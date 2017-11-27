Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham And Chloë Moretz Had The Best Time On A Camping Date

Looks like they're s'more in love than ever.

Rachel Davies-Day
Monday, November 27, 2017 - 10:12

A couple of months ago, Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham put an end to all the 'are they, aren't they dating?' speculation when they cemented their love with a bunch of cute Instagram shoutouts aimed at each other.

And now it's looking like they're s'more in love than ever, as they just went on a seriously romantic camping trip over the weekend complete with hiking, a bonfire and of course toasted s'mores.

From Taylor Swift to Selena Gomez, take a look at some celebs who dated their best friend's ex...

Luckily for us, the 20-year-old actress documented the cute trip on her Instagram story, which included a few candid vids of David Beckham's oldest son (AKA 'Little Camper Boy' to Chloe) as he went a bit shy and attempted to cover his face.

As they enjoyed the great outdoors the couple also played a classic camping game, cornhole, as Chloë teased her bae when he kept missing the target.

Instagram/ChloeMoretz

While the pair don't often comment often on their romance, they have been spending a lot of time together recently, and even celebrated Thanksgiving together the day before all the camping shenanigans went down.

Chloe did open up about their relationship to Us Weekly recently, revealing they: "Don't need much more than each other's company whenever we can grab it."

The pair were first together in 2014, and then again in 2016 before coming back together once again earlier this summer.

Instagram/ChloeMoretz

"I think we chose each other... you come back and it's like no time spent away from each other at all," added the actress.

Our hearts can hardly cope with these two!

More From Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham And Chloë Moretz Had The Best Time On A Camping Date

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz are flaunting their new love all over Instagram.

Brooklyn Beckham And Chloe Moretz Have Been Busy Kissing In Dublin On Snapchat

Chloe Moretz Just Shared The Ultimate Throwback Snap Of Her And Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham Posts Sweet Message About Chloe Moretz: 'Thinking Of This One'

Brooklyn Beckham&#039;s Burberry campaign has finally been unveiled

Brooklyn Beckham Needs His 'Fangirls' At College To Chill

Brooklyn Beckham Is Pining After Chloe Moretz And It's Literally All Too Adorable

Does This Prove That Chloe Moretz And Brooklyn Beckham Are Back Together?

Celebrity

Brooklyn Beckham's Parents Post Emotional Messages As He Heads Off To Uni In New York

WAIT. Does This Mean Chloe Moretz And Brooklyn Beckham Are Back Together?

Celebrity

Brooklyn Beckham Reveals Downside To Fame As Rumoured Girlfriend Madison Beer Receives Online Death Threats

Celebrity

Madison Beer Denies Her And Brooklyn Beckham Are Dating, But They Are ‘Crushing On Each Other’

Celebrity

Madison Beer And Brooklyn Beckham ‘Spotted Kissing’ During Shopping Trip

Trending Articles

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey plan to give their son a &#039;traditional&#039; baby name

The Reason Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Won't Share A Photo Of Their Newborn

Holly Hagan Undergoes Hair Colour Transformation And This Shade Is Incredible

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are talking again after their break up

Charlotte Crosby Is On Speaking Terms With Her Ex Stephen Bear

Gary Beadle is &#039;angry&#039; with online trolls targeting him and pregnant girlfriend Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle ‘Angry’ After Trolls Target Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey

Inside Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey's Lavish Baby Shower

Sophie Kasaei shows off the results of health kick with sexy lingerie picture

Sophie Kasaei Posts Lingerie Pics And Fans Cannot Deal With Her Hotness

Jemma Lucy shares naked pictures from her 2018 calendar

Jemma Lucy Completes Lip Reduction Surgery In An Effort To Look More Natural

Cole Sprouse will never talk about Lili Reinhart dating rumours

Cole Sprouse Talks About Those Lili Reinhart Dating Rumours: 'It’s No-One’s Right To Know'

Fans Have Noticed Something Wild About Chloe Ferry's Outfit

Vote Now For VH1's Nation's Favourite Christmas Song

Ferne McCann Admits The Last Six Months Have Been "Hell" As She Introduces Baby Sunday

Bella Thorne Strips Off Nude To Reveal Not One But Two Secret Tattoos