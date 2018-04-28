Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham Is Apparently Smitten With THIS YouTube Star

Brooklyn Beckham and Lexy Panterra are apparently 'definitely together'.

Friday, June 8, 2018 - 10:25

Brooklyn Beckham has apparently bagged himself a new lady, YouTube star Lexy Panterra.

The pair have already shown up on each other's insta feeds (so it must be the real deal, right?). In fact Brooklyn, who broke up with Chloë Grace Moretz a few months ago, has been dating Lexy for a while according to People.

"They are definitely together," a source told the publication: "They've been dating for a little while now."

29-year-old Lexy became well known following her "LexTwerkOut," online videos (which consist of a lot of twerking).

The pair's romance has also been confirmed to Us Weekly, with an unnamed source claiming they're "very smitten with each other" and "talk every day."

David Beckham's 19-year-old son was first spotted with the twerking queen at an event in La Quinta, California in April, and since they have made appearances on each other's insta feeds.

At the end of April Brooklyn posted an artsy shot of Lexy posing upside down in a pair of hot-pink pants alongside the caption "confusing init.." as well as a few black and white portraits of the babe.

Then just last week Lexy shared a few pics and vids from a what looked like a fab night out in London town.

She captioned it: "A perfect night 🥢🎤🍻 #SoGood."

The evidence of this budding new relationship is stacking up, but neither have confirmed the relationship themselves and it's difficult to know how well these anonymous sources really know!

