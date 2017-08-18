Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham's Parents Post Emotional Messages As He Heads Off To Uni In New York

A major step.

Monday, August 21, 2017 - 15:54

Most prospective university students out there are already pinching saucepans out of their mum's drawer and working out which kidney they'll have to sell to make that student loan stretch out over the year, but that's not quite the case for Brooklyn Beckham.

The 18-year-old joined the rest of the population when waiting around for his A-Level results on August 17th and it turns out he made the grades to get onto the photography course he applied for in New York. Hoorah. Hugest of congratulations are in order.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News below...

But one pair of people who can't help but feel a bit emotional about the prospective move are Brooklyn's mum and dad, David and Victoria Beckham, who - it turns out - are just as soppy as most proud parents out there. 

Taking to Instagram to share an image of herself snuggled up to her eldest son, mum Victoria wrote: "We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional x"

Meanwhile David has shared a snap of himself and Brooklyn wandering around New York City with the comment: "Englishmen in New York @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham'."

It shouldn't come as the hugest surprise to hear that Brooklyn has enrolled onto a photography course, with the teenager already having published his own photography book Brooklyn Beckham: What I See back in June. NBD.

On the plus side, this should also make that rumoured romantic reunion with Chloe Moretz a lot easier to navigate. There's no denying relationships are a whole heap more fun without 3700 miles of Atlantic Ocean getting in the way. 

 

 

 

 

