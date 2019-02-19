BTS

BTS Are Going To Be Playing Wembley Stadium On Their ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’ World Tour

Now, THIS is euphoria.

Claire Rowden
Tuesday, February 19, 2019 - 16:19

K-Pop supergroup BTS are coming to the UK, and this time it’s in a venue with an 60-70k capacity venue… that’s right, it’s THE Wembley Stadium.

Taking their ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’ world tour to the UK, the band are going to be stopping in London to play the infamous venue this June 1st.

View the lyrics
이상한 꼬마
숨쉬듯 노래했네
어디든 좋아
음악이 하고 싶었네
오직 노래
심장을 뛰게 하던 thing
하나뿐이던
길을 걸었지만
쉽지 않아
실패와 절망
지친 날 누군가 불러 세워 건넨 말
You're a singing star
You're a singing star
But I see no star
몇 년이 흘러가버린 뒤
We still Sky high
sky fly sky dope
We still Same try
same scar same work
We still 세상 어딜 가도
We still 호텔방서 작업
I still 하루는 너무 잘 돼
그 다음날은 망해
I still 오늘은 뭐로 살지
김남준 아님 RM
스물다섯
잘 사는 법은 아직도 모르겠어
그러니 오늘도 우리는 그냥 go
We goin' from NY to Cali
London to Paris
우리가 가는
그 곳이 어디든 party
El Mariachi
El Mariachi
El Mariachi
We goin' from Tokyo Italy
Hong Kong to Brazil
이 세계 어디서라도 난 노래하리
El Mariachi
El Mariachi
El Mariachi
El Mariachi
구름 위를 매일 구름 위를 매일
구름 위에 내 feel
구름 위에 check it
구름과의 케미 구름과 하루 종일
구름 타는 재미
구름 보며 fade in
너흰 몰라 maybe
몇 년 동안의 비행 탓에
마일리지만 몇 십만 대
못 이룬 너희들을 위로해줄 때야
그 비행 포인트로 선물 할게
Love 에어플레인
모드 신경은 다 off
그 누구든지 뭐라던
그저 계속 퍼스트를 지키며
밤 하늘을 볼게 지금 내 자리에 맞춰
I dont know I dont know
I dont know I dont know
그래 멈추는 법도
I dont know I dont know
I dont know I dont know
그래 좀 쉬는 법도
I dont know I dont know
I dont know I dont know
실패하는 법도
I dont know I dont know
I dont know I dont know
TV 나와서 하는 귀여운
돈 자랑들은 fed up
여권은 과로사 직전
미디어의 혜택은 되려
너네가 받았지 깔깔깔깔
야 야 셀럽놀이는 너네가 더 잘해
우린 여전히 그때와 똑같어
Woo
We goin' from Mexico City
London to Paris
우리가 가는
그 곳이 어디든 party
El Mariachi
El Mariachi
El Mariachi
We goin' from Tokyo Italy
Hong Kong to Brazil
이 세계 어디서라도 난 노래하리
El Mariachi
El Mariachi
El Mariachi
El Mariachi
Writer(s): HO WEON KANG, YUNKI MIN, ROMAN CAMPOLO, SI HYUK BANG, NAMJUN KIM, LIZA OWEN, ALI TAMPOSI, HOSEOK JEONG, ALEXANDRA TAMPOSI, DANIELE OWEN Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Check out the announcement from BTS of their stadium world tour ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’:

BTS (방탄소년단) WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' SPOT

The tour kicks off on May 4th at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles California, and then heads to Soldier Field in Chicago/IL, the MetLife stadium in E. Rutherford/ NJ, the Allianz Parque in Sau Paulo/Brazil, then of course the Wembley Stadium in London (connected by EE) and then ends at the State de France in Paris/ France.

This huge news comes after the boy band consisting of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook presented an award at the GRAMMYs this year, becoming the first ever Korean act to present. Not only that, but the boys had a pretty successful 2018, garnering two #1 albums on the Billboard 200, selling out a world tour (including two nights at London’s O2 arena!), and had the highest grossing cinema event with their movie ‘Burn the Stage: the Movie’. Yeah, legends only.

Find Tour dates below:

May 4 - Los Angeles, CA, Rose Bowl Stadium

May 11 - Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

May 18 - E. Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

May 25 - Sao Paulo, Brazil, Allianz Parque

June 1 - London, UK, Wembley Stadium

June 7 - Paris, France, Stade de France

North America tickets will go on sale to the general public starting March 1, 2019 at 10 am local time. London/England tickets will go on sale to the general public starting March 1, 2019 at 8:30 am local time. Paris/France tickets go on sale to the general public starting March 1, 2019 at 9 am local time. Sao Paulo/Brazil tickets will go on sale to the general public starting March 11, 2019 at 10 am local time.

