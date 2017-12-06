BTS

BTS and Camila Cabello Are Two of the Most Tweeted About Artists of 2017

Nicki Minaj, Harry Styles and Ariana Grande also dominated the social media platform...

Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 11:00

Another day, another slay for two of 2017's hottest acts. Over the past few months, BTS have become the world's biggest boyband and Camila has released one of the year's biggest hits in the form of 'Havana'. We are so happy for both artists.

On top of that, they've just come out on top of some of Twitter's year-end data lists for 2017.

Hey...

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
All but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
There's somethin' 'bout his manners (uh huh)
Havana, ooh

(Na-na) He didn't walk up with that "how you doin'?"
When he came in
(The room) He said there's a lot of girls I can do with
But I can't without
(You) I knew him forever in a minute
That summer night in
(June) And papa says he got malo in him

He got me feelin' like (oooh-oooh-ooh)
I knew it when I met him
I loved him when I left him
Got me feelin' like (ooh-oooh-ooh)
And then I had to tell him
I had to go...
(Oh na-na-na-na-na)

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana
Havana, ooh na-na

(Jeffery) Just graduated, fresh on campus
Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn
Fresh out East Atlanta, bump on her bumper like a traffic jam
Hey, I was quick to pay this girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ayy)
Back it on me, shawty cravin' on me
Get to diggin' on me (on me)
She waited on me (then what?)
Shawty cakin' on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)
This is history in the makin' on me (on me)
Point blank, close range, that B
If it cost a million, that's me (that's me)
I was gettin' mula, man they feel me

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh no)
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana
Havana, ooh na-na

Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (oo-ooh)
Take me back, back, back like
(Yeah, babe) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back like
(Yea, yeah) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back like
(Yea, babe) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back
Hey... hey...
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Take me back to my...

Havana, ooh na-na
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, yeah)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (ayy, ayy)
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Uh huh
Oh na-na-na (oh na, yeah)
Oh na-na-na...
Oh na-na-na (no, no, no, take me back)
Oh na-na-na
Havana, ooh na-na
Yes. We now have proof that BTS and Camila are two of the world's most popular popstars.

BTS win big. Not only do they top the Top 10 most tweeted about artists in the US list but also the Top 10 most buzzed-about celebrities around the world list. With huge hits such as 'DNA and 'MIC Drop' this year, this comes as no surprise.

Camila meanwhile is the third most-buzzed about celebrity globally thanks to her debut single 'Crying in the Club', big collaborations with Pitbull and Major Lazer and of course 'Havana' which has topped the UK Singles chart for five weeks.

[Getty]

Elsewhere on the most-buzzed-about celebrities list are Justin Bieber, Niall Horan and Harry Styles. Meanwhile Chance the Rapper, Fifth Harmony, Shawn Mendes, Rihanna and Ariana Grande star on the most tweeted about artists in the US list.

In fact, Nicki Minaj sits at Number 2 despite not having released a new album this year.

Her brilliant features on tracks like 'Rake It Up' and 'MotorSport' no doubt contributing.

Getty Images

What an amazing array of talented superstars.

We can't wait to see what they all do in 2018.

Top 10 most tweeted-about music artists in the U.S.

1. BTS (@BTS_twt)
2. Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ)
3. Harry Styles (@Harry_Styles)
4. Chance the Rapper (@chancetherapper)
5. Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial)
6. Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony)
7. Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)
8. Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes)
9. Rihanna (@rihanna)
10. Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande)

Top 10 most buzzed-about celebrities around the world

1. BTS (@BTS_twt)
2. SEVENTEEN (@pledis_17)
3. Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello)
4. Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)
5. Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm)
6. Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial)
7. Harry Styles (@Harry_Styles)
8. Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan)
9. Monsta X (@OfficialMonstaX)
10. Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan)

Words: Sam Prance

