Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham Reveals Downside To Fame As Rumoured Girlfriend Madison Beer Receives Online Death Threats

"I can't do what most 18 year olds do."

Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 15:06

You would be forgiven for thinking that Brooklyn Beckham has one seriously cushty life, what with him being the offspring of a legendary footballer and a singer turned iconic fashion designer but it turns out living in the spotlight isn't all sunshine and rainbows.

Okay so Madison Beer's rumoured boyf isn't exactly complaining about the fame he's garnered courtesy of his awesome rents, David and Victoria Beckham, but he's admitted he can't really be a normal 18-year-old.

Getty

He told Entertainment tonight: "I feel like I get opportunities that most people my age don't get."

But he admitted life in the spotlight has it's drawbacks: "But I can't do what most 18-year-old's do. I can't go out partying all the time, I have to work and get up early. So it kind of has its up and downs."

So you probably won't catch Brooklyn downing apple VK's in a sticky carpet club BUT he has got a pretty solid foot in the door for his desired photography career. Swings and roundabouts eh. 

#whatisee launches in the US next week!. I will be signing copies at Barnes & Noble in LA – The Grove on Wednesday August 2nd at 7pm. Wristbands go on sale at 9am that day at the store, first come first serve. Can’t wait to meet you all! @Bneventsgrove @rizzolibooks

He revealed: "I'm actually moving to New York in August to study photography for four years. I'm really excited. Photography is [it], that's what I really want to do. I mean, I love taking photos."

"I've been interning for [British fashion photographer] Nick Knight, which was really fun, it was really cool to do. He's an awesome guy. He puts me to work!"

Sounds like he's got a pretty decent head on his shoulders, it's no wonder his rumoured gf Madison Beer enjoys chilling with him so much.

Despite Madison insisting the pair are just friends, they were recently spotted sharing a smooch. Well now it turns fans may not be best thrilled about the prospect of a Beckham/Beer union and the singer has been tagreted by vicious online trolls.

The 18-year-old told Z100 morning show: "I wake up and have been told to kill myself like 30 times already; it's crazy. It's definitely what comes with it, and a lot of people say, "Yeah, but this is what you signed up for."

"I think that's such a shame to say. It shouldn't come along with me making music and following my dreams. It's upsetting those two go hand-in-hand now because of social media." added the star.

Obviously being a world-famous teen is always going to entail ups and downs, but death threats are definitely not cool.

Now why not treat yourself to the very latest from MTV News...

 

Latest News

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Trisha Paytas Genuinely Thought Jordan Davies Was A Hooker Before Going On Circumcision Rant

Stevie Coiley reacts to kick off with Georgia Crone on Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach's Stevie Coiley Brands Georgia Crone A 'Two-Faced B*tch' After The Villa Erupts In An Explosive Kick-Off - EXCLUSIVE

Love Island's Tyla Carr 'Refuses' To Speak To Muggy Mike After He Dumps Her For Caroline Flack

Kylie Jenner Reveals The "Really Sad" Reason She Never Went To Prom

MTV Asks Rita Ora

Rita Ora Discusses Her New Album and Sliding Into Shawn Mendes' DMs

The Weeknd Releases 'Reminder' Remix With A$AP Rocky and Young Thug

Marty McKenna claims he isn&#039;t bothered by Chloe Ferry cracking on with Sam Scott on Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach's Marty McKenna 'Isn't Bothered' About Ex Chloe Ferry Cracking On With Sam Scott On THIS One Condition - EXCLUSIVE

Stardew Valley

Here’s Everything We Know About Stardew Valley’s New Multiplayer Mode

James Tindale Accuses Gaz Beadle Of Being "Unhygienic" For This Distressing Reason

This Is When And Where You Can Get Your Hands On Rihanna's Debut Fenty Beauty Line

Brooklyn Beckham Reveals Downside To Fame As Rumoured Girlfriend Madison Beer Receives Online Death Threats

Jemma Lucy talks potential romances in the CBB house.

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Are Already Discussing Potential House Romances

Chantelle Connelly Brands Jemma Lucy A "Dog" And Takes A Vicious Dig At Her Privates

Cheryl Announces She's Back In The Best Way As She Ditches Maternity Leave And Blonde Hair

10 Sex Myths That People Actually Believed

Who Is Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Chad Johnson? Everything You Need To Know!

Who Is Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Jemma Lucy? Everything You Need To Know!

5 of Katy Perry's Best Music Videos

Who Is Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Karthik Nagesan? Everything You Need To Know!

Who Is Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Marissa Jade? Everything You Need To Know!

More From Brooklyn Beckham

Celebrity

Brooklyn Beckham Reveals Downside To Fame As Rumoured Girlfriend Madison Beer Receives Online Death Threats

Celebrity

Madison Beer Denies Her And Brooklyn Beckham Are Dating, But They Are ‘Crushing On Each Other’

Celebrity

Madison Beer And Brooklyn Beckham ‘Spotted Kissing’ During Shopping Trip

Brooklyn Beckham and Madison Beer have fans thinking they&#039;re dating.
Celebrity

Fans Are Yet Again Convinced That Madison Beer And Brooklyn Beckham Are Dating

Brooklyn Beckham, Tanya Burr And More Style Wins From The Serpentine Summer Party 2017

Celebrity

This Is Why Brooklyn Beckham Hanging Out With Madison Beer At Coachella Isn't What You Think

Celebrity

Brooklyn Beckham Slammed As An "Airhead" By Ex-Girlfriend Tallia Storm

Celebrity

Brooklyn Beckham Is Off To University And Guess What He's Studying

Celebrity

Are Brooklyn Beckham And Chloe Moretz Back Together Already?

Celebrity

David Beckham, Brooklyn And Ed Sheeran Have To Leave A Pub Because Of Taunts

Celebrity

16 Models We’d Totally Live With

Celebrity

David Beckham Publicly Embarrasses Brooklyn After Trolling His Instagram Live

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly Brands Jemma Lucy A "Dog" And Takes A Vicious Dig At Her Privates

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jordan Davies Brutally Shades Megan McKenna Within Three Seconds Of His VT

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry's Ex Sam Scott Reveals He Very Nearly Died While Having Sex With Her During Ex On The Beach Romp

Celebrity

Stephanie Davis Fears Her Ex Jordan Davies Will Seriously Expose Her On Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

James Tindale Accuses Gaz Beadle Of Being "Unhygienic" For This Distressing Reason

Jemma Lucy talks potential romances in the CBB house.
Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Are Already Discussing Potential House Romances

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: 18 Celebs Share Their STRONG Thoughts On The New Housemates

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Is Set To Reveal All The Juicy Details On Her Fling With Cheryl's Ex Ashley Cole On Celebrity Big Brother

Max Morley responds to his shower sex scene with Leonie McSorley on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Max Morley Responds After Sh*gging Leonie McSorley In The Shower On Ex On The Beach

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has An Explanation For Why Her Lips Are Looking Bigger These Days

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

Style

Sexy Harry Potter Themed Lingerie Is Now A Thing That You Can Buy