Brooklyn Beckham Reveals Downside To Fame As Rumoured Girlfriend Madison Beer Receives Online Death Threats

You would be forgiven for thinking that Brooklyn Beckham has one seriously cushty life, what with him being the offspring of a legendary footballer and a singer turned iconic fashion designer but it turns out living in the spotlight isn't all sunshine and rainbows.

Okay so Madison Beer's rumoured boyf isn't exactly complaining about the fame he's garnered courtesy of his awesome rents, David and Victoria Beckham, but he's admitted he can't really be a normal 18-year-old.

He told Entertainment tonight: "I feel like I get opportunities that most people my age don't get."

But he admitted life in the spotlight has it's drawbacks: "But I can't do what most 18-year-old's do. I can't go out partying all the time, I have to work and get up early. So it kind of has its up and downs."

So you probably won't catch Brooklyn downing apple VK's in a sticky carpet club BUT he has got a pretty solid foot in the door for his desired photography career. Swings and roundabouts eh.

He revealed: "I'm actually moving to New York in August to study photography for four years. I'm really excited. Photography is [it], that's what I really want to do. I mean, I love taking photos."

"I've been interning for [British fashion photographer] Nick Knight, which was really fun, it was really cool to do. He's an awesome guy. He puts me to work!"

Sounds like he's got a pretty decent head on his shoulders, it's no wonder his rumoured gf Madison Beer enjoys chilling with him so much.

Despite Madison insisting the pair are just friends, they were recently spotted sharing a smooch. Well now it turns fans may not be best thrilled about the prospect of a Beckham/Beer union and the singer has been tagreted by vicious online trolls.

The 18-year-old told Z100 morning show: "I wake up and have been told to kill myself like 30 times already; it's crazy. It's definitely what comes with it, and a lot of people say, "Yeah, but this is what you signed up for."

"I think that's such a shame to say. It shouldn't come along with me making music and following my dreams. It's upsetting those two go hand-in-hand now because of social media." added the star.

Obviously being a world-famous teen is always going to entail ups and downs, but death threats are definitely not cool.

