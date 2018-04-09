Brooklyn Beckham Spotted Kissing Model Lexi Wood Following Chloe Moretz Split

It seems that 2018 is the year of celebrity splits as another fave Hollywood couple, Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz, have called it quits.

But while the likes of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan and Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid confirmed their breakups with written statements, Brooklyn went for the slightly different tactic of smooching model Lexi Wood in plain view of the paps.

Well, that's certainly one way to tell the world you've moved on.

David Beckham's 19-year-old son was snapped sharing a kiss with the 20-year-old model next to the window of a tattoo parlour in West Hollywood.

Brooklyn was thought to be getting a touch-up on his new ink by tattoo artist Doctor Woo, a fave amongst celebs.

It's fair to say that the public display of affection comes as a bit of a surprise since Brooklyn and Chloe haven't let on anything about their split, with them both still following each other on social media (where all their cute couple pics remain).

In fact, just last month Chloe paid a sweet tribute to Brooklyn on Instagram, writing: "Never stop smiling, I love you."

Confused is probably an understatement, but Brooklyn didn't appear to mind being spotted with the Canadian beauty, who has modeled for Vogue Japan and Playboy.

