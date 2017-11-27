Brooklyn Beckham And Chloë Moretz Had The Best Time On A Camping Date

A couple of months ago, Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham put an end to all the 'are they, aren't they dating?' speculation when they cemented their love with a bunch of cute Instagram shoutouts aimed at each other.

And now it's looking like they're s'more in love than ever, as they just went on a seriously romantic camping trip over the weekend complete with hiking, a bonfire and of course toasted s'mores.

Luckily for us, the 20-year-old actress documented the cute trip on her Instagram story, which included a few candid vids of David Beckham's oldest son (AKA 'Little Camper Boy' to Chloe) as he went a bit shy and attempted to cover his face.

As they enjoyed the great outdoors the couple also played a classic camping game, cornhole, as Chloë teased her bae when he kept missing the target.

While the pair don't often comment often on their romance, they have been spending a lot of time together recently, and even celebrated Thanksgiving together the day before all the camping shenanigans went down.

Chloe did open up about their relationship to Us Weekly recently, revealing they: "Don't need much more than each other's company whenever we can grab it."

The pair were first together in 2014, and then again in 2016 before coming back together once again earlier this summer.

"I think we chose each other... you come back and it's like no time spent away from each other at all," added the actress.

Our hearts can hardly cope with these two!