BTS and Camila Cabello Are Two of the Most Tweeted About Artists of 2017

Another day, another slay for two of 2017's hottest acts. Over the past few months, BTS have become the world's biggest boyband and Camila has released one of the year's biggest hits in the form of 'Havana'. We are so happy for both artists.

On top of that, they've just come out on top of some of Twitter's year-end data lists for 2017.

Yes. We now have proof that BTS and Camila are two of the world's most popular popstars.

BTS win big. Not only do they top the Top 10 most tweeted about artists in the US list but also the Top 10 most buzzed-about celebrities around the world list. With huge hits such as 'DNA and 'MIC Drop' this year, this comes as no surprise.

Camila meanwhile is the third most-buzzed about celebrity globally thanks to her debut single 'Crying in the Club', big collaborations with Pitbull and Major Lazer and of course 'Havana' which has topped the UK Singles chart for five weeks.

[Getty]

Elsewhere on the most-buzzed-about celebrities list are Justin Bieber, Niall Horan and Harry Styles. Meanwhile Chance the Rapper, Fifth Harmony, Shawn Mendes, Rihanna and Ariana Grande star on the most tweeted about artists in the US list.

In fact, Nicki Minaj sits at Number 2 despite not having released a new album this year.

Her brilliant features on tracks like 'Rake It Up' and 'MotorSport' no doubt contributing.

Getty Images

What an amazing array of talented superstars.

We can't wait to see what they all do in 2018.

Top 10 most tweeted-about music artists in the U.S.

1. BTS (@BTS_twt)

2. Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ)

3. Harry Styles (@Harry_Styles)

4. Chance the Rapper (@chancetherapper)

5. Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial)

6. Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony)

7. Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

8. Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes)

9. Rihanna (@rihanna)

10. Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande)

Top 10 most buzzed-about celebrities around the world

1. BTS (@BTS_twt)

2. SEVENTEEN (@pledis_17)

3. Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello)

4. Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

5. Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm)

6. Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial)

7. Harry Styles (@Harry_Styles)

8. Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan)

9. Monsta X (@OfficialMonstaX)

10. Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan)

Words: Sam Prance

