonigh-igh-ight
Oh baby, no, n-no, no, you and I, I, I
We ain't gonna sleep tonight

Cause we got them candles hanging
Hanging from the ceiling low
We use our bodies to make our own videos
Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go
Go crazy, go
Like a slumber party
Like a slumber party
Like a slumber party

Let's fill up this clawfoot bath with bubbles
Loving me so hard it's causing trouble
If there's seven minutes in heaven make it double, triple
Like a slumber party

No, n-no, no, you and I, I, I
We ain't gonna sleep tonigh-igh-ight
Oh baby, no, n-no, no, you and I, I, I
We ain't gonna sleep tonight

Cause we got them candles hanging
Hanging from the ceiling low
We use our bodies to make our own videos
Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go
Go crazy, go
Like a slumber party
We got them candles hanging
Hanging from the ceiling low
We use our bodies to make our own videos
Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go
(Crazy, go) Go crazy, go
Like a slumber party
(I go fucking crazy)
Like a slumber party
A slumber party, yeah

Like a slumber party
No, n-no, no, you and I, I, I
We ain't gonna sleep tonight
Like a slumber party

We got them candles hanging
Hanging from the ceiling low
We use our bodies to make our own videos (our own videos)
Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go
Go crazy, go
Like a slumber party
We got them candles hanging
Hanging from the ceiling low
We use our bodies to make our own videos
Put on our music that makes us go fucking crazy, go
(Go crazy, yeah) Go crazy, go
Like a slumber party (a slumber party)
Like a slumber party (I go crazy for you)
Like a slumber party
Writer(s): Julia Michaels, Robin Lennart Fredriksson, Justin Tranter, Mattias Per Larsson Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

YES. YOU CAN REALLY LISTEN TO ALL OF BRITNEY'S PIECE OF ME SHOW SONGS IN ORDER RIGHT NOW.

The hit-filled set includes everything Britney. From her iconic debut single '...Baby One More Time' and her sexual anthem 'I'm a Slave 4 U' to her club banger 'Gimme More' and her recent Tinashe collaboration 'Slumber Paty', it's all killer and no filler.

Seriously no one can compete with the Legendary Miss Britney Spears.

'Piece Of Me' Setlist

Britney added the playlist to Spotify yesterday in honour of the start of the penultimate leg of her Vegas residency. 

The critically acclaimed show draws to a close on New Year's Eve this year after 21 separate legs and a colossal 249 dates. Not to mention multiple setlist changes and guest stars as well as a live rendition of Bonnie Rait's 'Something to Talk About'.

It's really been one of the biggest Las Vegas Residencies of all time and it's incredibly sad to see it finally finish.

Apple Music Festival 10, London 2016

Nevertheless, we're excited to see what the undisputed princess of pop does next.

And, in the meantime, we'll be listening to this flawless playlist on repeat.

Words: Sam Prance

