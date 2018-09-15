Brody Jenner

Brody Jenner Is Returning To The Hills... But Is Lauren Conrad?

The loveable bad boy WILL be in the reboot of our favourite guilty pleasure...

Saturday, September 15, 2018 - 17:02

THIS JUST IN: Brody Jenner is back in The Hills.

That's right, the fan favourite and LC's OTP (sorry, Jason) has officially re-joined the cast for The Hills: New Beginnings, the upcoming reboot of the much-loved show, which was announced at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

The OG scripted reality show blurred the lines between the real and the fake - with fans still not really knowing what was real and what wasn't - and changed television forever, and Brody played a big part in that.

When the highly-anticipated reboot was announced, Brody was notably absent from the line-up of original castmates, alongside his main love interest (and show narrator) Lauren Conrad.

Heidi Montag, Audrina Partridge, Whitney Port, 'Justin Bobby' and Jenner's old BFF Spencer Pratt are all returning for the new season, although it's reported that Brody took a bit longer to agree because he had concerns over his privacy.

Despite his own CV and relations with the family of reality television (the Kardashians, hello), “Brody had a very private life,” a source says.

He has now signed the dotted line for an undisclosed amount and will be playing a much bigger part than in the original show.

The Hills: New Beginnings is literally everything we need in our lives, even with no LC in sight, and we cannot wait for it to start!

 

