9 Times J-Hope Was The Cutest Member Of BTS
It’s J-Hope season, y’all…
BTS are one of the most lovable boybands of our time and none more so than Jung Ho-seok, aka J-Hope, aka Hobi. Turning 25 on February 18th, Hobi is the third-eldest member of BTS, after Jin and Suga.
To celebrate J-Hope’s birthday, let’s check out nine times he was the cutest member of BTS…
1. When he put on his invisibility cloak
At the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards, J-Hope rocked an adorable bee-embroidered black shirt and matching trousers… which ended up making him appear invisible on stage. While the outfit definitely stood out on the red carpet, fans waved glowsticks in the dark venue when BTS took to the stage, making Hoseok appear like a floating head. Only he could pull it off!
2. When he explained why green is his favourite colour
In a Q&A with Billboard, Hobi said he likes green because it’s associated with hope, and that’s also why his autograph is shaped like a tree. Awwww.
3. When he pretended to play piano
During a V Live stream, Hobi provided the cutest sound effects to imply he was playing piano. Excuse us while we watch this on a loop for the next hour.
4. Every time he expressed his love of Sprite
J-Hope’s love of Sprite runs deep – he mentions it in the People interview above at 14:01 and you might combust from his smile – so Armys tweeted Sprite telling them to consider putting him in their adverts. While they responded, “We love that #cool idea. We'll be sure to pass it along to our team,” we’re still waiting for it to happen.
5. When he told Suga he looked like a turtle
If you haven’t seen the clip you might think J-Hope was being mean, but Suga had just told him he looked like a horse, and this might have been the cutest clapback we’ve ever seen.
6. When he joked around during the BTS Grammy Museum conversation
“We’re not getting any younger!” he quipped, when explaining that some of their choreography is shelved if it seems too physically challenging. This feels even more relevant now that J-Hope is turning a year older. Take it easy, Hobi.
7. When he talked about his dreams as a young child
“When I was a little kid, I simply loved music and enjoyed expressing myself with my body. Everyone liked me when I went up on the stage at a talent search in elementary school, and that's when I decided to become a music artist,” he told Elle, back in 2017. Can you IMAGINE little J-Hope?
8. When he created the song Mama for his mum
One of J-Hope’s solo tracks, Mama, is essentially a thank you to his mum for supporting him and his career dreams. No YOU’RE crying.
9. Every time he smiles
He lights up the whooooole room. Happy birthday, Hobi!
I don't care 마이크 잡음 금수저 여럿 패
버럭해 잘 못 익은 것들 스테끼 여러 개
거듭해서 씹어줄게 스타의 저녁에
World business 핵심
섭외 1순위 매진
많지 않지 이 class 가칠 만끽
좋은 향기에 악췬 반칙
Mic mic bungee
Mic mic bungee
Bright light 전진
망할 거 같았겠지만 I'm fine sorry
미안해 billboard
미안해 worldwide
아들이 넘 잘나가서 미안해 엄마
대신해줘 니가 못한 효도
우리 콘서트 절대 없어 포도
I do it I do it 넌 맛없는 라따뚜이
혹 배가 아프다면 고소해
Sue it
Did you see my bag
Did you see my bag
트로피들로 백이 가득해
How you think bout that
How you think bout that
Hater들은 벌써 학을 떼
이미 황금빛 황금빛 나의 성공
I'm so firin' firin' 성화봉송
너는 황급히 황급히 도망 숑숑
How you dare how you dare
How you dare
내 손에 트로피 아 너무 많아
너무 heavy 내 두 손이 모잘라
Mic drop mic drop
발 발 조심
너네 말 말 조심
Lodi dodi 아 너무 바빠
너무 busy 내 온몸이 모잘라
Mic drop mic drop
발 발 조심
너네 말 말 조심
이거 완전 네 글자
사필귀정 ah
Once upon a time
이솝우화 fly
니 현실을 봐라 쌔 쌤통
지금 죽어도 난 개행복
이번엔 어느 나라 가
비행기 몇 시간을 타
Yeah I'm on the mountain
Yeah I'm on the bay
무대에서 탈진
Mic drop baam
Did you see my bag
Did you see my bag
트로피들로 백이 가득해
How you think bout that
How you think bout that
Hater들은 벌써 학을 떼
이미 황금빛 황금빛 나의 성공
I'm so firin' firin' 성화봉송
너는 황급히 황급히 도망 숑숑
How you dare how you dare
How you dare
내 손에 트로피 아 너무 많아
너무 heavy 내 두 손이 모잘라
Mic drop mic drop
발 발 조심
너네 말 말 조심
Lodi dodi 아 너무 바빠
너무 busy 내 온몸이 모잘라
Mic drop mic drop
발 발 조심
너네 말 말 조심
Haters gon' hate
Players gon' play
Live a life man
Good luck
더 볼 일 없어 마지막 인사야
할 말도 없어 사과도 하지 마
더 볼 일 없어 마지막 인사야
할 말도 없어 사과도 하지 마
잘 봐 넌 그 꼴 나지
우린 탁 쏴 마치 콜라지
너의 각막 깜짝 놀라지
꽤 꽤 폼나지 포 포 폼나지
숨쉬듯 노래했네
어디든 좋아
음악이 하고 싶었네
오직 노래
심장을 뛰게 하던 thing
하나뿐이던
길을 걸었지만
쉽지 않아
실패와 절망
지친 날 누군가 불러 세워 건넨 말
You're a singing star
You're a singing star
But I see no star
몇 년이 흘러가버린 뒤
We still Sky high
sky fly sky dope
We still Same try
same scar same work
We still 세상 어딜 가도
We still 호텔방서 작업
I still 하루는 너무 잘 돼
그 다음날은 망해
I still 오늘은 뭐로 살지
김남준 아님 RM
스물다섯
잘 사는 법은 아직도 모르겠어
그러니 오늘도 우리는 그냥 go
We goin' from NY to Cali
London to Paris
우리가 가는
그 곳이 어디든 party
El Mariachi
El Mariachi
El Mariachi
We goin' from Tokyo Italy
Hong Kong to Brazil
이 세계 어디서라도 난 노래하리
El Mariachi
El Mariachi
El Mariachi
El Mariachi
구름 위를 매일 구름 위를 매일
구름 위에 내 feel
구름 위에 check it
구름과의 케미 구름과 하루 종일
구름 타는 재미
구름 보며 fade in
너흰 몰라 maybe
몇 년 동안의 비행 탓에
마일리지만 몇 십만 대
못 이룬 너희들을 위로해줄 때야
그 비행 포인트로 선물 할게
Love 에어플레인
모드 신경은 다 off
그 누구든지 뭐라던
그저 계속 퍼스트를 지키며
밤 하늘을 볼게 지금 내 자리에 맞춰
I dont know I dont know
I dont know I dont know
그래 멈추는 법도
I dont know I dont know
I dont know I dont know
그래 좀 쉬는 법도
I dont know I dont know
I dont know I dont know
실패하는 법도
I dont know I dont know
I dont know I dont know
TV 나와서 하는 귀여운
돈 자랑들은 fed up
여권은 과로사 직전
미디어의 혜택은 되려
너네가 받았지 깔깔깔깔
야 야 셀럽놀이는 너네가 더 잘해
우린 여전히 그때와 똑같어
Woo
We goin' from Mexico City
London to Paris
우리가 가는
그 곳이 어디든 party
El Mariachi
El Mariachi
El Mariachi
We goin' from Tokyo Italy
Hong Kong to Brazil
이 세계 어디서라도 난 노래하리
El Mariachi
El Mariachi
El Mariachi
El Mariachi